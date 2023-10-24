10 Reasons Why Sex Toys Are the Best Christmas Gifts

The gift-giving season is fast approaching, and it can be a time of both joy and stress as you search for the perfect Christmas gifts to delight your loved ones. You want to find something that will genuinely make them happy, bring uncontainable excitement when they unwrap it, and eliminate those awkward smiles accompanied by furtive gift receipt checks.

To help you in your quest for thoughtful gifts, we have compiled a list of 10 reasons why a sex toy can be the most considerate present you can offer this Christmas. Their mission is to destigmatize sexual pleasure, emphasizing its role in our self-care routines due to the incredible mental and physical health benefits it can provide.

1. The Gift of Enhanced Orgasm

Let’s be real, is there a better gift? It’s like wielding the power of a pleasure wizard. Remember that myth about using a vibrator regularly diminishing your ability to climax through manual stimulation? Well, it’s just that – a myth. In reality, consistent vibrator use can actually improve nerve sensitivity. If you happen to have a clitoris, that tiny powerhouse boasts around 8,000 nerve endings. Imagine how much-heightened sensation you can achieve. Regular vibrator use may lead to increased desire, arousal, lubrication, and orgasm frequency. It’s like a natural libido booster with minimal side effects.

2. Endless pleasure

Unlike many other gifts, a high-quality sex toy won’t be stashed away and forgotten. It will be a cherished, long-term companion, providing pleasure again and again. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, making it a sound investment in pleasure.

3. Enhance your mental health

Mental health is a significant concern for many of us, with “self-care days” often suggested to combat anxiety and depression. Solo sex, especially with a vibrator, can be a fantastic way to address these issues. Masturbation triggers the release of “happy hormones” in the brain, primarily dopamine and oxytocin. Dopamine provides a temporary mood lift, while oxytocin reduces cortisol levels in the blood. Cortisol is the stress hormone produced by the adrenal glands. Lowering cortisol levels promotes relaxation and reduces stress.

4. Say goodbye to pelvic floor problems

An incredible gift, particularly for new moms, as many sex toys such as pelvic floor trainers and kegel balls aid in rebuilding muscles that can be affected by childbirth. Dr. Elesha explains: “The pelvic floor consists of muscles that support our bladder, bowel, and the internal genitalia, forming the base of the pelvis. If you have a vagina, kegel balls can be excellent for enhancing the strength of these muscles.

A strengthened pelvic floor leads to more intense orgasms, an increased potential for multiple orgasms, and improved bladder control. Internal vibrators can enhance the elasticity of vaginal walls and increase natural lubrication, making sex more comfortable.”

5. Cost-effective pleasure

While it’s possible to spend a substantial amount on a sex toy, there are many high-quality options available for under $50. InyaRose offers a petite yet potent vibrator in an elegant, discreet gift box for just $39.99. Buying a sex toy doesn’t have to be costly, but it’s essential to purchase from a reputable store. Amazon and eBay are flooded with inexpensive toys crafted from unsafe materials like jelly, which is porous. Vibrators are exceptional as they are all made from 100% body-safe silicone, providing a silky touch.

6. Improve your sleep

Many people struggle with sleep issues. How often do you turn off the lights and then lie there for what seems like hours? Countless thoughts swirling through your mind? Masturbation can help with this! Achieving satisfying self-pleasure requires complete focus and surrender to your own pleasure, clearing your mind of thoughts.

The repetitive and immersive nature of the self-pleasuring process makes it an ideal mindfulness activity, helping to quiet your restless mind. Orgasms release oxytocin and prolactin, two biochemical agents that promote deep sleep. Additionally, endorphin release results in decreased blood pressure, leaving you deeply relaxed.

7. Skin care products that really work

Good sleep contributes to great skin. A good night’s sleep reduces the likelihood of acne development. Furthermore, the hormones released during masturbation have various anti-inflammatory properties, which promote overall skin health. Masturbation, especially leading to climax, increases heart rate, providing a full-body workout that leaves your skin with a dewy glow. Women experience a significant estrogen rush into the bloodstream during orgasm. Elevated estrogen levels are linked to improved skin elasticity and fewer wrinkles.

8. Improvement of self-esteem

Regular masturbation is directly linked to improved self-esteem. It’s not just that individuals with high self-esteem masturbate more often; rather, it means that those who begin to masturbate regularly experience a subjective increase in self-esteem. This is attributed to the fact that masturbation requires us to acknowledge and appreciate our bodies, particularly for their remarkable capabilities like achieving orgasms. When we consciously embrace our individual capacities, we experience an overall boost in confidence levels.

9. Natural remedies for cramps

Masturbation triggers the release of endorphins in our bodies, which serve as natural pain relief agents. Endorphins operate in multiple ways. They directly act on receptors to alleviate pain, and they linger in our system, reducing our pain perception for hours. This is beneficial for general aches and pains, particularly post-workout soreness. Masturbation also enhances blood flow to the pelvis, making it particularly useful during menstruation. The increased blood flow can alleviate abdominal cramping and back spasms. So, next time, instead of reaching for a painkiller, consider reaching for an orgasm.

10. Sexual Enhancement Gifts

In addition to better orgasms, regular masturbation can improve partnered sex as well. Masturbation helps you gain insights into how your body functions and what gives you the most pleasure. Understanding your preferences allows you to communicate more effectively with your partner about your desires and how to fulfill them. Partnered sex should be mutually enjoyable, and when open communication about sexual preferences is established in a relationship, it becomes easier to discuss other important aspects like contraception and boundaries that can sometimes strain a relationship.