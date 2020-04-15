Top 15 Best Countertop Microwaves in 2020

As one of the most widely used appliances, microwaves are part of almost every kitchen in the world. They are mostly used for making popcorn, defrosting and reheating, but can also be used for cooking a whole meal. If you still don’t have one and want to get, there are a number of microwave models you should consider. Hence, we decided to list everything there is to know about countertop microwaves, as well as, the top 15 best countertop microwaves you can purchase in 2020.

A Countertop Microwave Benefits

You might be wondering why you actually need a microwave. Well, having a countertop microwave comes with plenty of benefits. It is one of the handiest kitchen appliances which will help you cook your meal in a short time period. Moreover, it allows you to handle different food varieties, from toasting nuts to steaming vegetables. You can use a microwave to get rid of bacteria on the kitchen cleaners and sponges and it is an extremely safe appliance for children.

Things to Consider When Buying A Countertop Microwave

If you are thinking about getting a new countertop microwave, these are the things you should have in mind and pay attention to. First and foremost, make sure you determine the size of the microwave you are about to buy. Moreover, it’s best to get a microwave with stainless steel facades, which are easy to wipe clean and are extremely durable. You should get a microwave with multi-stage cooking ability and inverter technology, which won’t allow overcooking. Get a microwave from authorized retail outlets or legitimate dealers who provide a warranty.

So, what is the best 2020 microwave?

1. Hamilton Beach 0.9 cu ft 900W Microwave

This is an extremely efficient microwave which is a perfect choice if you love futuristic settings. It features a stainless steel front with black housing and white cavity finishing. This countertop microwave has an attractive design, a LED display and digital kitchen timer. Moreover, it comes with a 1-year limited standard warranty and child-safe lockout functionality.

2. Toshiba EM925A5A-BS Microwave Oven

This innovative microwave features an attractive black stainless steel finishing, which makes it an ideal option if you have a small space. The technology which comes with it is outstanding, as well as, the attractive digital control panel with interior LED light. It comes with a 1-year limited manufacturer’s warranty and one-touch 6-programmed presets. The only downside of this countertop microwave is the door, which is quite noisy to open and close.

3. Farberware Classic FMO11AHTBKB 1.1 Cubic Foot 1000-Watt Microwave Oven

This countertop microwave will brighten your kitchen and provide easy cooking. It is made with stainless steel with white and black finishing and offers a smooth design. It covers a 1-year limited manufacturer’s warranty and offers 10 cooking presets with custom settings. Although it features 1000W of power for faster heating, it can be a bit noisy for some people.

4. Whirlpool WMC20005YW Countertop Microwave, 0.5 Cu. Ft., White

This is a compact countertop microwave, which features an exclusive rounded back design. It can fit in any kitchen corner and fits a full dinner plate. Moreover, it comes with a modern design and blue LED display. You can easily clean it, but it can be a bit heavy.

5. Farberware Professional FMO13AHTBKE 1000-Watt Microwave Oven

This countertop appliance features an amazing mixture of presets and an ability to modify and save your preferred cook settings. It has 1-6 minute quick start, custom memory function, 1-year warranty, and +30 second button. The only downside you can face with this microwave is the plastic coating of the keypad, which might come off over time.

6. Breville Quick Touch, BMO734XL

This simple to use microwave recognizes the power level and time to match the food you cook. It comes with a 1-year warranty, Sensor IQ technology, and polished stainless steel construction. It has only two disadvantages, the noise can be bothersome and the print might flake off over time.

7. Panasonic NN-SN936B Countertop Microwave

This tidy and compact design microwave features 14 preset auto cook menu, 10 power levels, and Inverter Turbo Defrost technology. What’s also great about it are the one-touch genius sensor cook and reheat features. However, if might disappoint you because it doesn’t contain the quick-on, 30-second button.

8. Westinghouse WCM660W 600 Watt Counter Top Rotary Microwave Oven

This clear-cut design microwave is a 600W capacity, 0.6 cubic ft. device. The mechanical dials which it contains are easy to use and the time ranges from 1-30 min. Moreover, there are 6 cooking power levels. Note that this countertop microwave can slide if you don’t handle it carefully.

9. Westinghouse WM009 900 Watt Counter Top Microwave Oven

This kitchen appliance is a great choice if you want quick and easy meals. It features a 900W cooking power, 10 cooking power levels, and internal cavity volume of 0.9 cubic feet. The stylish stainless steel front an easy-to-understand LED display are great advantages. However, the vibration noise when it works can easily upset you.

10. LG LCRT2010ST 2.0 Cu Ft Counter Top Microwave Oven with Easy Clean, Stainless Steel

This is another excellent kitchen appliance option which comes with LED-display, Eco-On feature and easy-clean insides. There are 6 auto cooking options, 7 sensor cooking options, and a child lock. Have in mind that the top and the sides of this microwave might get hot when the unit is operating.

11. Panasonic NN-SN966SR Genius Sensor Countertop/Built-In Microwave Oven

This smart and elegant countertop/built-in microwave will allow you to prepare easy-to-prepare restaurant-like food at home. The 2 cu. ft. unit features a stainless finish, inverter technology, and sensor cooking button. If this microwave is your choice, not that it may interfere with your home wireless.

12. Daewoo Retro Microwave Oven, 0.7 cu. ft., 700W, Mint Green

This high-value microwave is a synonym for quality, modernization, and performance. Although it comes with an only 30-day warranty, it features 4 auto cook settings, 5 power levels, and an auto defrost option. This 700W microwave output also has a zero standby ‘ECO’ function. Not that the top and the sides might become hot.

13. Panasonic NN-SN766S Countertop/Built-In Microwave

This innovative countertop microwave features inverter technology, turbo defrost settings and 1250W of powerful cooking. It includes a 1-year limited warranty and an automatic sensor to adjust power/times for various foods. However, it might interfere with your Wi-Fi signals.

14. hOmeLabs 1050 watt Countertop Microwave Oven

This is a high quality and multi-functional microwave, which comes with a hard-wearing plastic body. Moreover, it features a number of cooking settings and safety lock features. The only downside is that the buttons are too hard to push.

15. Bella BMO07ABTBKB 700W Compact Digital Microwave Oven

Last but not least, this countertop microwave comes with an attractive design and handy adjustability. It features a LED clock and kitchen timer, memory functions for saving custom presets, and 6 presets cooking with one-touch buttons. This microwave comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty, but the heating process isn’t as fast as you would like it to be.