If you are serious about gaming, and have multiple monitors, a heavy PC, and a wide range of headsets, mice, keyboards and other accessories, you will also need a desk specifically designed to accommodate gaming gear. You are in luck, as many manufacturers offer desks specifically for this purpose, whether you have a large gaming space or a cramped dorm room. While gaming equipment goes for thousands, you can find quality desks for less than $100. Check out some of them below.

1. Best Overall: Atlantic 33950212 Gaming Desk Pro

You only need one short glance to see that this desk was made with true gamers in mind. There is an unreal variety of different trays, stands, and holders to accommodate all of your equipment. There is a hook for the headphones and even a cup holder for the important hydration while playing. There is a monitor riser that holds and elevates screens up to 32 inches in size, while the stands on each side are for your speakers. You also get a phone or tablet charging stand, a game controller holder, a storage space under the tabletop, and a holder for the power strip and cable management.

Overall, the Atlantic Gaming Desk Pro is 51 inches wide and since most of your accessories will no longer sit on the tabletop, all of the space is available for other things. The aforementioned attachments are all optional, so you can have multiple monitor stands if you prefer. The dimensions are 51 x 24.5 x 35.8 inches, while sturdy steel legs and a carbon fiber laminated top are the materials.

2. Best Budget: Best Choice Products L-Shape Computer Desk

The best and most logical choice for gamers are L-shaped desks, because they provide plenty of space for large desktop PCs and multiple monitors without the need for much room. If you want maximum space at minimal cost, go with this 59 x 55 x 29.5 inches table. It has enough room for two or even three monitors to sit next to one another. A keyboard tray slides out of the table to give you extra desk space, but this is optional.

If you do not want to keep your computer on the desk surface, there are metal struts between the two long sections of the desk that will keep it both out of the way and off the ground. The colors available to you are black and white, as this sturdy and practical gaming desk is perfect for those with a modest budget.

3. Best Features: Eureka Ergonomic Z1-S Gaming Desk

This is one of the most distinct gaming desks present, because of the optional checkered flag decals and the blue LEDs running on USB, along each side. The desk is 44.5-inch with a sleek, carbon-fiber texture and it is wide enough for two monitors. Other key design features are the dedicated cup holder, a headphone hook, a stand for holding multiple game controllers, and an extra-large mousepad space for under your keyboard and mouse.

The Z-shaped aluminum legs are sturdy, and coupled with four leveling feet on the bottom for a rock-solid gaming experience. There is a cutout towards the rear for an easier cable management. Although there is no specific place for a desktop tower, the 200-pound load means there some concerns about keeping it on the tip. The desk is very easy to assemble.

4. Best Splurge: Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk

Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk is a sleek and stylish one, in enough color combinations so that people never mistake it for regular or office furniture. Its 63-inch length and 176-pound load rating mean that it is easily capable of holding three monitors, while the 32-inch depth gives you plenty of space for all of your keyboards, mice, and other important gadgets and accessories. It is also ergonomically designed with four adjustable legs, and you can set it at a desired height.

The top is covered with a removable 14-square-foot water-resistant mousepad, which you can machine-wash whenever. It is made of microfiber cloth, but still weighs an unreal seven pounds, so no moving around while you game will occur. Moving on, there is a netting enclosure on the underside, coupled with three cutouts in the desk, perfect for managing cables and keeping everything neat and tidy. Along with its adjustable legs, the desk also has four plastic feet that can be screwed at different heights for different carpets or uneven floors

5. Best for Small Spaces: Origami Foldable Computer Desk

If you have limited space or temporary living accommodation, a big, heavy gaming desk is at the top of the need list. This is where Origami Foldable Computer Desk comes in, an affordable gaming desk for limited spaces. Assembly and disassembly take less than ten minutes, meaning it is easy to move it around. It is only 6.25 inches in height when folded down, so it can be stored against a wall or under a bed.

Despite this portability, it is reasonably sturdy and the tabletop can hold 100 pounds of weight. There is a wide shelf at the bottom with plenty of additional space for the desktop tower and other accessories, as well as a solid locking mechanism that secures the folding, so that it does not fold in the middle of a gaming session. Four colors are available, black, bronze, silver, and turquoise, and three sizes. The largest is the best option if you ask us, which measures at 47.2 x 23.6 x 29.9 inches fully assembled.

Best Gaming Desk in 2019 Video

Conclusion