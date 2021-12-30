How To Automate And Simplify Your E-commerce Business

If you own a business you probably know a lot about automatization and e-commerce, right? Nowadays, pretty much anything is automated and optimized in such a way that it can help your business grow while you sit back on the side and monitor the process. In fact, most companies today are using e-commerce automation tools to improve their processes. Keep on reading to understand what e-commerce automation is, and how it will work for your business.

Top 3 most asked questions about automatization

1. What is business automation?

Ecommerce automation is software built to convert tasks, processes, or campaigns within your business in its own specific way and in the shortest amount of time possible. The automation is intelligent enough and it knows how to execute exactly what & when you need something. A lot of people turn to business automation since they are well aware that manual inventory management is becoming pretty hard to do on its own + it is a time-consuming task.

2. What stores need automation?

Going through new changes and following the digital route and modernizations, nowadays everyone will want to feel and experience something automated and up-to-date for their brand or store. This is why anyone who plans on expanding or simply speeding up some tasks will want to consider automation.

Manual data entry is problematic when you’re trying to expand, so why waste more time doing everything manually? For everyone, automation guarantees the accuracy, efficiency, and data collection, which can later be used to improve your marketing practices.

3. How can you automate sales and inventory management?

You can always consider doing and setting up some particular processes that will notify the Head of Inventory about low products stocks so they can be stocked up before they are no longer available or at your disposal.

In another way, you can also increase the prices for low stocks products to leverage the demand to earn more smartly. This is how practical e-commerce works and performs its tasks.

What are the 5 different types of E-commerce?

1. Inventory management

If you want your online store to perform faster and at its full capacity, make sure that you consider the inventory management process for faster product listings. In fact, when your supplier is integrated into your system, you’ll be able to change product details in real-time and on the spot. Doing this step will automatically make a difference on your live site and for your consumer experience. With automation, your stock levels are constantly monitored and adjusted from one minute to the other.

2. Order management

This type of e-commerce is in charge of automation and orders placed by customers online. Thanks to this optimization you as a company will experience organized workflow. In fact, order management is in charge of:

Automating label printing

Letting you know about your stock ahead

Automating order fulfillment

This way, you will always know what is running low and what you should order in advance before it completely runs out of stock. You won’t worry or have to deal with last-minute changes either.

3. Customer experience

This is another great tool that you will enjoy using, especially if you want to focus on growing your business while interacting with your customers. In fact, you should gather as much as possible of customer analytics to understand how they feel about your products. Who is shopping on your site, what is the average age range, and are you meeting their requirements are just some of the questions that you should wonder about and get answers to.

To take it a step further, you can also connect with your audience or customers through social media. Get on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter and try to interact with them. Read their honest feedback and see what you can improve on your site.4.

4. Customer loyalty

You can use the data you have and that you have collected to become a lot more vocal about special discounts and different kinds of perks that will work for your loyal users. Customer loyalty will cover any type of automatically generated mail that is sent out to your most valuable and active consumers, along with specialized birthday vouchers or holiday gifts!

An e-commerce automation software for your business loyalty program will also give you the flexibility to choose the conditions for your customers to earn rewards based on all the data the program gathered on their behavior. You can set up any type of rules and let your buyers enjoy what you have to offer so that they keep on coming back.

5. Customer satisfaction

Nowadays, e-commerce tools can also measure the satisfaction levels of your buyers. This is done through the help of a chat and with chatbots that can give you answers in real-time while collecting feedback and sending it to you. By catching customers as they shop, you’ll discover what makes your site good or bad.

This means that you can adjust and fix some things right there and on the spot. You can consider recording chat sessions on spreadsheets. This way, you will get raising tickets and you will set up emails right after the live chat sessions are done. This way, automating the live chat functionalities on your store will make your eCommerce business’s customer management more systematic and efficient.

So, how can you simplify your e-commerce business and what to do?

If you want to know more and you want to start working on your automatization, you should check out fulfillbot.com. They can offer you B2B quotations for your drop shipping products with shipping prices for more than 100 countries in a matter of minutes. They also use fast & secure shipping services that will deliver your goods in the shortest time possible anywhere in the world. Enjoy the fact that they are a professional Aliexpress agent with drop shipping services and an end-to-end sourcing agent with warehouses across the world for your secure & fast use.