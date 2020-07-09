4 Professional Dog Grooming Tips for Beginners – 2020 Guide

When dogs get taken care of, they not only look better, but they are also happier. When you clip your pet’s nails on time, when you clean their ears and when you give them a proper bath, they are happier, healthier and they always look picture perfect. If you are new in this business, or if you just want your puppy to look like it came out of the salon, then you need some professional grooming tips.

To make sure you don’t make any wrong moves, and to keep your puppy calm during the whole session, you need to work smart. In this article, we are going to give you some tips and some ideas on how to complete the whole process faster and with ease.

Follow our 2020 guide to make sure that your customers and pets are always satisfied, and if you are doing this in your home, remember to take your time and follow your dog’s reactions.

Find the best shampoo

You cannot wash your puppy with just any shampoo and you need to purchase something that will be for your dog’s best needs. There are so many different types, so you better know what you are looking for. For example, if your canine spends a lot of time outside, playing in the grass, you need to protect them with a flea shampoo.

On the other hand, if your pet has sensitive or dry skin, and if you notice flakes, then you need to address this issue. Purchase a medicated one for any types of skin irritations, or an oatmeal-based one if your puppy has dry skin. For small dogs, and for young puppies, you need special care. When they are still young, they should not be bathed often, but if they get dirty, you cannot risk their skin getting infected. So, you should get something that’s for young canines, or a tearless shampoo.

If you want to brighten your canine’s fur, then you can get a whitening type, though this is not recommended unless you really have to do this. There are many other types including a hypoallergenic shampoo, easy detangling one, and many other options that depend on the breed and on the type of hair they have.

Having a routine is extremely important

To make sure your dog is happy and that it doesn’t make any trouble, you need to create a routine for every part of the grooming process.

Experts suggest that it is best if you use the same shampoo all the time, the same tools, and even take the same steps in the same order. This will create familiarity and it will help ease the anxiety that dogs may have when they need to get groomed.

If you first comb their hair, then give them a bath, then cut their nails and leave the ear or teeth cleaning at the end, you should respect that schedule always. When the canines know what they should expect, it is easier for them to accept the whole process.

Even if they are anxious or even upset the first few times when you do the whole process, they will act better once they know what is going to happen. And in case you work in a professional grooming service, you should follow the same schedule for each of your customers and help them calm down.

Equipment

There are so many tools available on the market that are going to help you out during this process. When you invest in quality brushes, shampoos, conditioners, and ear and teeth cleaning tools, your dog will be happier and you will do the whole thing with ease.

If you don’t want to purchase these things, and if you don’t want to risk making a mistake, Kev’s Best suggests that you can find many different professional grooming services that will take care of your puppy and return it nice and clean.

The reason why you need good equipment is that it won’t hurt your canine. For example, there are many different brushes on the market, but if your dog has long hair, you need to brush and detangle it regularly. If it is tangled, you need those special brushes that will not pull any hairs out and that will manage to detangle everything with ease.

The same goes for cleaning your puppy’s teeth. If you don’t clean them, you risk them going bad, and causing a lot of pain. It may be too late until you find out that your canine is in pain, and you will have to spend a lot of money to get their teeth fixed.

Trimming

The trimming is the most important part, but it can also be the most stressful one. You need to be extremely careful when you are trimming their paws and their nails.

When it comes to the nails, you should not use clippers that have a guide, because they can limit your vision range and you may end up clipping too much. Start with the back paws and work slowly. Experts suggest that you should cut at a 45-degree angle and it is better to take several smaller cuts, than one large one.

To trim the paws, the best thing you can do is place your puppy on the edge of the table, and work on one paw at a time. Make sure you don’t cut too deeply, and that you don’t hurt the dog with the scissors. If your canine does not want to stay still, then you can ask a friend to pet it or talk to it while you are working on their paws.

These are some of the most important things you should know about canine grooming, and you should always take your time and not rush things. If the dog gets too agitated or upset, take a break. You don’t have to do everything on the same day, and you should not groom them too frequently.

You should brush their hair at least a few times per week and you should not bathe them in the winter unless you really have to. Always clean the equipment before and after use, and store it in a place that your kids or pets cannot reach it. If you are not sure if you can do all of these things on your own, you can always book an appointment in the pet grooming salon and let the professionals take care of your furry friend.