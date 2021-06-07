10 Benefits and Features of Staying in a 5 Star Luxury Hotel – 2021 Guide

Want to experience a truly exotic vacation? Book yourself at a renowned 5-star luxury hotel. A holiday is not just about travel, it comprises many more aspects that contribute to a memorable experience. And your hotel stay is one of the many perks of a vacation. If you are still not convinced, check out Vision-destinations, your one-stop guide for a carefully selected collection of luxury hotels and unforgettable travel inspiration.

Many would ask, why only 5-star luxury hotels? Well, although many hotels will offer you modern amenities, the unique experience of a luxury hotel is unmatched. In fact, there are plenty of advantages of choosing luxury accommodation.

Let’s take look at some of the major benefits and features of staying in a 5-star luxury hotel.

1. Luxurious Comfort

If you thought luxury and comfort were two different words, a 5-star hotel can demonstrate a perfect blend of these. The elegance, beauty, décor and ambiance of a great hotel can steep you in ‘luxury’ from head to toe. Not only do you have access to some of the most wonderful facilities in your room, you also have dedicated staff to cater to all your needs.

The staff is trained to make the guests comfortable at all times. As a result, they often go out of their way to accommodate client requests. So, if you really want to feel like a royal guest, treat yourself to an exotic vacation at a brilliant 5-star hotel.

2. Finest Amenities

If you want a taste of the finest amenities, nothing beats a 5-star luxury hotel. You are likely to get the most amazing rooms with stylish interiors and comfortable beds. If you book a suite, you also get fully functional kitchens equipped with a refrigerator, microwave oven, coffee maker, etc.

The bathrooms are fitted with the most sophisticated sanitary and bath ware. You also get hairdryers, a steady supply of towels and toiletries for every day of your stay. Apart from these, hotels offer free Wi-Fi connection, high-definition television sets, cable connection and other necessities that make your stay truly luxurious. Hotels also have dedicated fitness areas, swimming pools, children’s zones, etc. to fulfill diverse customer requirements.

3. Excellent Food

Fine dining is a specialty of any 5-star hotel. Renowned chefs from around the world have signature restaurants in prestigious properties. It not only offers an excellent chance to sample new cuisine but, also allows you to try some of the most exotic dishes created by stalwarts in the culinary world.

4. Relaxing Ambience

A vacation is primarily for relaxation and a luxury hotel never disappoints. They are renowned for their peaceful ambiance and every place will look and feel like an exotic destination. Whether you are resting by the poolside or taking a walk in the garden, every facility is designed to maximize the comfort and convenience of guests. The spacious rooms, grand lobbies and vast outdoor spaces take you to a world of dreams.

5. Pamper Your Senses

A luxury hotel is a perfect place to pamper your senses. To get rid of your stress and tension, book yourself at the hotel’s spa. Generally, these spas provide the most exquisite treatments that are designed to rejuvenate your body and mind at the same time. The body massages and relaxing therapies, offered by trained practitioners, can do wonders to your senses.

Besides, while on vacation you are just in a mood to relax and enjoy. At a hotel, you have the luxury of getting everything done by professionals without even batting an eyelid.

6. Prime Location

One of the biggest advantages of a luxury hotel is its prime location. It is generally close to the city’s hotspots and can be easily reached from the airport. Its accessibility to shopping centers, tourist destinations, pubs, cafes and historical sites can make your vacation absolutely amazing.

7. Sense of Security

Security of guests is a prime concern for 5-star hotels. With close circuit cameras in every nook and corner of the hotel and the presence of trained security guards, you remain completely protected during the course of your stay. Besides, the front desk reception doesn’t allow any unauthorized person to access your room without permission. You can also avail safe deposit boxes and round-the-clock security for all your valuable possessions.

8. Incredible Service

The five-star service is unparalleled. Right from the driver to the executive at the front desk or the top management, every staff is dedicated to your service. To help guests feel completely at ease, they are ready to extend their best services even when it is not called for. As a result, not only do you get regular room service, you can even get specific needs catered to. For example, if you want some modifications to the food you ordered or wish to get your clothes laundered and ironed immediately, it will be done without delay. With their exceptional service, they aspire to exceed customer expectations always.

9. Unique Activities

Luxury hotels have become holiday destinations in themselves. It is home to unique attractions that allow guests to participate in exciting activities within the hotel. While some have waterparks and special attractions for children, some hotels aim to deliver unique activities for honeymooners, families as well as business travelers. During the holidays, hotels also make arrangements for special workshops and fun events with kids. It helps to keep kids engaged while their parents can rest and relax. Cultural activities are also organized at the hotel to provide guests a taste of local heritage.

10. Complimentary Services

Most luxury hotels are renowned for an amazing array of complimentary services. To cater to the comfort and convenience of guests, they often extend different types of services without any extra charge. For example, you can expect complimentary breakfasts every morning, concierge services or transportation to and from the airport.

Once you consider these points, you’ll surely understand why we recommend a 5-star stay. It covers everything in one place – relaxation, comfort, enjoyment and the finest services. Next time, choose the real experience and you’ll immediately feel the difference.