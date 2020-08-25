5 Insane Bitcoin Mining Facts You Should Know

Many people call the concept behind Bitcoin a little bit insane. However, we can see that there isn’t any crazy about it. Instead, it looks like we are witnessing the soundest monetary system that was ever created. Everyone knows that this Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency who doesn’t base its value on things characteristic for many fiat currencies. Instead of being supported by fuel or gold, BTC is supported by its creation, called mining, and the blockchain system behind it.

Therefore, everyone who says that the concept of cryptocurrencies doesn’t have support at all is making a mistake. The only difference between cryptos and fiat currencies is that they have support in completely different things. Naturally, that doesn’t mean any of these two is not proper, in terms of support and quality. Also, the value one BTC significantly surpasses the value of one dollar. This alone should provide you with a somewhat image of these different concepts.

Even though cryptos have managed to establish a position for themselves in today’s world, it should be said that many people don’t have the proper idea about how this concept works. Plus, we can see that many experts have a negative opinion. That doesn’t necessarily think they are right or wrong. But the facts we can see with our own very eyes is that the whole world is clinging towards making cryptos, BTC in particular, a regular payment method.

We can see that more and more businesses are adopting it as a regular method of payment. One of the things that had a massive influence on BTC’s popularity was the move many celebrities made by selling their merchandise for coins. Even though we can see there are a lot of cryptos, we don’t know too many things about them. For example, do you know what you can buy for one BTC? If you are interested in an answer, take a look at thebitcoinnews.com. Also, there are interesting things about the mining process itself. Let us see what they actually are.

1. You Can Mine It with Waste Gas

Maybe you didn’t know, but you can actually attach the devices you are going to use for the BTC mining process at oil company facilities. According to an official statistic, 15x more revenue can be provided by mining this way than the price of fuel on the market. At the same time, the carbon footprint wouldn’t be so high as it is in the process of producing fuel. Many people make the mistake about BTC mining spending too much electricity. However, we can see that there is a possibility of having a much greener process and without too many damages in the process.

2. Mining with AGC

You would be definitely surprise when you hear that people have tried out to mine BTC with AGC, or Apollo Guidance Computer. This device’s initial idea was to have a US space program that will lead to the landing on the moon. Since we are talking about the 60s and 70s, this is not the device that can satisfy today’s requirements. Even though this process of mining through this device wasn’t successful, it was proven that it can do it. However, instead of the usual time needed for the mining process, this device would have to be in the process of mining for a really long time before it can mine a BTC block.

3. Mining in a God’s Home

It might sound silly to hear that someone tried to use a mosque for the purpose of mining BTCs. However, the backstory to this occurrence is that the mosque in question was provided with a free electric power, which makes it a heaven for BTC miners. Even though governments in countries like Iran, Iraq, and Jordan have tried to put an end to this habit, it should be said that this practice is still very much alive in the Middle East. To be fair, we can see that Russians have used free-electricity in their churches to mine BTCs. These occurrences can be credited only to the regulation which provides free electricity to churches and mosques around the world.

4. Mining BTC and Vegetables

It doesn’t come as a surprise to hear that mining BTCs generates heat. This makes perfect sense if you know that there is electricity used in this process. So, there is a story of a farmer who used the heat generated by devices used for BTC mining to enhance the growth of his vegetables. The person in question is called Kamil Brejcha. In the end, his little project was a highly successful one. Naturally, we are talking about a process that is not prohibited by the law in his country. So, there is nothing wrong with him doing exactly that.

5. Paper and Pencil

The genius who initially tried out to mine BTC with AGC tried out to mine some BTCs by using pen and paper and solving mathematical schemes. What’s even more interesting is that the managed to do exactly that. As you can imagine, this is a pretty slow process and you will need to invest a lot of time and effort before you are able to mine only one block. However, it should be said that, for the sake of concept, he managed to perform this action. It is almost as slow as the process where the miner would use AGC, which is, as we’ve already described, a really long process that will not provide you with too much reward even after you’ve completed it.

The Bottom Line

Mining BTCs is a pretty hard process that requires a lot of time and resources. However, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be creative in the process. Here, we’ve provided you with several insane BTC mining facts that are exactly that. People have established themselves with a whole new idea when it comes to this process. It doesn’t matter if they are legal or not, people have found a way to make it worthwhile for them. However, these stories are pretty old. Now, it is much harder to mine BTC since multinational companies started doing it for themselves.