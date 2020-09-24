7 Ways to Achieve a Healthy Work-Life Balance

How to attain balance between your career (work) and private life, is a challenge everyone is facing in these times of capitalism. The tempo work has been imposing on us often doesn’t leave enough time for the private obligations and chores, not to mention the energy drainage most of us experience after work. You simply don’t feel like moving away from the sofa.

Many people find this balance the greatest challenge, between family, friends and career. Even though everyone strives towards a happy and fulfilled life, they believe that certain sacrifices are mandatory to advance in our careers. But is that really the case? Because time is precious, attaining a balance between private and professional life is tricky.

Fortunately, with a little organization and if we set our priorities in life, we can make the most of our time. But if the pressure has already rose too high and you are feeling like you’re about to experience burnout, you have most likely reached a critical point. Working Den has some interesting assessments that can help you evaluate whether you have reached the peak, and suggest some methods for attaining balance.

Before deciding to make any changes in your business or private life, consider what the consequences will be. Think about what effect it will have on your family (children), friends, and whether you will need to work from home, how much time you will have for your loved ones and for other hobbies and activities that interest you in life.

Here are some techniques that can help you get closer to attaining a healthy work-life balance.

Choose one day a week to spend with your family and friends

Book one day a week or maybe an entire weekend, if your position allows you to, for your family or friends. Of course, it all depends on whether you work weekends. Every week you can choose some fun activity, like excursions, sports, board games or a simple night out.

But be aware of your mind’s games. People tend to get very greedy of their time with themselves, when they are on high paid positions. It results in being lazy to go out and meet someone, choosing to sit around the couch alone all day and growing more distant from your family and friends.

This kind of behavior definitely does not lead to happiness. So, if you feel your mind is imposing this type solitude on you, get up and go out. Cut it straight in the root. During the day, try to avoid phone calls, emails, ie. everything that has to do with work. Not only will you feel more fulfilled but your family and friends will also be happier.

Prioritize your time

Determine what is the most important to you in life. Make a list that will truly reflect you and your priorities. Once you do this it will be easier for you to set boundaries and spend more time with those who are high on your priority list. But don’t forget to take care of yourself as well – quality time dedicated to yourself is not only good for your overall health and well-being, but will also make you a better employee.

Avoid bringing work home

I know many will ask how? When working in a result-based environment, you constantly have to do more and are bound to deadlines which causes tension and conflict. Everyone is aware of this problem, but the fact is that we find it hard to separate ourselves from problems at work. It is clear to everyone that a bad day at work almost always affects the environment in which we find ourselves. Nervousness and tension are regularly transmitted to other people. Try to talk about what is bothering you so that it is easier for you and others because they will know what it is about.

Stick to your working hours

If you really want this balance to work then try to stick to your working hours, which means as little after hours as possible. Learn to manage your time and work so that when the work day is over, private life begins. You have to learn to say no to things that don’t benefit to your well-being, because that way you make more room for your private life.

Investigate your employer’s policies

To achieve balance between work and private life, research your company’s policies. It could benefit you if your company has flexible working arrangements, such as working from home or flexible working hours. If they don’t have those options, you might be able to reach an agreement with an employer that would benefit both you and him. Just be honest about how you feel and communicate.

Provide yourself with quality sleep

Lack of sleep increases stress, reduces your productivity and increases the chance of making a mistake. If you are sleep deprived, you need more time to complete work tasks, which means staying at work longer. In order to complete your obligations faster and not stay at work longer, you need to rest. If you’re experiencing troubles sleeping, then simply try doing some breathing exercises, meditation, or some yoga stretches for a good night sleep.

Take care of your mind and body

For a body to stop accumulating stress, it needs to be drained out of excess energy by some good quality physical exercise. Make sure you are exercising at least three times a week. If you have to compromise between your family time and exercise, then consider introducing going to work by bicycle or by foot, and using stairs instead of an elevator.

Practice an activity you enjoy every day (listening to music, yoga, massage, manicure, coffee with friends). It’s important to experience joy. This will help you to be more relaxed and you will surely find it easier to concentrate on obligations. Set aside one day a week for a vacation and use it only to enjoy with friends, partner, family.

Achieving balance is a task that will take time, but once you achieve it, you will feel tremendous relief.