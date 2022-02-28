5 Tips for Setting Up Your Control Room 

Setting up the control room for a studio is a big task that needs to be fine-tuned perfectly. You cannot afford to make mistakes because they will annoy you in the long run.

You always have the option of hiring professionals for setting up your control room but doing it yourself is also an option. Due to different budgets and a clash of ideas, you probably would want to try out setting up a control room yourself. If you are planning on doing it yourself, here are some tips to help you out:

Know The Audio Setup

In case you are setting up a control room, you will be doing it for the home studio. On a large capacity and in a building that is supposed to be a studio, the acoustics are specially made for audio recording.

In a home studio, achieving the perfect acoustic is difficult because you have to tackle the faulty composition of the rooms, which are not meant for sound absorption. The Control system will allow for the perfect solving of all the acoustic problems in your home studio.

However, you need to see for yourself whether the control room setup is coming along nicely. It will be wise to accept that you need some professional help in case you cannot fix the acoustics of the control room by yourself. An experienced audio video integration company will come in handy to help you set up a control system.

You will get installation support and maintenance services from a professional company, so do not hesitate to check out https://striveav.com/services/control-room/.

Understand the Modes

The control room needs to be perfect and free from any kind of acoustic disturbances. Low-frequency colorations are due to modes that are resonances in a closed space. Too much resonance can cause a significant disturbance with audio, so it needs to be dealt with accordingly in a control room setup.

While sitting in the control room, you have to take care of the size and display of the walls so that the resonance is not causing too much of a disturbance with the acoustics.

Modes cannot be eliminated entirely, so a low-frequency response is needed by setting up the control system. The room needs to be designed in such a way that one end is narrower than the other, so a golden room ratio is supposed to be followed.

But apart from the aspect ratio, the frequency of the bass needs to be balanced as per the position of the loudspeakers to the listener. The setup of the system will require the loudspeakers to be placed at least a meter away from the wall.

Follow the 38% Rule

The 38% rule is the best when it comes to the positioning of the bus without encountering much interference. As per this rule, the point 38% across the length of the room is most likely to have the least interference to a listener. Now since there are two positions, if we go by the length of the room, you will get two points where there is a supposed no interference zone.

You can also mention the position 38% away from the width of the room, which will give you four points at which there will be the least interference of bass nodes.

Invest in Bass Absorbers

The problem with modes can be solved with the help of the 38% rule, but you will still need perfect tuning. The majority of the problem will be at 65 Hz and 125 Hz.

Setting up your own control room would mean that you will have to install bass absorbers. These are fairly expensive, but they are irreplaceable because you cannot contradict the bone of the bus with any homemade contraption.

Go with Non-Environment Rooms

The main function of non-environment rooms is to provide a dead acoustic for the listener in the control room. It allows for a perfect absorption of sound and reflections so that there is no problem with sound design. You can find the perfect listening position, but with non-environment rooms, the setup for the control room will be more effective.

The acoustic is not complete and deafening, but the mixing will be far more accessible because there is adequate absorption from the sides and the ceiling. For stereo imaging, this non-environment room will be the perfect design.

Hire Professionals

You will require complete knowledge of control image design while preventing reverberations and reflections. Even if you go for a non-environment room, it will take a lot of planning on your end to set up a control room. There is always a chance of making mistakes and constantly having to adjust later.

Sometimes you can do everything right but still, find that the room is not up to your standard. AV integration firms specialize in creating customized solutions for control rooms or areas that require audio-visual installations. Professionals will make sure that the entire experience is catered to your personal requirement and the tuning is just as you want.

Understanding the reverberant field and the broadband absorption in an environment room will be better done by professionals. You can begin the process yourself, but it would be best if you had guidance from experienced professionals.

The Takeaway

We mentioned five important tips for setting up your control room if you want to do it yourself. While we have listed all these tricks, it is also important to understand your limitations and your budget concerns. From the audio setup to the studio design, it is your responsibility to make sure that everything works well.

The model reverberations and the perfect listening position are of utmost importance. Even if you do invest in high-end equipment, sometimes you will end up paying more than what you will pay to the professional because they have business networks. Personal environment room and ensure that the creative process is not interrupted once the control room has been set up