Renting a Car in Toronto: All You Need to Know In 2020

Are you planning to visit Toronto, the capital city of Ontario? There are plenty of tourist destinations and getting around with the convenience of a local requires that you rent out a car.

You can make a trip to Niagara Falls, visit the zoo, and stop at the science center. Note that it’s not necessary to rent out a car in Toronto for your entire stay. The public transit system is really good and easily accessible. You also get to save on the cost of parking.

Here are all the things you need to know about renting a car in Ontario:

1. Legal driving requirements

The first thing that you must check off your list is a valid driver’s license. Canada recognizes driving licenses that have been issued by any Canadian province or territory. They also accept U.S. state and territories licenses.

If you belong to a country that signed the Geneva Convention on Road Traffic, 1949, your driving license may also be permitted on Ontario roads. International driving permits are also allowed but they must be presented with the original card.

2. The age limit when renting a car in Toronto

You have to be above a certain age. Not all rental companies will have the same minimum age, but it tends to be 21 or 24 years. However, you will need to pay a youthful surcharge if you’re not yet 25. It is sometimes as high as $30 per day but may be higher or lower depending on the company.

Before confirming your reservation, contact the company and ask about the young driver fee. What’s more, renting a car under 25 will limit you to certain car classes.

Will it be possible to rent out a car if you’re under 21 years in Toronto? In territories such as Quebec and Saskatchewan, you may access rental even if you’re 18 years old. The least possible age in Toronto is about 20 years.

Car rental companies also check the driver’s experience. They would want to establish that you have held your license for at least 12 months or more. An identification document is also required to verify your identity.

3. Will I require a credit card to rent a car in Toronto?

It’s better to have a credit card in your name or the car rental company may deny offering their service. They lock in part of the credit to ensure that you will have sufficient funds to pay for the rental service when you return the car. The company will check if the name on your credit card matches the name on the driving license.

4. Which type of car should I rent in Toronto?

It largely depends on the type of use, your needs, and the size of your group. For instance:

Do you need a car with an in-built GPS that does not need any internet connection for navigation? Are you looking for a car with cruise control?

Do you need to travel outside Toronto without having to pay for accommodation? (You may need a motorhome or caravan).

If you’re going to make short stops around the city, it may be more advisable to choose a compact car.

Hiring a four-by-four SUV will not be necessary as the roads are perfect in all tourist destinations including the national parks. But if you’re going to venture on unpaved roads then it will be more worthwhile to rent a 4WD but this will also mean paying more.

5. Will I need insurance when renting a car in Canada?

In most cases, the rental company will provide insurance. They mostly include a collision damage waiver but it only covers a small portion of the repair cost in case you are involved in an accident. You will need to pay for the rest of the damages.

One way to avoid the cost is to purchase additional coverage. You can compare the best rates on Surex, a leading insurance marketplace in Canada.

A quick call to your insurance company can also be helpful to ascertain if they provide insurance to rentals. Some domestic companies may also provide overseas insurance.

6. How much does renting a car cost in Toronto?

The cost of renting a car will depend on the vehicle class. For an economy, mini or compact car, you can expect to pay about 44 CAD per day with basic insurance and during the low season. For high tourist seasons where rental cars are in demand, the cost for this vehicle class is about 48 CAD.

SUVs and 4x4s cost about 81 CAD per day and up to 90 CAD during the High season. Campervans have different capacities from 2 people to 8 people. For instance, a class C coach for four goes for about $120 a night. You may also need to pay mandatory CDR insurance.

There are additional charges imposed on your rental. To receive an accurate quote, you can try to shop around as prices are subject to change depending on the particulars of the order.

7. Can I rent a car in Toronto and drive it to the United States?

Several companies in Toronto will allow you to Rent a car and drive it out of the province and into the United States. However, you’ll be required to produce documentation for a problem-free experience at the US border.

You may be required to produce a valid US visa if you are not a citizen of about 38 countries and territories that are permitted to enter the United States visa-free as part of the Visa Waiver Program.

8. Which are some of the top companies that offer car rental services in Toronto?

If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of established providers of car rental services in Canada, you can check out the following companies:

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

City Car and Truck Rental

Advantage Car & Truck Rentals

Avis Car rental

Hertz Car Rental

Globe Car and Truck Rentals

Kaizen Rent-A-Car

Explore car rental deals on websites such as Kayak.com, carrental.deals

Final Word

When it comes to renting a car in Toronto, just ensure that you are paying the fair average market rate. Look for a car that sufficiently covers your travel needs and meets your budget. Remember that you don’t need a car for your entire stay. There are plenty of travel options such as taking a cab, using the subway system, or ride-hailing apps.