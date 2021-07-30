How to Write College Paper and get an “A” – 2021 Guide

If you’re in college, writing a college paper is something you can expect to do throughout your course. If you’ve never written one, it can seem like a daunting experience if you do not know where or how to start. This article outlines the best practices to ensure you write a research paper that stands out.



Familiarize Yourself with the Requirements

Before you begin researching the given topic, you must know what your professor is looking for. Understanding the assignment and writing to the rubric is the difference between a low grade and an “A.”

Take your time to go through each of the instructions, material provided, and look at the grading rubric. If you feel like you do not have all the instructions, material or do not know the rubric, do not hesitate to ask your professor for help.

Choose the Right Topic

Once you know what your professor is looking for, you now need to decide what topic your paper should be on. Choosing a topic may seem complicated, but the best way to settle on the right one is to select a topic that you are passionate about or interested in. If possible, you can also choose a controversial topic. By doing so, you will have the chance to showcase your ability to argue from differing viewpoints.

You may end up choosing a topic that you do not particularly like; this happens. And if this happens to you, simply look at it as a chance to learn something new. Perhaps, by the time you are done researching and writing on the topic, you may end up being somewhat of an expert on it.

Research

With your topic in mind, you can now begin to research for information. Because you may need to pour over tons of content, you should skim through the research first. Look for material and content relevant to your topic. Once you have enough, lightly skim through it to ensure that it is important enough to be added to your college paper.

Skimming is a skill you will need to develop in college simply because it is impossible to go through all the written material on any given subject. As you skim through, note down key points and look for reliable sources to back up those points.

If you didn’t know already, Wikipedia is not a reliable source of information because of how easy it is for anyone to change it. However, you can use it to get a general overview of your topic. Ultimately, you will still need to find reliable sources for your paper, and these include books, studies, journals, dissertations, newspapers, etc.

Make use of academic databases to help narrow down your search. Using an academic database also makes it hard to accidentally quote an unverifiable source. Before you settle on a viewpoint for your topic, ensure that you’ve gone through several sources that fully back that point.

Organize the Research

So, now that you have all your research, the next thing to do is organize it. As you were looking for research material for your topic, it is essential that you kept a list of all the sources. This way, it becomes easier to organize all the research you have. You can use bookmarks on your computer or even written lists of books, pages, and articles.

Develop a Thesis

Now that you have all the information you need and have your topic, you are now ready to develop your own opinion or argument. By this point, you have already read enough material to have a good grasp of your topic. So, you should be able to argue for or against your topic. And even though your paper may not be an argumentative one, you still need to include a thesis.

A thesis is merely the main idea of what your research paper is about. The thesis is the writer’s judgment or opinion based on the information gathered. The thesis is succinct and briefly explains what your paper will be discussing.

Create a Structure

Before writing your paper, you need to have a clear structure or outline. Your professor can tell when a paper is rushed because it lacks an outline and the points are all over the place. The basic structure of most college papers is to have an introduction with the thesis, two to three paragraphs with the main points, and a closing paragraph with the conclusion.

Having an outline in place before you start will help you organize your points better. You can then determine which point is the strongest and comes first and then followed by the others. Also, having an outline will help you maintain the flow of your paper without you rambling unnecessarily.

Since you organized your research earlier, it is easier for you to now organize your points with the corresponding research that you had. You won’t struggle to find what source goes where because you have everything you need.

Write Your Paper

Now that you have everything in place, you can begin to write your college paper. Ensure your points are strong and clearly communicated.

To further help ensure that your paper is well-thought-out, you can make use of several resources like proofreading and editing tools. It is not enough to just have a well-researched paper; you need to show the ability to organize and relay your thoughts in a clear and concise manner. Your college paper must also be free of grammatical errors.

Editing and proofreading tools will help capture any mistakes that you may miss. Proofreading also helps ensure that the sources and information given are correct.

Editing and proofreading tools will help capture any mistakes that you may miss. Proofreading also helps ensure that the sources and information given are correct.

Seek Help

If all else fails and you do not have the time or energy to come up with a stellar research paper, it is okay to seek help from a college paper writing service. Being in college is overwhelming simply by how demanding it gets. As a student, you have to find time to attend classes, keep up with assignments, study, engage in extracurricular activities, and still have a social life. It is normal for students to experience burnout every so often.

Conclusion

Following the points outlined above, you will write a well-researched paper with a clear thesis, strong points, and good grammar. Those points combined will help you achieve an “A” on your paper.