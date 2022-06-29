8 Ways To Personalize Your Engagement Ring Or Wedding Bands

The big day comes with the most important piece of jewelry that you are going to own. The engagement ring or the wedding bands don’t have to be expensive, and they don’t even have to be larger than life, but they are definitely going to be something that you will wear and remember for the rest of your life.

Because of the importance of these pieces, you may want to change some of the things that are already available on the market, and you may want to make the ring more special. Here, we are going to list some ways to personalize your engagement ring or wedding bands and we are going to give you some tips on how to steer away from making a mistake.

1. Have them engraved

The easiest way to personalize your jewelry is to have it engraved. There are two things that you can choose between before you make any other decisions – if you want the engraving to be on the inside or outside? Both are popular options and it is up to you to choose your preferences.

The next question is what you want to put? Some people choose to engrave the day they met, others the day of the wedding, and you can also play around with names, initials, or even quotes, sayings, and lyrics that represent your journey.

2. Add or remove side pieces

When you find a ring that you like, keep in mind that every piece is customizable. You can choose to add or remove side pieces and if you want to change anything else about the looks of the jewelry. Some opt to make the design even more complex, and play around with colors, shapes, and stones, while others want to go with a more basic look and just keep the main gem. Everything is an option as long as you like it and you can go as big or as delicate as you want.

3. Try different stones

When we find a piece that we like, we usually like one main part and we come to terms with the rest. Sometimes we may like the overall look and design, and at other times, we may like the main gem and find flaws with the rest of the look. Once you find the things that you like, stick with them, but don’t compromise on the things you don’t. You can always try out different stones, see how the color makes the design change, and take out or add new things that are going to make the piece more unique.

You can also explore gems such as rose quartz, alexandrite, moonstone, black spinel, and so much more, and you can find all these along with some designs for inspiration on https://www.luojewelry.com/.

4. Imagine before you look for options

One of the biggest mistakes that you can make is searching before you know what you want. Once you start searching you are going to find dozens of rings and types that you like, and your creativity will be limited to what is already on the market. Forget about all the things that exist, and think about what you want. Make a drawing of the perfect right or wedding band, incorporate all the things that are going to reflect your relationship and once you have the draft, have it custom made.

5. Add colors you like

You don’t have to always stick to the colors that you see in the ring that you have chosen. You can play around with the gem and the types, you can choose different metals, and you can change the design to add or remove things. Keep in mind that the pieces that you have seen on the market are just ideas, and they are not final.

If you like the bands as-is, you can get it, but if you want it with other metals or gems, you can do that as well. You don’t have to stick to the diamond-platinum combination that everyone uses, and you can add a pop of color to make the piece even better.

6. Think about the finish

This is one of the things that everyone tends to forget about. We worry so much about the size, shape, stones, and other things that we don’t even consider the finish. If you opt for a matte look, you can accentuate the things that you want or keep the piece looking more modest.

On the other hand, if you opt for a shiny finish, you can make your piece glow brighter than the sun. if you are not sure what you want, you can just look at the pieces that you already have. They must have one thing in common, and that is your guideline for your most important jewelry.

7. You can even combine metals

When we say combining metals, the first thing that everyone thinks about is all those fails in combining them. Yes, this can be a risky move, but it does not mean that it can be a wrong one. You can combine platinum and gold, or white and yellow gold if you want to stay on the safer side, or even silver with anything else. Try out different combinations, and see that it can perfectly show off your journey together, and how two different people chose to become one.

8. Don’t be afraid to incorporate passions

As couples, we want to share each other’s hobbies, interests, and passions. Some couples have traditions that reflect their time together, love, and growth. That can be anything, starting from songs, bands, TV shows, movies, comics, and so on. You can create a unique design of your jewelry that will reflect all those things and that can tell the story about your love. Don’t be afraid to even show off your nerdy side and create something different and unique.

These are just some of the things that you can do with your ring and wedding band. There are no mistakes, and the only thing that you need to worry about is what you like. Don’t let yourself be peer or trend pressured, and know that you will be the one who is going to wear this piece for the rest of their life. It is not about what is classing, popular, or what the rules are. You need to be happy with your jewelry, so anything that you want to get or create is an option.