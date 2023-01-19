5 Best Treks in Nepal 2023: Tips, Tricks and Where to Go

Spending time in nature is the best way to ease the mind and escape from crowded and noisy cities, which is why traveling and going abroad is so popular. Now, some prefer camping, while others prefer going to some exotic destination, but trekking is probably the best way to get a similar experience to both. So, to help you pick the right trek and your next big adventure, we created a list of the five best treks in Nepal, but if you want more options, make sure to check nepalhikingteam.com and get a thorough guide on what you can expect.

1. Ghorepani Poon Hill

Every beginning is difficult, and it is never a good idea for people new to the trekking world to choose a challenging route they cannot handle. Luckily, there are a lot of routes perfect for beginners, and Ghorepani Poon Hill is one of them, which makes it perfect for entire families, and anyone thrilled to enjoy nature. This track lasts for ten days, and during that time, you will be able to see one of the most beautiful sunsets in the world and admire the stunning landscape of the Himalayas. Walking through juniper and rhododendron forests is once in a lifetime adventure, and learning more about the culture of Ghandruk, Ghorepani, and Magar Village is something you will gladly talk about to friends and family.

This trekking trip is extremely interesting and full of excitement, which cannot leave anyone indifferent, although more experienced trekkers will not be happy to see that a huge part of the route is commercialized and there are a lot of stairs. However, it is something that beginners will love, as it will make things much easier for them and help them learn more about this amazing hobby. On the other hand, this trek has so many things to offer for everyone, so even those experienced will definitely have a blast taking this route.

2. Rara Lake

This track lies ideally at an altitude of 9.810 feet above sea level, and it’s the main part of the national park under the same name. There are many things that make this one unique, and we dare to say simply a must-visit location, as even though almost every track in Nepal has something unique to offer, this one stands out a bit. Namely, the picturesque sights and the perfect and mesmerizing sights of water and sun at such a high altitude cannot be compared to anything else. Besides that, the lake is also the largest one in Nepal, with a maximum depth of more than 100 miles, and the shimmering blue water is what gives this track that special something that leaves everyone in awe.

The best time to pick this route is from March through May, as it’s when everything is so colorful and the weather is mild. Another tip is to definitely take a two-hour hike that will lead you to the best point where you can see the entire lake, and the overall sight is astonishing. As for the trek, it is a 15-day one, and just the start of it is breathtaking as it starts by visiting World Heritage Sites in Kathmandu.

3. Manaslu Circuit

For experienced trekkers who search for more excitement, and a less commercialized route, Manaslu Circuit is the one they are looking for, but they need to know that they cannot go on this trip on their own and they will need a licensed guide. The path leads to one of the highest mountains in the world, and crossing Larke La Pass is pretty challenging, so going on your own is never a good idea, as it is most likely that you will need professional help, no matter how experienced you are.

The entire area is not commercialized at all, and you will be able to get to know the local culture better, learn more about the lifestyle of Tibetan Buddhists, and admire breathtaking nature while looking at glaciers, waterfalls, rivers, and much more. You will need two weeks for this amazing trek, and the experience you will gather while walking through untouched nature and meeting local people is priceless. Even though you will need much time for this trek, that doesn’t mean that it’s way too difficult, meaning that even those with not that much experience should plan to take this route.

4. Khopra Danda

If experiencing Hymalays is the goal, then this trek should probably be on your list as it is not that difficult, it doesn’t last for that long, yet it provides a unique view and understanding of not just this mountain range but this entire region as well. It is a mix of traditional trekking and a more modern one, as while you will encounter wildlife and experience some breathtaking panoramic views, and also get the best possible trekking experience, as everything is arranged so that everyone who takes this route has everything at all times. As for duration, it is a 7-day long, which makes it ideal for everyone, as those seven days surely are packed with a lot of great and interesting things. The best time to pick this route is from February to June, and September to December, which leaves you plenty of options for planning ahead.

5. Everest Panorama

Many people love to see something different on their trekking adventures, and choosing the Everest Panorama will allow them to visit Tengboche Monastery, the largest one in the Khumbu region. It represents an astonishing monument worth seeing, and the nature that surrounds it is magnificent, so make sure to bring your camera and try to catch the best panoramic photo. Although it is one of the easiest routes, it does not mean that there will not be excitement at all, as it is necessary to pass some really cold and fast rivers and pass through pine and rhododendron forests.

However, it could be one of the best choices for everyone who wants to learn more about local culture and see some cultural and historical monuments, such as prayer rock and many others. As you can see, there are many things this track has to offer, and some sights simply cannot be described. As for the time necessary for this adventure, it’s eleven days, and there is no doubt that you will enjoy each of them.