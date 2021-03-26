5 Things To Remember Before you Start Vlogging

Pursuing a vlogging career might just be the thing you need. But many rookies have a hard time understanding what exactly they want to vlog about. While most vloggers simply record their daily activities, others are niche-focused.

Regardless of what you want to vlog about, we’re here to tell you about the 5 things to remember before you go down this path. So with all that said, let’s start.

1. You Need A Plan

Vlogging is sort of like being your boss. While many do it as a side gig, others focus on it full-time. It’s safe to say that both options are accepted. You might be less reserved about it so you instead focus on your job and create vlogs on the side and bide your time until you become big enough to focus solely on it.

But it doesn’t matter if you make videos all day or after work, what’s important is to always have a plan. One of the most important aspects of being a vlogger is to show consistency. Your fans, or those few hundred people that watch you, will expect to see new videos about the same time each day or every other day. Consistently throwing out content is the best way to grow your vlogging career.

So make a plan and stick to it. Determine how many videos you’ll create in a week and commit to the roadmap. But even before that, a smart thing to do is to also plan what you’ll vlog about.

It’s safe to say that not every viewer will watch the same video. If you plan on going paintballing one day and visit the library the next, we can safely assume that you’ll have different viewer counts on both videos.

2. Never Violate Copyrights

This is a huge one to remember as YouTube, which is the major platform where you’ll vlog, takes copyright seriously. Violating copyrights simply means taking videos or music from other content creators without their permission and using them in your videos. This is a serious offense that could ultimately get your channel a copyright strike, delisted, and even deleted.

If you plan on using a song in one of your vlogs, remember that this type of content has IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) by the singer or artist that makes the music. So it’s always smart to either buy music for your videos or use free music. If you plan on using other content creator’s content in your videos, remember that you can only use short clips that last for about 15 seconds, preferably less. But that doesn’t mean the content creator in question will not try and strike your channel.

3. Your Audience Appreciates Quality

Let’s talk about cameras. They’re an indispensable tool for vloggers and we cannot do our job without them. But some of these can cost a small fortune.

As technology advances, better and better products with new features are emerging on the market. These features can make or break your vlogging career, especially if you vlog on the go. Before you start making videos, you have a buy a good camera. But not just any camera, you have to buy a flip-screen camera that will allow you to view yourself as you’re recording.

The flip-screen feature eliminates a few core issues. This is precisely what makes them indispensable for vloggers and YouTubers. More so, they’re quite beginner-friendly and easy to use. Some are smaller than others which also makes them more convenient. So if you’re looking to learn more about flip-screen cameras, we highly recommend Vlogtribe.com as they have prepared a list for you to see regarding the best ones.

4. You Need Inspiration

There are so many vlogging channels on YouTube that it would be crazy to number them all. Even though there are hundreds of thousands of such channels, many of these will never reach the heights of some industry giants like Casey Neistat.

This is because there’s more boring content on YouTube than it is entertaining. And those vloggers that make entertaining content will be the ones that get the praise, plaudits, and subscribers.

But how do you become an entertaining vlogger? Well, you will need to film different things in each vlog. Doing only one thing might work in some cases, but it will bore your audience and ultimately make them move elsewhere.

Inspiration is king when it comes to creating interesting vlogs.

5. You Will Need To Learn How To Edit

Vlogging is one thing, but post-production is what can make your videos that much interesting.

It can directly impact the quality of your vlogs and separate them from the rest. If you go through the top vloggers on YouTube you’ll notice that they all edit their videos.

From music to special effects and cool intros, learning how to edit will help grow your channel. And luckily for you, tons of both free and paid software will help you do just that. Windows Movie Maker and iMovie are the obvious two. Although they come nowhere near the likes of Sony Vegas or Premiere Pro, they are free and can do the simplest of things.

But if you want to be an awesome vlogger, you will need to add something more to your vlogs. This doesn’t have to be anything special. No one is asking you to direct a movie like Michael Bay, but you will need to learn how to cut off unwanted parts in your videos.

Editing allows you to make the vlogs a bit more engaging and entertaining for your audience. It can sometimes make the difference between them watching it till the end or skipping it entirely.

Conclusion

Putting in the time and effort can help you launch a successful vlogging career. But instead of going in blind, you can always read about the things a vlogger needs to make it work. Lastly, we hope that our article explaining the 5 things to remember before starting vlogging will come in handy when the time comes.