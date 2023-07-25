How and Why You Should Use Explainer Videos in Education

The popularity of distance learning has increased over the past few years, as the pandemic has made it even more of a concern for parents, children, and teachers. In the near future, several school boards have allowed parents to choose whether or not their children will attend school remotely, and this tendency can also be observed in many universities and colleges across the world.

With that in mind, we’ll review how animated training video production at astra-motion.com makes this future more accessible right now.

Explainer videos and their role in modern education

The human brain dislikes routine, so even the greatest lesson plans and educators might get a little boring after a while.

Videos for education, especially animated ones, can be utilized as a stand-in while presenting lessons to students in novel and engaging ways. Additionally, they may be taught on a timetable that is convenient for both students and teachers. Since students must watch the videos on their own time and the teacher is not completely responsible for making sure that everyone pays attention, they can be viewed as homework or home reading assignments.

Of course, you can’t expect students, especially very young ones, to pay close attention throughout the long video ‒ this is why short but comprehensive clips are always better.

In addition to providing educators and students with a break from the routine of the school day, animated educational videos stimulate the mind in new ways. It’s not a secret that people lean toward one or a few learning methods ‒ visual, audio, or kinetic. Animated learning videos can be a fantastic approach to increase some students’ learning potential because a big part of students a better at processing visual information.

How to use explainer videos for education?

Explainer films, in particular animated educational videos, have scripts that have been carefully crafted to ensure that they are communicating information to students in a clear, succinct, and easy-to-follow manner.

Explainer films are particularly excellent for visual learning since they can do tasks that distant teachers would find difficult to complete. You can utilize a chalkboard or a map in the classroom as a visual reference if you’re trying to illustrate a graph for learners or trace a timeline.

On the contrary, you can tutor from your bedroom or home office even if those spaces don’t contain essential resources. With an animated video, you have excellent, dynamic, and interesting visuals that students can resort to without you having to spend time generating them on your own.

Teachers happen to be an extensive and tiresome workload, and asking them to come up with fresh ideas and innovative methods can be a bit too much. Even if an educator has some spare time, spending it on creating visual materials can be counter-productive. This is why ordering an educational video production tailored to your class’s needs is the best option. An explainer video like this optimizes the educational process while also making it easier for both teachers and students.

Benefits of Using Explainer Videos in Education

Explainer videos serve as powerful teaching tools, bringing with them a myriad of benefits that enhance both teaching and learning experiences. One key advantage is their ability to simplify complex concepts. By using visual aids and animations, explainer videos can break down intricate topics into easily digestible content, which is particularly beneficial in subjects such as science and mathematics. They also cater to different learning styles, particularly visual and auditory learners who can better grasp concepts through such multimedia content.

The engaging nature of explainer videos is proven to boost student motivation and participation. These videos can make learning more interactive and fun, thereby keeping students more invested in their learning journey. Explainer videos provide flexibility for self-paced learning. Students can pause, rewind, or re-watch these videos, ensuring they fully understand the material at their own pace. In this increasingly digital age, incorporating explainer videos into the educational setting helps prepare students for a technology-driven world, equipping them with digital literacy skills that are essential in the 21st century.

Crafting Effective Explainer Videos for Educational Purposes

Creating effective explainer videos requires a thoughtful approach. Start by clearly identifying the educational objective of the video. This will guide the content, ensuring it provides value to the students. The explainer video should simplify complex concepts, so it’s crucial to break down the topic into smaller, manageable sections that are easy to understand. Visualization is key in explainer videos. Use animations, graphics, and diagrams to visually represent ideas and concepts, making them more tangible for students. Keep the video concise to maintain the attention of students.

Typically, explainer videos are between 2-5 minutes, enough to convey the key points without overwhelming the audience. Incorporate storytelling elements to make the video more engaging and relatable. This could involve using real-life scenarios or characters that the students can relate to. Ensure the audio is clear and easy to understand, using a slow and steady pace. Incorporate captions for those who prefer reading or for scenarios where audio might not be convenient. Taking these steps allows educators to create effective explainer videos that enrich the learning experience of their students.

Final Thoughts

Explainer videos play a significant role in modern education, serving as versatile tools that enhance learning experiences and outcomes. They simplify complex concepts, cater to different learning styles, boost student engagement, and offer the flexibility for self-paced learning, all while fostering digital literacy. The process of creating these videos, however, requires careful consideration of educational objectives, clear and concise content, appropriate use of visual aids, engaging storytelling, and clear audio.

The strategic use of explainer videos in the educational arena has the potential to not only transform the way students consume and understand information but also to keep them more engaged and invested in their educational journey. The integration of such multimedia tools in education becomes not just an advantage, but a necessity, promising a more interactive, inclusive, and effective learning environment.