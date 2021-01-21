SEO Trends to Prepare Your SEO Strategy in 2021

Today, digital marketing is the most powerful marketing form. After all, with over 4.6 billion internet users based on Statista.com’s 2020 report, there’s no doubt that there is a lot of potentials for businesses and companies to capitalize on online marketing.

Because of this, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is a way to grab the opportunity and reap the benefits it offers, since a majority of internet traffic worldwide is thanks through major search engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo.

Adding to that, the first results on search engine results pages will enjoy a click-through rate of around 34.36%. Furthermore, 61% of marketers see SEO as the key to online success, with 82% of people implementing SEO-based strategies seeing it as effective. According to joelhouse.com.au, businesses allocate an average of 41% of their marketing strategy budget towards SEO.

That’s why it’s time to invest in SEO and create the best strategy to get you up on the first part of search engine results pages. But where can you start?

Read on to find out what SEO trends you should watch out for and consider implementing for 2021’s SEO strategy.

SEO Trends for This 2021’s SEO Strategy

SEO is an effective way to attract consumers to your websites and other online platforms, provided that you use it correctly. As SEO continues to evolve, it can be tough trying to stay on top of all the latest updates. But hey, it’s worth the effort!

To get you started, here are the SEO trends we can see booming this 2021:

1. Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is now changing the way we interact with online platforms and content. Google’s AI algorithm, which is RankBrain, should be focused on more, as this plays a crucial role in the search engine’s ranking factors for search engine results page results.

You can optimize your SEO for RankBrain with better content. The search engine won’t share any details on optimizing SEO for the algorithm, but user experience signals are a primary factor here, including the click-through rate, how much time is spent on pages, among other things. So, captivate and engage visitors with useful content, which can be checked with on-page SEO checkers to assess your content.

2. Voice Search

Thanks to new technologies like Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa, voice search technologies have come a very long way. And as it continues to improve, it’s also becoming more popular! In fact, the prediction is that 55% of households are set to own their own smart speaker by 2022.

That’s why it’s time to optimize for voice search. You can do this by considering your keywords well. Look into the longer phrases people use in daily conversations, as voice searches would do better with longer and more natural-sounding phrases compared to when people typing abbreviations.

For instance, rather than using keywords like “new SEO trends 2021”, people who use voice search would ask, “what are the new SEO trends for 2021?”

3. Mobile-Friendliness

Mobile-friendliness has always been a requirement during the previous years, and this isn’t about to change this 2021. Google rolled out their mobile-first indexing in 2019, so Google would primarily look at websites’ mobile versions rather than its desktop version.

The change makes sense since almost 73% of internet users would access the internet using their mobile devices by 2025. So, make sure that your website is mobile user-friendly using free tools, so you know what you can improve on with your site design as well.

4. Focus on Content and the EAT Principle

Content is king when it comes to SEO now. It isn’t just about placing keywords strategically but bringing it the high-quality content that people would stay for. But what exactly does “high-quality” mean for search engines?

For Google, it is the EAT principle, meaning Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness. These are factors that help you determine if your website has useful and high-quality content. This principle is very relevant in the business niche, including finance and healthcare.

There are various ways to help with quality content. You can do so by creating buyer personas to understand the content of your target market values. Afterward, look into search intent research, studying the buyer’s journey.

Once you have this information, create content fitting into the format your users and target market prefer. Keep the EAT principle in mind as you create the content, backing up your claims with facts and statistics, linking out to reputable websites and authoritative links.

Speaking of content, you should also consider publishing long-form content. Long reads of at least 3,000 words get up to thrice as much traffic and four times more shares, achieving 3.5 times more backlinks compared to articles that are between 900-1,200 words.

Begin creating long-form content so you have higher search rankings, but still keeping the quality and EAT principle in mind. The goal here is to provide readers with shareable and engaging information.

As you write long-form content, break it up into various sections for better readability. Also, link the content to authoritative sources and make it easier to share.

5. Featured Snippets

If your topics can’t be stretched to over 3,000 words, not to worry! You don’t always have to create long-form content to work your way up the search engine page rankings. You can start with Features Snippers as well, which was introduced in 2017.

Today, they are gaining prominence in search engines, and it’s a great way to get into the first page of results pages. Plus, it can steal traffic from your competitors.

You can create snippers by focusing on question-based queries, along with relevant keywords.

6. Include Videos in Your SEO Strategies

Online videos are now a trend that’s here to stay. Consider this: YouTube now has over 1 billion users and video is predicted to surpass all other content forms, so if you aren’t creating video content now, it’s time to start.

You can optimize video content by optimizing your channel name, its description, and your future video titles. While it shouldn’t be stuffed with keywords, it should have a user-friendly description that shows what your channel and video is about.

7. Image Optimization

Besides video, you should also remember the visual image search, which has now drastically evolved. In the near future, people will want to use images when buying products, getting information, and even more. This is why Google has recommended to mark and optimize your images properly.

If images on your website aren’t optimized it’s time to take care of it right now. Use relevant and high-quality images, customizing the file name, and labeling it to keywords relevant to the content. Use alt tags so search crawlers can classify images properly as well.

Also, make sure that you add images to the sitemap, making it easier to crawl. These can help make it better for readers to consume your content, while search crawlers take it into account when ranking your webpages.

Wrapping It Up

There is so much to learn about SEO this 2021, and it’s time that you learn more about these trends and updates so you can rise above your competitors. With even more businesses around the world improving their online presence with better SEO tactics, it’s time you do the same to receive more traffic and generate even more sales.

Hopefully, these trends will help you out and have you get started in creating effective SEO strategies for this new year. So, keep all these tips and trends in mind as you prepare for the next few months to come and have successful digital marketing efforts!

Would you like to make inquiries on the topic or share your insights on SEO trends and strategies, share them in the comments section below? Good luck and wishing you the best for all your future digital marketing strategies!