How To Choose The Best Protein Powder?

Protein powders are an excellent way to ensure you’re providing your body with everything it needs to stay strong and healthy. No matter if you’re a gym fanatic or you just want to lead a healthier lifestyle, protein powders can be a fantastic tool to get you where you want to be.

Still, choosing the best brand is a difficult task, especially if you’re a newbie. There are just too many different options out there, which makes it all a bit overwhelming for some.

So, in this mini-guide, we’ve decided to help you differentiate between high-quality products and those brands that are not deserving of your time and money.

1. Target the BCAA ratio

Protein powders are made from various amino-acids, only nine of which are considered essential. That’s because your body can produce the other eleven acids on its own, while the essential ones have to be consumed through outer-sources like food (hence the name). You don’t have to be a nutritionist to differentiate between these: you only have to memorize the essential ones and look for them on the product label.

Besides that, finding a powder with the right amino-acid ratio is of the utmost importance. BCAA ratio (which stands for branched-chain amino acids) is the most significant one of them all. It lists the ratio of leucine, isoleucine, and valine, usually in that order. For the best possible results, look for two parts leucine to one part isoleucine and valine, as this ratio promotes muscle growth and fights off fatigue.

2. Stay away from artificial sweeteners

While sweeteners add to the taste of your protein mix, they’re undoubtedly not the healthiest ingredient to consume with your powder. You can find many healthy recipes on how to enrich your powder’s taste online, so there’s no reason to go for artificially sweetened brands. They’ll do everything but aid you on your weight-loss or muscle-building journey. Simply choose unsweetened options instead for the optimal results.

Again, if the taste is what concerns you, you can add fruit and other natural sweeteners to the mix at home. Besides, not every protein product tastes the same, so experiment until you’ve found what works best for you!

3. Get your morning energy boost with casein

Different proteins should be used for different fitness needs. Casein is perfect for people looking to sleep better and wake up rested and energized. It takes a long time for it to dissolve, so it’s best to use it before heading to sleep.

Starting your mornings properly is one of the best ways to improve your lifestyle. Your body needs enough protein for your muscles to stay strong, and consuming some casein before sleep is how you can achieve that.

Do your research and find what type of protein can help you achieve your goals: no matter whether you want to lose weight or gain some more energy throughout the day, there’s something out there for everyone!

4. Research, research, research!

Like with any other product, buying the perfect protein powder requires some research on your part! Do a background check on the manufacturer and the store by reading all available reviews and ratings. Always check the label and learn to differentiate between animal-based and vegan options and their respective pros and cons.

Furthermore, you can find many expert guides and articles online that will provide you with in-depth information about everything protein-related!

For example, at https://weightlossfitnesshealth.com/whats-the-best-whey/, you can find detailed explanations on the differences between isolate, concentrate, and hydrolyzed whey protein.

There’s a large knowledgebase on the internet that’s here to answer each of your questions. So, whenever you have some doubts, don’t hesitate to check Mr. Google!

5. Trust the NSF

Not every product has an NSF seal (National Sanitation Foundation) “Certified for Sport”, but finding the one that does can help alleviate some of your worries. It means the product has been lab-tested against various contaminants and it also vouches you’re consuming the ingredients listed on the label.

All of this is especially important if you’re not very knowledgeable about the industry. As you can probably guess, there are many low-quality products, even scams on the market that would do you more harm than good. So, avoid the risks of consuming something potentially harmful to your body, and always check for the NSF seal or its counterparts when you’re buying a protein powder.

6. Meet up with a nutritionist

If you’ve been struggling with your fitness journey for quite a while, or if you have some allergies and health issues, a good course of action would be to speak to a licensed nutritionist. Take a photo of the powder labels you find at the store, and ask your nutritionist for their opinion. In this way, you’ll ensure you’re choosing a product that will help you achieve your goals as quickly as possible.

7. Don’t overdo it

Don’t exceed 20-30 grams in one sitting. Follow the recommended portions for the best possible results. Otherwise, the protein you consume may turn into fat. If you encounter products that promote excessive use, run away! Drinking protein shakes is only effective when it’s done in moderation.

Overall, if a product recommends portions that exceed 20-30 grams, consider its false advertisement. Also, make sure you’re not using protein shakes as a replacement for all of your meals. You still need to follow a balanced diet and include plenty of exercises to be fit and healthy.

The conclusion

Finding the right protein powder products isn’t as easy as it may seem. The market is incredibly large, and it’s only growing larger as we speak! Differentiating between high-quality and low-quality products will take some research and experience, but it’s completely manageable! We recommend reading up on various reviews and online discussions to get a better understanding of amino acids and protein types before you go shopping.

All in all, we hope our article helped you find that one perfect protein product that will help you keep your body nourished and happy for the days to come. Sources: