What Are The Different Ways Of Using A Virtual Number? – 2021 Guide

Before opening this article, you might have done some research online. And if so, you have probably discovered that a lot of people claim that purchasing and using a virtual number is one of the best things they chose to do in order to protect their online privacy, and more importantly, their real identities.

This is the reason why you might be wondering – what are the different ways that I could use a virtual telephone number? Luckily, the article below will explore what these virtual numbers are, who provides them to people, and how you can use them in different ways. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at what you should know:

What Exactly is a Virtual Phone Number?

As you are already well-aware, there is a wide range of Internet-based services in the market, all of which benefit the users. A virtual number is also one of those Internet-based services that you can choose to use. Basically, it’s a virtual number that is completely temporary and they’re offered by different services providers.

They’ll remain active for a specific period of time, and once that period is over, the number will expire. However, if you want or need to, you could choose to disable it earlier than the expiration day. It’ll enable you to receive text messages, calls, as well as voicemail online, and in most cases, for free.

So, how does it work exactly? Well, although most people think it’s complex, it’s actually quite easy. The number you receive will work by forwarding all of your calls, messages, and voicemails received on the temporary number to the smartphone you are currently using.

Who Provides People With Virtual Phone Numbers?

There is a wide range of services provides that allocate a large number of virtual phone digits to people. For instance, while some of them will provide you with real telephone numbers, other companies will simply offer an extension for each of those specific numbers.

Naturally, different vendors charge different prices for their services. Some companies offer completely free virtual numbers, allowing users to receive text messages, calls, as well as voicemails on the virtual numbers entirely free of charge.

What Are The Limitations of a Virtual Number?

The limitations and restrictions of a virtual number will be different from service to service and from one company to the next. For instance, some of the providers that you can find will completely restrict the total number of voicemails that you can receive and that you could store on their network.

In other cases, some of the providers might have a limitation on the total number of voicemail minutes that you could store on their network. Additionally, it can be extremely daunting and challenging to find a service provider that offers all the perks and advantages you want to have, mostly because each of the service providers has a unique collection of features offered to the user.

What Are The Most Common Uses of a Virtual Number?

By now, it’s probably pretty clear what you can utilize these numbers for, however, this article wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the most common uses of these temporary and virtual numbers. Some of the most common things that you could utilize your virtual number for are:

Protecting Your Privacy And Real Number

One of the first uses of these numbers is that you can easily share it with a stranger or a new acquaintance without worrying or fearing that your privacy will be compromised or that you’ll be subjected to them invading your personal and private space. By getting these services, it’ll save you from a lot of those tricky situations when you don’t want to share your private number with someone, but you don’t want them to think you’re completely rude.

It’ll Keep Your Identity Anonymous

If you often list something for auction or participate in auction listings, or if you publish advertisements often, obtaining a virtual number could be extremely beneficial, mostly because you won’t need to share your personal contact details. By obtaining this number, you’ll be able to keep your identity anonymous – which is extremely important in the era of cyberattacks and external threats.

It’ll Help You Personalize Your Calls

If you want to completely personalize your outbound telephony with both your family members and friends, you could choose to obtain and use a virtual number that you’ll share with them. This will again help you with personalizing your calls, which is especially important if live a fast-paced life.

It Can Help With Your Work

A lot of times, individuals don’t want to share their private numbers with their colleagues or some marketers that are looking for ways to sell products, hence, if you want to stay in touch with your co-workers or if you want to be kind to the telemarketers that constantly contact you, you should use these temporary telephone number in order to avoid sharing your personal contact information with them.

You Could Use it For Signing Up to Websites

I don’t know about you, but I hate submitting my contact details when signing up to a platform, website, or application. If you are in the same situation as me, you should use a temporary telephone number for these tasks. Additionally, you can use it for managing your job applications as well.

So, Should I Get One?

Every single person that does not want to make their personal contact information public to some people or platforms should definitely choose to use a virtual number. Additionally, people who refrain from sharing their unique contact info with colleagues and acquaintances could opt for using these numbers instead of getting an alternative sim card.

In conclusion, individuals should really choose to take advantage of virtual phone number services if they want to protect their privacy and avoid sharing their personal contact information.