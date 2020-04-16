Top Watches To Fit Your Wardrobe For 2020

Watches are a trend that simply said, will never cease to exist. From designer classics to some breakthrough models, watches are a big thing in 2020. But what are the top watches to fit into your wardrobe for 2020? In this article, we have compiled a list of the best ones that will range from under a grand and up to five figures.

1. Hamilton Intra-Matic

The Hamilton Intra-Matic is a reissue of the old 60s Hamilton watches. The Intra-Matic is one of the most sought after watches under the price of $1,000. Simplistic in design, cool by nature, the Hamilton Intra-Matic delivers a retro look that is only matched by the best ones. With a thin bezel and case, the widely popular Hamilton logo is vibrantly present at the top of the watch.

2. Junghans Max Bill Automatic

The Junghans Max Bill Automatic is one of the prized gems of the Bauhaus design school in Germany. They recently marked their 100th year anniversary and what better way to celebrate it than with the Junghans Max Bill Automatic. The watch is designed by one of the most prestigious students of the Bauhaus, Junghans Max Bill, and the watch itself comes with a solid Swiss movement inside. Much like the previous Intra-Matic, this watch is simplistic in design but distinctive none the less. Priced at just $1,050, the watch comes with a steel case that slips under a cuff at 38 mm and 10mm.

3. Ophion 786

According to thewatchcompany.com, the Ophion 786 is THE watch to buy if you’re looking for one with a Roman numeral hour markers. The classical design of the Ophion 786 is hard to emulate and many have failed previously. The watch itself is based on a 1700s pocket watch named Breguet and it features a CNC guilloche dial along with other distinctive features. The watches’ hand-crafted design and movement are a reference to the 1700s and the mastery of watchmaking. Priced at $2,480 the Ophion 786 is easy to recommend, and you can see why.

4. Nomos Orion 38 White

Created in the 90s, the Orion is what put Nomos on the map. The watch is just as beautiful today as when it was first created a few decades ago. The Nomos Orion 38 White was updated recently to feature size of 38mm, a slight upgrade from the previous 35mm. What this does is gives it more appeal to men with larger wrists and the simplistic design completes the wearer. The watch is priced at $2,560; a fair price if you compare the manual wound movement it offers.

5. Grand Seiko Elegance SBGK005

Everyone has a favorite and many favor the Grand Seiko brand. More specifically, this brand is a cult favorite for many watch enthusiasts but the Grand Seiko Elegance is just what the name says Elegance. A must-have watch for collectors, the Elegance is highly desired due to its high level of finishing and refinement. Grand Seiko watches are highly priced but they offer a remarkable value, even for that price. The Grand Seiko Elegance SBGK005 is a brilliant model that sparks perfection. The watch itself comes with a steel case, gorgeous dial, and a power reserve indicator. Highly priced at $7,400, the Grand Seiko Elegance SBGK005 is a watch that every watch collector must get their hands on.