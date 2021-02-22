8 Dos and Don’ts of Tree Trimming

If you are wondering whether you should prune trees yourself, our advice is not to do that. Of course, tree maintenance is necessary and pruning is an integral part of it, but this job should be left to trained people. So, when you want to remove rotten pieces of wood or to regularly decorate your yard, you simply cannot do without this process. However, it is not as simple as it seems and that is why there are professional professionals who will take proper care of the trees.

However, it is important to know what to do and when not to prune trees. To make this easier to understand, we’ve made a short list of things you should know. If you want to take care of your trees in the best possible way, keep reading and learn more about it.

Dos:

1. Regular cleaning and inspection of the canopy

Cleaning this part of the tree is a great opportunity to avoid some branch diseases and to make the tree canopy always look fantastic. Weak branches are very undesirable, because they can be damaged over time and do not look attractive at all. Either way, the tree grows over time and it has its way when it comes to divorce. It is your responsibility to maintain it properly so that it can reach its full potential, which means you have to dedicate yourself to it. The canopy is the most impressive part of the tree and that means that a lot of attention needs to be paid to this part. However, there are plenty of obstacles that can annoy you in the process.

For example, these are bad branches or water sprouts in the canopy. If this is not removed in time, the situation can get worse and the tree can become endangered. What you need to do is occasionally jump in to help when a problem arises, because that way you will prevent that problem from destroying it one day.

2. Selective removal of small branches

When it comes to canopy, it is a complex process. So, regular cleaning also means patience. And that means you have to be ready to slowly separate the branches and cut them to reduce the density of the canopy. It is very important that you do this from time to time, because in this way you will allow the flow of sunlight and the movement of air to the inner branches. In order to do this properly, you need to do the following …

First, look at the branches and select them evenly. You must not take risks and cut the tree too much, that is wrong. That is why it is important to determine the degree of thinning. You should also focus more on the outer branch than on the inner.

3. Crown lifting

Trees should not interfere with daily functioning and this applies primarily to traffic, buildings, vehicles, etc. So, it is important to achieve the optimal height when it comes to the canopy. In that case, you have to lift it sometimes, which means that the lower branches are removed. This process is done gradually throughout the year. It is important to pay attention to the connection of the branch with the trunk. If you notice swelling on the bend, the branch must be removed so that the cutting is closer to the trunk. This way you will protect the wood from decay, as there will be no damage.

4. Cutting into three points

Another thing you need to know is the method of cutting into three points. It is very important that you apply this to properly begin and complete the process. So, you start by focusing on the lower part of the limbs on the branch that you will remove. Determine how much it will be and don’t overdo it. When determining, keep in mind that the branches can break at any time if you have not made a good assessment, and therefore it is best to be one third. Lastly, don’t rush and take enough time. When you’re done, go back and review again. However, even if you are not so sure of yourself, we recommend that you hire experts anyway.

Don’ts:

1. Do it without insurance

This process implies great responsibility and we do not only think about the health of the trees. This primarily refers to possible damages that can occur due to falling branches. If you start pruning, make sure you are protected first. This means that you will protect yourself to the maximum by having adequate insurance.

2. Cut the tree canopy too much

If your tree looks neglected, it is due to a longer delay in pruning. This has a bad effect on the health and appearance of the trees. However, the worst thing you can do is be tempted to take off too many canopies at once. This is one of the most common mistakes people make and don’t follow their example. So, pruning is a process that is done gradually and several times. Not all at once.

Factors that are taken into account when determining the time interval are age, health and needs of the tree. Of course, first a detailed assessment of the wood is performed and then you start with minimal removal.

3. Removal

It is too dangerous to do the removal yourself, as there can be a lot of collateral damage. While you think it may be a simple process, it actually requires a lot of knowledge, experience and the right equipment. If you don’t believe us, read more about tree removal at www.alexandriatrees.com and it will be clear to you what we are talking about.

4. Damage the bark of the tree

If you did not follow the previous advice or accidentally injured the bark, be careful next time. This is a very serious thing that you should never do. However, if this has happened to you several times, it means that you are not doing something properly. People are often not focused enough and do not plan this process well, as a result of which they make various mistakes. For example, throwing branches through trees is the first thing you should not do. In addition to being very dangerous for the environment, you injure the tree and you can break all the other branches.

Instead, use proven techniques that will prevent the bark from tearing. This refers to efficient movements when it comes to cuts. Remember that the final cut is very important.

Conclusion:

We hope that with the list we have managed to cover everything you need to know when it comes to the process of pruning. While it is best for professionals to take care of this, you still need to know some basic information. That way, you will be able to hire a better company, because you will know what requirements they need to meet and much more.