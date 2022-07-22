Everything You Should Know About Hiring A Workplace Injury Lawyer

If you are involved in a workplace accident, your employer may be required to carry workers’ compensation insurance for you. However, some smaller employers are not required to carry this workers’ compensation insurance, while others simply neglect their obligation to provide it. If your employer failed to carry workers’ compensation insurance and you are injured at work, you may find yourself in a difficult situation.

In circumstances where accidents and injuries may have been prevented, a personal injury action may be appropriate. This will help to obtain compensation beyond what the company’s workers’ compensation coverage provides. When your employer does not carry a workers’ compensation plan or provides insufficient coverage, or if your employer caused intentional injury, your best course of action may be to seek the assistance of an experienced Work Accident Lawyer.

A worker’s compensation claim will cover medical treatment expenses and a percentage of lost wages. However, with the help of a competent attorney you may be able to obtain compensation including economic, non-economic, and other damages.

Workplace accidents are a type of personal injury. Personal injury losses can pose an extreme financial burden on the injured victim. Suppose, you experience a serious accident and suffer severe injuries such as traumatic brain injury (TBI) or spinal cord injury. Undoubtedly, these injuries will result in astronomical medical expenses. To pay for all these expensive medical treatment bills, you may require a fair reimbursement from the responsible party or parties.

As you deal with the chaos, you may be wondering whether or not you should hire a lawyer. Well, the answer is often a resounding “yes, you should.” They will help you navigate the complex legal system, evaluate, and investigate the entire case. Further, their support will also make it easy for you to negotiate with the insurance companies.

At Khattar Law, PC, you will find a committed personal injury lawyer to help you get compensated accordingly. We know that an injury can affect you emotionally, physically, and financially, and we will fight to help you recover on all fronts.

How can an Attorney Help Work Accident Victims

With the help of an experienced workplace injury attorney, you will be able to determine whether your case is limited to workers’ compensation or whether you can file a strong civil lawsuit such as a personal injury claim. If you are limited to workers’ compensation, sound legal advice can help you take action and obtain compensation faster.

A workplace injury attorney can help you recover losses resulting from your accident and reduce the burden of paperwork and other issues associated with your insurance and legal claims. The assistance of a legal professional can make an enormous difference when seeking a fair outcome and deserving compensation.

If the employer did not carry workers’ compensation, an experienced workplace accident lawyer can help you obtain compensation to cover all losses incurred because of the accident. This includes all medical expenses, ongoing medical treatment, as well as current and future lost wages.

Unlike workers’ compensation, you may also be able to recover compensation for pain and suffering in a civil personal injury suit. Furthermore, a lawyer can help you and your family recover compensation for the loss of a loved one, which is commonly referred to as a wrongful death case.

When Should you hire an Attorney for Workplace Injuries?

It is best to hire legal experts as early as possible to avoid mistakes and delays. Filing deadlines and statutes of limitations vary from state to state and it is essential that you meet every single one to avoid your case being dismissed. The sooner you contact an attorney, the sooner you can take action, preserving your legal options, and recovering compensation faster.

An injured worker should contact a lawyer within a few days of the accident. If a representative of your company approaches you with a settlement offer, never make the mistake of signing it without proper consultation with your lawyer. The settlement might not be in your best interests, especially when you have injuries or losses that have not been properly evaluated by a medical professional.

If you are meeting with an attorney, it is helpful to have a thorough and complete record of the accident, documented to the extent practicable, and demonstrating all related injuries and losses.

Bring your employment contract along with other paperwork, including photos of the accident scene, medical records, and other relevant evidence such as witness statements. This evidence will assist your lawyers in estimating the value of your case.

The attorney must be well versed in:

State and national safety laws and regulations

Labor law and union relationships

Negligence as a legal theory

Product liability law

OSHA and other state and federal regulatory bodies governing workplace safety

Moreover, the attorney should be a skillful negotiator with experience dealing with similar cases. During your first consultation, you should ask the following questions:

How long have you handled personal injury cases?

What percentage of your work is dedicated to workplace accident cases?

How many workplace accident cases have you handled?

What is the usual settlement range for all similar cases?

Discuss the attorney’s fee structure. Many lawyers work on a contingency fee basis, meaning they will only get paid if they are successful with your case. If the attorney’s office is not a convenient location for you, they might arrange an online consultation for you. This is important if you are still recovering or concerned about other health issues.

If you suffered injuries because of a third party, then you may be able to file a civil lawsuit in court for damages against that party as well

For all of these reasons, you may want to consult a trusted attorney before you submit a workers’ compensation claim. They will explain your options and advise you on the best possible option for you. They will provide extensive legal assistance for all types of injury claims. Don’t hesitate or wait another day, contact one of our experienced workplace injury attorneys today for a free consultation to discuss your case.