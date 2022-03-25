Is it Healthy to Wear Ray Ban Glasses All The Time?

Wearing non-prescription or sunglasses doesn’t only allow us to express our style and fashion sense, but it can also help with protecting our eyes from various external factors including sunlight, dust, and debris. Although most individuals choose to use them when it’s sunny outside or while working, others prefer sporting them at all times.

Because of this, you might be wondering whether or not it’s healthy for you to wear your Ray Ban glasses – with a prescription or not – both indoors and outdoors. Fortunately for all individuals that are wondering the same thing, our article below will shed some light on the entire topic, so, here is what you should know:

The Five Pros of Using Them at All Time

1. They’ll Protect Your Eyes From Various External Factors

One of the first and, perhaps, most obvious reasons why you should wear your sunglasses while outside is that they can protect your eyes from a wide range of external factors including sunlight, dust, debris, and so on. Though you should use them when it’s hot and sunny outside, it might also be wise for you to use them when it’s not so bright, mostly because sunlight will still be present. By doing so, you can protect your retina, irises, lens, and corneas.

Additionally, non-prescription options can, for example, feature a blue light protection layer, which means that you should opt for using them whenever you look at a screen for a really long time. Keep in mind, you could opt for purchasing Ray Ban frames and adding lenses that are suitable for you, meaning that you could either add a blue light protection layer or that you could turn them into prescription glasses if needed.

2. They’ll Protect Your Eyes From Water

I went skiing a couple of months back and whenever I was outside, I opted for wearing sunglasses, as well as the ones with a prescription. Why? Well, they didn’t only protect me from the sun, but they also helped me stay safe while skiing, mostly because they protected me from glares and reflections while coming down a slope. Glares can extremely damage your eyes, and by putting on your Ray Ban prescription glasses or ones meant for protection against the sun, you can stay safe while skiing.

3. Your Skin Will Be Protected as Well

People that have extremely sensitive skin use these accessories at all times, mostly because it protects the area around their eyes, meaning that they won’t easily get sunburned while outside. This is extremely important for people who spend a lot of time outdoors, hence if you’re one of those people, choosing to wear them or ones that feature thicker frames could help you protect your skin and hinder wrinkles from developing.

4. They Can Help You Express Your Style

If you simply opt for traditional options, sporting them at all times – even inside and at night – can help you express your fashion sense and style. And, since there is a wide range of options available on the market, you won’t have any issues with choosing a pair that suits your needs, and more importantly, your preferences.

5. It Can Help People Sensitive to Light

If you suffer from photophobia – a condition that’ll cause your eyes to be watery, but cause migraines and sneezing as well – you should choose to wear sunglasses at all times. Photophobia can get extremely annoying, which is why you shouldn’t exit your house without a pair. The same effects can be produced by artificial light as well, which is why people opt for using Rayban glasses even at night.

Are There Any Cons?

Before we conclude this article, there are a few cons of using non-prescription and sunglasses that we have to mention. Now, you should know, the cons aren’t really too harmful, but since they’re existent, we must mention them so that you can make a suitable decision for yourself. Hence, some of the disadvantages that you might come across if you choose to use these accessories at all times are the following:

1. Your Eyes Might Be Less Capable of Adapting to The Dark/Light

The first drawback of wearing these accessories at all times is that your eyes might not be able to adapt to the dark or light quickly. In fact, if you keep using them for a prolonged period of time – both during the day and night – you’ll definitely have difficulties adapting to the lighting conditions, hence, to avoid this from happening to you, you should ensure that you take them off from time to time to keep your eyes safe.

2. Low-Quality Options Are a Big No-no

If there is one thing that you must take away from this article, it’s the fact that you shouldn’t wear low-quality, cheap sunglasses or non-prescription options. Not only will they force your eyes to work harder, but the lenses might also actually end up damaging your retinas, which is why you might want to opt for high-quality Rayban glasses instead. By purchasing ones that are manufactured by experienced companies, you can make sure that your eyes remain protected and safe.

3. Fatigue is a Possibility

Last on our list of cons, but definitely worth mentioning is that your eyes could end up being fatigued if you choose to, for instance, wear the accessories a lot. Your eyes will work harder because of the glass and tint of the accessory, thus, it’s possible that you experience eye fatigue, something that might cause them to be dry or painful to the touch. Again, to avoid this, you should opt for purchasing them from experienced companies such as Ray Ban glasses UK.

Conclusion

As you could see from our list above, it’s entirely possible for you to wear sunglasses, prescription, and non-prescription accessories at all times. Although there are various pros of wearing them often, there are also some cons, which is why you should ensure that you take them off sometimes, mostly because it’ll allow your eyes to relax.

Since you now know what you should and shouldn’t do, you might not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, if you haven’t purchased these accessories yet, start browsing different online and physical stores so that you can find something that suits your needs and fashion sense.