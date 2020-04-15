The 7 Best Bitcoin Wallets in 2020

In the world of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin is the first and the most popular cryptocurrency. Even if you don’t know much about the crypto market, chances are that you have heard about Bitcoin. The future of finance is constantly growing and currently, there are over 1500 cryptocurrencies in the world.

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency and payment system. As this payment system gained popularity, hacking increased. Hence, it’s very important to store your Bitcoins securely. To do that, you need a platform called wallets, which will help you keep your cryptocurrencies and you’ll be the only one given access to them. There are several types of Bitcoin wallets, including Desktop, Hardware, Paper Wall, and Online Wallet such as ProfitRevolution.

Hence, here are the 7 best Bitcoin wallets to help you store your precious cryptocurrencies.

1. Trezor

This is one of the best hardware Bitcoin wallets which can also be used as a USB device. It reduces the risk of third-party compromise due to the use of ‘zero trust’ approach. The device is protected by a PIN, which adds extra security in case it gets lost. Trezor comes with an easy-to-use interface and it protects you from hacking and thefts due to the difficult protection PIN.

2. Exodus

It supports plenty of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, Zcash, and Ethereum. It comes with an exceptional interface and offers full control for the user. Exodus is a light wallet, which means you’ll never have to store the entire blockchain in your desktop. What’s great about it is that you can use it to perform a direct transaction over a crypto network.

3. Ledger Nano S

Ledger Nano S is a hardware wallet that looks like a folding drive. You can use it to store a large number of digital currencies, including Bitcoins and Ethereum. It works like a USB and it’s a very secure device. You’ll love how secure, unhackable, malware proofed, and inexpensive this device is. Ledger Nano S is one of the best hardware wallets on the market as it can integrate with multiple software wallets.

4. Copay

It is an excellent combination of a host of user-friendly and high-level security features. This is one of the best software wallets available these days which will help you secure transactions by allowing more than one signature. Thus, Copay is a great choice for business as it comes with extra protection against theft or hacking. Another great feature is that it’s completely open-source, which means that you can access it on your desktop, as well as, via mobile and web interface. It is available for download for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

5. Mycelium

Mycelium is a mobile wallet and another superb and well-established name in the crypto world. It is available for Android and iOS devices and comes with an open-source program. Additionally, it uses the BitID open protocol for secure authentication, which makes it easy to create backups. You will also love the support for offline hardware wallets it offers. Mycelium is one of the best options for Android.

6. Coinbase

Coinbase is a user-friendly and extremely secure wallet. It can be used for buying, selling, and holding cryptocurrencies. What’s more, you can also connect to a U.S. bank account with Coinbase and transfer dollars in or out of your wallet. So, alongside Bitcoin, it also supports Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. What users love about this mobile wallet is that it’s easy to use and it is regularly improved and updated for the ultimate user experience.

7. Electrum

Electrum is a great software walled available for Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Python, and Android. This software stores your Bitcoins in a set of encrypted files on your laptop or desktop computer. It also works with hardware wallets, but has greater flexibility than the usual hardware wallets. The greatest feature of Electrum is the support of the recovery process, which helps you store your coins even if your computer crashes.