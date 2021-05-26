5 Auto Shipping Tips for a Positive Experience

Shipping your car can be a stressful process. You need to engage the right auto transport company, and then you need to determine how much you can afford to spend on shipping your car to you. You will need to know if the car will be delivered right to your new address and a whole host of other things before you can settle on an auto transport company for your needs.

If you are moving to a new location, or you have purchased a car that is not local to your home, you will need to use an auto shipping company to bring the car to you. There are many ways to go about picking the right auto transport company but if you have never needed to do this before, you might be feeling overwhelmed about the details.

Here are some tips from mercuryautotransport.com for auto shipping, to make sure that the experience is a positive one, read on for more information!

Auto Shipping Tips for a Positive Experience

There are some factors that you will always want to consider if you want to have the best possible auto shipping experience. You may not use all of the tips and tricks on this list, but you should consider most of them each time you need to ship your car to a new location.

1. Do Your Research

This is always important to do before you narrow down your auto transport company shipping needs to a single carrier. You will want to look at reviews for each company that you are interested in contracting with and make sure that you can get access to the information that you need about their insurance and their transit times.

Any company that does not make this information readily available is likely not worth your time and you should be leery of giving your money to a company that is not transparent about this information.

2. Be Wary of Low Quotes

Low quotes might seem really exciting, but you should always be aware of what the standard rate is for this kind of service in your area. A low quote might mean that you will be getting shoddy service and you may find that the reviews for this company that is offering the very low quotes are what you would expect for a cheap service that does not offer any extras.

Google search and looking through reviews are both viable methods for making sure that you do not end up contracting with a cut-rate business that will not take care of your car the way that you were hoping they would.

3. Talk to a Representative

If you have gotten a quote, but you have questions, make sure that you take the time to call the call center number or the business number and ask the questions that need to be answered. There is no exchange for making sure that you understand exactly what you are paying for and your car is an important and expensive possession that you should be sure will be handled with care when it is transported for you.

If the call center rep or the person that answers the phone cannot answer your questions to your satisfaction, do not be concerned about moving on to a new option. It is far better to pick a new company and get a new quote than it is to deal with damage to your car or waiting for your car to show up for many days.

4. Make Sure That They Deliver to Your Home

Some smaller companies will not be willing to deliver right to your address and you will need to be aware of this limitation right from the get-go. There is nothing worse than thinking that your car will be dropped off at your home, only to find out that they are planning to drop it off at a common location and you cannot get there to pick it up.

Always make sure to ask if the auto transport company that you are planning to work with will deliver right to your driveway if that is important to you and your family’s needs.

5. Book in Advance

Waiting until the last moment can be a recipe for disaster when you are engaging with an auto transport company to bring your car to you. You may end up with a shipping route that takes longer to get your car to you or you might not be able to reserve the kind of transport truck that you really wanted to have bring your car to your new address.

Waiting too long to book your auto transport can also lead to issues related to the pick-up date. It can get complicated to work with an auto shipper if you have already moved out of your current address and have to figure out where to stash your car for a week until the auto transport company can pick it up. It is never a good idea to wait too long to plan your auto transport needs when you are aware that you are going to need to move.

Finding the Right Auto Transport Company Can be Easy

There is no need to feel stressed when you are planning to ship your car with an auto transport company. Make sure to do your research and to book well in advance of your moving date or the date that you need the car to be picked up. Make sure that you get a quote that makes sense from the company that you are planning to work with and that you ask about their insurance policy.

Moving or buying a new car are stressful processes before you have to consider how to get the car to your location. Make sure that you use these tips and tricks to ensure a positive experience the next time that you need to have an auto shipping company deliver your car to you.