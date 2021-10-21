How To Selectively and Safely Eliminate Fat Without a Surgery

One of the biggest problems modern society faces is people being overweight. If you take a look at some surveys, roughly 50% of Americans suffer from some sort of overweight. Certainly, these percentages are significantly lower when you look at the global scale. Nevertheless, this is quite a big problem. There are two ways you can resolve this issue and make your life much more pleasant. The first way is through diets and workouts. The second is through surgery.

However, it needs to be said that these are not equally effective. Before we go into all the details, please remember that there is no way to completely eliminate fat through working out or diet. You can lose overall fat through natural means, but you cannot tell your body where to lose it. This can be frustrating, especially for those who do their part in working out consistently and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. It is one of the commonest mistakes people make in this regard.

At the same time, we can see that there are quite a lot of methods for the removal of far from your body. Naturally, the patient is not the one who will make the decision about which one of these will be used in their case. Instead, the decision is made by a doctor who works on the particular case. The reason is quite simple, overweight people usually have problems with their cardiovascular system as a result of their weight. So, it is not strong enough to sustain surgery.

Fortunately, some medical treatments will eliminate unwanted flesh in hard-to-reach areas, and not all of them are surgical! One of the most popular treatments for focused removal is CoolSculpting, a completely non-invasive treatment using cryolipolysis to freeze and permanently eliminate it. This treatment is particularly common in larger cities with numerous medical aesthetics practices, and in NYC there are plenty to choose from.

Finding a true CoolSculpting expert in New York, a metropolis run by fashion, film, and the corporate world is not easy. However, when you invest some time and effort into finding a board-certified cosmetic surgeon you will be rewarded with a targeted removal that is done safely and effectively. D. Schwarzburg, MD at one of New York’s finest plastic surgery centers shared his thoughts about this non-aggressive dipping conduct and how it works.

CoolSculpting: The Basics

CoolSculpting is an FDA-approved practice to eliminate unwanted grease on several regions of the figure, like the chin, arms, legs, back, and abdomen. It works through the use of a vacuum applicator that uses cryolipolysis to freeze and kill underlying fat cells in the area of concern. The treatment is completely non-invasive as it does not puncture the skin whatsoever and is merely a topical treatment as the applicator is placed above the skin.

We are talking about one of the most efficient methods out there. As you can see, even those people who don’t have a proper health condition, which was caused by them being overweight, can go through this procedure without any fears that they will face the fatal outcome, which is characteristic of so many other surgical methods. Once again, it is vital to point out that these methods are not fatal, but the unstable health conditions are the main trigger for this outcome.

Are there any side effects?

Even though this is non-offensive conduct, there are few risks and side effects. The commonest side effects include numbness in the action area, mild pain, puffiness, and possible staining. Be sure to consult with doctors at before getting the Coolsculpting process and check out all appropriate websites to make sure that you are a good candidate based on your medicinal history and anatomy.

However, when you compare these side effects to the surgical solutions to this problem, you will see that they are much less severe. Frostbite and burns are a risk but are extremely rare as a protective membrane is placed on the skin before the applicator is applied, to avoid damage to any surrounding tissue.

The machine also automatically turns off when the temperature drops too low, making the conduct safe to use. Therefore, you cannot experience any more of these besides the ones that are already expected as a result of the process itself. Being aware of all the possible problems is an absolute must. By being aware of all of these will provide you with a chance to understand what needs to be done to take the best possible care of them.

When will you see the results?

CoolSculpting works by freezing the cells, enduringly killing and eliminating them. Because these cells are killed within your figure and not removed immediately, the organism needs time to metabolize the now-dead cells. This may take up to two months, however, is well worth the wait because you can forget about any post-procedural downtime.

Another plus is that the gradual results allow your skin to adjust to the alteration in size, leaving you without any loose skin once the unnecessary flesh is gone for good. As you can see, the results are expected to be seen after the recovery process has been finished. Obviously, you will need to be as patient as you can be. After a couple of months, you will have a chance to witness what was definitely changed in your body.

What are other options?

CoolSculpting is a great minimally bellicose conduct to eliminate small unwanted pouches of fat. There are several other options to get rid of it, including Liposuction, Kybella, and others. Liposuction is a surgical procedure in which part of it is sucked out of the area. While the procedure is effective and the results are immediate, you can expect up to a couple of weeks of post-procedural downtime, which is a downside that you won’t have to worry about with CoolSculpting.

Kybella is a minimally invasive injectable procedure that removes it through the injection of deoxycholic acid, which is logically found in the body. The injection itself breaks down the fat cells and results can be seen within 1 – 2 months after the practice, as the body needs time to metabolize the cells that are left after the process. After this period has passed, the result of this procedure will be clear as it can be. We can see that many experts in this field advocate for this procedure since it has proven itself as one of the most painless ones, plus, it will not cause severe side effects.

There are several procedures readily available that will eliminate it in those hard-to-reach areas. CoolSculpting is often preferred over other options as it is the least aggressive and is ideal for smaller pouches of fat. If you are planning on undergoing cryolipolysis, be sure to do your research on different hospitals and physicians in your area to confirm that they are experienced and reputable to realize the best possible results. You can visit this website to see the list of some clinics that offer this practice and were involved in the original research that led to the development of the Coolsculpting technology.

In Conclusion

We are perfectly aware of potential uncertainties people who have problems with weight might have about the procedure that can help them turn their lives for the better. As we’ve mentioned, the decision about the procedure that will be conducted is made by the doctor. Here, you can take a look at what you can expect when you are about to undergo Coolsculpting.