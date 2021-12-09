8 Painless Ways to Treat Period Cramps

Do you ever feel like your period is the worst time of the month? No, we’re not talking about that moodiness or PMS.

We’re talking about cramps!

Menstrual cramps are problems that every woman has experienced. These cramps can be mild to excruciating and last anywhere from a few hours to days on end.

The good news is there are ways to treat period pain without resorting to medication or surgery.

Here are eight different treatments for M.

1. Take ibuprofen to Help Reduce Period Pain and Inflammation

Ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). It works by blocking the body’s production of prostaglandins, which are hormone-like substances that cause uterine contractions.

You can purchase ibuprofen over the counter in most pharmacies and grocery stores. If you’re already taking ibuprofen and notice it’s not working, try taking 800mg instead of the regular 200 or 400.

If you have a history of stomach ulcers, consult your doctor before taking ibuprofen. Tip: take ibuprofen with food to help reduce the risk of stomach irritation.

Also, don’t forget to drink plenty of fluids while taking ibuprofen, as it can cause dehydration.

2. Apply Heat Packs or a Heating Pad

Applying heat to the lower abdomen is a time-tested way of relieving menstrual cramps. The heat helps relax the uterus muscles and can provide relief from pain.

You can buy heating pads at most pharmacies and grocery stores. Make sure to read the instructions carefully to don’t burn yourself.

3. Try Using a Hot Water Bottle on your Stomach

A hot water bottle can also provide heat therapy for menstrual cramps. The key is to make sure the water bottle isn’t too hot, as you could end up burning yourself.

Like with a heating pad, make sure to read the instructions carefully to don’t burn yourself. If you’re using a hot water bottle for the first time, test it on your arm or leg before using it on your stomach.

Hot baths are also a great way to relax and relieve cramps. Add some Epsom salts to the bathtub to help relieve pain.

Severe period cramps can be signs of Premenstrual Syndrome or PMS. When hot packs or hot water bottles don’t seem to do the job, a woman’s holistic health clinic can help you find the proper treatment for your aches and pains. You can click here and find more about this.

4. Drink Plenty of Fluids

Dehydration can worsen period cramps, so it’s essential to drink plenty of fluids while you’re experiencing them. Water, juice, and soup are all good options.

Try to avoid caffeine and alcohol as they can dehydrate you even further. If you’re having trouble drinking enough fluids, try snacking on hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers, and strawberries.

If you’re having trouble drinking enough fluids, try snacking on hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers, and strawberries.

5. Eat Foods High in Potassium

Foods such as bananas, potatoes, oranges, and avocados will help ease the severity of menstrual cramps. They’re high in potassium and can help reduce the amount of water retained by the body.

Bananas, potatoes, oranges, and avocados will help ease menstrual cramps as they’re high in potassium. Eating these foods before you experience severe pain may be able to prevent it from occurring altogether!

Eat these foods before you experience severe pain to prevent it from occurring altogether!

6. Exercise Regularly

Engaging in physical activity helps alleviate symptoms of period cramps by releasing endorphins that create feelings of well-being and help block pain signals.

A moderate amount of exercise is the key- too much can worsen cramps. If you’re unsure where to start, ask a fitness instructor at your local gym or try a beginner’s Pilates or yoga class.

Remember to drink plenty of water since you’ll be losing a lot of water during your heavier days, especially the first three days of your menstrual cycle.

7. Eat Foods High in Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Magnesium

Foods like salmon, walnuts, and ground flaxseed can help ease your period pain. They contain Omega-3 fatty acids that effectively reduce inflammation and swelling, both of which can play a role in the pain associated with menstrual cramps

A literature assessment* involving a total of 1,097 women mentions the relationship between diet and menstrual cramps. It states that fish oil intake seems to affect menstrual cramps and pain management positively.

Foods high in Magnesium are also said to play a role in reducing menstrual cramps. This mineral is responsible for over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including muscle and nerve function regulation.

Since Magnesium is involved in muscle contractions, it can provide the needed relief for strained muscles and release the built-up tension that causes your tummy and pelvic aches.

*Fjerbaek A, Knudsen UB. Endometriosis, dysmenorrhea, and diet–what is the evidence? Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol. 2007 Jun;132(2):140-7. doi: 10.1016/j.ejogrb.2006.12.006. Epub 2007 Jan 8. PMID: 17210218.

8. Try Acupuncture or Acupressure

Acupuncture is a practice that has existed for millennia. It involves stimulating specific points on the body using needles to restore and maintain a balance between yin and yang.

A point that is the most recommended by acupuncturists for menstrual cramps is called Spleen 6. It’s located on the inside of your ankle, about three fingers width below your kneecap.

Applying pressure to this point may help relieve discomfort. There are also other points on the body that can help ease period cramps. An acupuncturist can help you determine which ones are best for you.

Acupressure is like acupuncture but without needles. You can do it yourself by applying pressure to the points on your body that are recommended for menstrual cramps.

There you have it! Eight painless ways to treat period cramps. If you’re looking for a more holistic approach, give some of these methods a try. Not only will they help relieve the pain, but they may also help you feel more relaxed and at ease during that time of the month.