When Should You File an Injury Claim After a Car Accident?

Unfortunately, every car accident can lead to some serious injuries to all actors. Logically, those injuries both emotional and physical will need a long time to heal and they are also costly to treat. Because of that, many people are considering filing a personal injury lawsuit or insurance claim, or even both after they experience a car accident.

Therefore, if you have been injured in any type of accident that looks like it was the result of someone else’s fault and negligence, you can be completely confident to fight for your rights and seek compensation that you deserve. However, you are probably wondering what you should expect in a typical personal injury case as well when you should file a claim? Below, we highlighted crucial points that you need to know for filling up personal injury claims.

Get Medical Treatment

The most important thing that you should keep in mind is what you need to do first after you experience a car accident. Logically, if you see that you are injured you need to seek medical treatment. If you see that you are hurt, even if you think that it does not look serious, go to the emergency room and see a doctor.

This is important not only because of your health and seeing whether the injury is more serious than you thought. It is important for your personal injury case as well. If you do not seek medical treatment after the accident the insurance and the jury will not consider your injury like it is something serious.

Contact Your Insurance Company

The second most important thing to know is that you are responsible for reporting the car accident you have experienced to your insurance company. In general, you just need to report the most basic information about the accident such as the place where the accident happened and who participated in it. There is no need to provide the insurance company the statement of a detailed accident report and your injuries because medical documentation will involve these facts.

When Should You Contact an Attorney After a Car Accident and File an Injury Claim?

The third most important thing to do is when you think you have a personal injury claim to speak with a lawyer as soon as possible. When you have an experienced and professional lawyer by your side through the whole legal process that is waiting for you after the accident, you can be a lot more peaceful and relaxed knowing that everything is going to be alright.

You will not have to worry about whether you will get the fair compensation that you deserve after everything you have been going through. A lawyer will know what to do in order to protect you through the procedure. One of the crucial lawyer jobs after the accident occurs is collecting evidence and documents for your personal injury case from the beginning that will be shown at the trial. In many cases, people are not really sure whether they should file a claim, so the lawyer is to review all the facts and determine whether a person has the ground to file a personal injury claim.

When Should You File an Injury Claim?

In general, if you are wondering the same – when you should file an injury before speaking to the lawyer, you should check the following text. We prepared some situations where you can determine on your own if you are having a valid claim.

According to rafilawfirm.com a team of professional and most reputable lawyers, if you see that you are seriously injured, you have a valid case. Also, if some of your family members were killed during the car crash you should definitely call the lawyer and start filing a claim. As you see, in general, any time a car accident causes serious injury or death, the claim is valid, however, at the same time, it is incredibly complex.

It is very difficult to handle a personal injury case on your own because there are going to be multiple parties involved which results in multiple lawsuits. The whole process will be a lot more complicated and it will last longer. Also, if the insurance refuses to cover the costs, you will need to file a lawsuit directly against the driver that caused the accident.

Did the injury prevent you from working?

When we are talking about when you should file a claim, you should know that if you are so seriously injured that the injury prevents you from working and living normally, you need to talk to a lawyer about filing a claim. A professional lawyer will know how much income you are losing because of your injury and the lawyer will calculate how the injury will affect you in the future.

Logically, if you are unable to work effectively and productively like you could before the accident, your earnings can affect you negatively. You may also need to change your job. A lawyer will take this into consideration and include the loss of earning capacity in your claim.

Does the injury affect the quality of your life?

If the answer is positive, you have all the right to file a claim. Whether you are emotionally disoriented after the trauma you have survived or you can not go back to your normal lifestyle because of physical consequences, you should ask for compensation.

For instance, even this means that you can not participate in sports activities like you used to before the accident, this is a loss of quality of life. In general, if the accident has taken something you love doing regularly, it reduces the quality of your life and the attorney will know how to speak in your name and ask for the fair compensation you deserve.

Attorneys know how to calculate all types of losses and how to demand financial compensation for their clients. Remember to stay positive, strong and to focus on yourself. There is no need to worry about anything else if you have the professional lawyer by your side.