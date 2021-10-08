7 Student Travel Tips I Wish I’d Known Earlier

Traveling as a student can be an exciting experience. You get to explore locations and things you never knew existed. Along the way, you may meet acquaintances that will leave a lasting impression. On the other hand, if you travel for an exchange program abroad, you get to know a new way of learning. Heck, you may even learn a new language.

However, your trip can quickly go south if you don’t have the right information. You may miss out on some life-changing experiences, or even end up in need of help in a foreign country. If you are not careful, you may eat the wrong food and end up with food poisoning, which can ruin your trip. To prevent this from happening, you will need essential information to guide you through the entire travel process. With these 7 tips, you can have a trip of a lifetime.

1. Plan Ahead

Being impulsive can feel good at the moment. In the long run, it can leave you in significant distress if you are unable to plan your way in life. The need to stay organized also extends to your travel plans. The first step to take is to learn as much as you can about the city and country you are traveling to.

You can get a lot of information using the internet. There are hundreds of blogs, which have details about the location you are visiting. You can also interact with people with experience traveling to that location on forums. If you are traveling through an exchange program, you can easily get information from your local university.

2. Seek Advice

When traveling away from home as a student, there are several things for you to consider. You will need to ask yourself if this move is good for your life and education. As a result, you must find a way of getting the necessary information that will help you make the right decision.

One way to go about doing this is to seek advice from people. Particularly, you will want to seek out people who have traveled and studied abroad for a semester or two. Listen to their experiences and see how it fits into your situation. You can easily find the best path for your next move in life this way. Additionally, you can get information about scholarships and other crucial travel tips.

3. Leverage Off-peak Times

Once you have decided on your plan of action, you then need to decide when and how you are traveling. In general, traveling can be very expensive. It can be even more costly when you travel during peak season. As a student, your goal is to save up as much as you can. By scheduling your trip during off-peak times, you will end up saving a lot. You can also keep an eye on offers and discounts to further reduce your cost.

4. Work with Student-Friendly Travel Agents

Although getting discounts and offers sounds easy, it can be a challenging process. It gets complicated if you do not have experience traveling. So, you may be better off leaving this aspect of your planning to an experienced travel agent. Several student-friendly travel agents can get you the best deals for students.

Many agents can plan for you a combination of air, road, and rail routes to significantly reduce the overall cost of getting to your destination. An experienced agent can even include some adventures that will leave an impression that can last your whole life into your itinerary.

5. Use Your Status to Your Advantage

Once you are out there in a foreign city, do not be afraid to say you are a student. You will be amazed by the discounts and hospitality you can take advantage of. If you are traveling for an exchange program, you can make use of the student ID card you will be given at the host school.

If you are traveling for vacation, make sure you get an International Student Identity Card. This ID can save you a lot of money when booking accommodations, restaurants, travel routes, and other tourists attractions.

6. Make New Friends Abroad

As you settle in a new city, you might be super excited about exploring your environment. You can learn a lot by visiting locations within the city. However, you will learn more about your environment by making new friends. Your classmates and neighbors can help you navigate the city with ease.

They can also give you advice on places to visit and locations to avoid. Your new friends can also help you learn how to communicate with local store owners if you are in a city where English is not the national language.

7. Use Buses and Trains

The easiest and cheapest way to explore cities and towns is to use buses and trains. You will save money and enjoy the local landscape while traveling. Plus, you can purchase bus or train passes that will let you commute from your accommodation to your school without breaking the bank.

Getting from point A to point B can take a lot of time, which you could otherwise have spent studying.

Conclusion

As a student, a trip to another country can shape your future and change your outlook on life. However, to enjoy this experience, you will need to take deliberate steps to make it happen. You will need to plan and seek the advice of people with experience traveling to new cities. You may need to work with travel agents to get the best deals at the right time.

Additionally, do not be afraid to identify yourself as a student. Doing this can open doors that will otherwise be closed. Finally, use buses and trains to save costs and explore the new environment.