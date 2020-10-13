6 Tips On Cleaning And Maintaining Appliances – 2020 Guide

One of the reasons why it is important to carry out proper maintenance of the appliances in our home is to extend their useful life. When we buy an appliance, we make a high investment, so the longer they last, the better for our pocket. Next, we want to give you some small guidelines to maintain the most used appliances in the home.

Are you fed up with the fact that appliances last less and less? Do your appliances give more problems than expected and do they break with a certain regularity? Do you carry out the correct cleaning and maintenance of electrical appliances? If not, perhaps the reason is more obvious and easier to solve than you think.

Why Carry Out Regular Cleaning and Maintenance of your Appliances?

Correct cleaning of electrical appliances can serve both to keep this type of electrical equipment in good hygienic conditions and to prevent possible breakages, malfunctions, or other derived problems.

Another aspect to take into account is that despite the fact that when buying an appliance, you have made sure that it meets good conditions of guarantee, reliability, efficiency, and quality, this type of products as happens with everything in life, they deteriorate little by little with their use.

If you want to know how to prevent possible repairs, pay close attention to the tips on appliance maintenance that we offer below, they will surely be of great use to you.

Appliance Maintenance Tips You Should Know

“They no longer do them like they used to “or” they last until the warranty runs out “are two regular phrases that are often misused, but no doubt seems to be true when it comes to appliances.

While there are certain things outside of your control when it comes to the longevity of your appliances, there are a few things you can do to maximize your life and return on your investment.

These are the 6 most important appliance maintenance tips for their conservation and the best of their useful life.

1. Never use an Appliance Without Reading the Manual

Reading the user manual or instructions, in addition to teaching you how to use the appliance correctly, will help you to know its limits and those aspects that deteriorate its maintenance and useful life.

These are the most useful and practical appliance maintenance tips to make them last longer. If you follow them, surely you will notice an immediate improvement or overtime of these devices.

You have to bear in mind that depending on the type of appliance, the periodicity of the tasks described will be one or the other.

Others, however, due to their use during certain times of the year, it is recommended that their revisions and maintenance tasks be carried out prior to their use (mainly in certain specific periods of the year), such as garden tools and appliances that They should be checked at the end of the summer and the beginning of the fall to make sure that by having them stored and not using them so much, they continue to function correctly during the following season.

2. Pay Attention to Alarms and Warnings

Modern appliances currently have all kinds of acoustic alarms and visual signals that warn you if the appliance suffers a problem. That is why, to maintain your appliances you will always have to be attentive to these types of warnings and take the appropriate measures as soon as possible to reverse the problem and not increase it with what this entails (greater breakage, greater economic cost, more time to its correction and worst solution).

3. Battery Care

Many household appliances work with rechargeable batteries that increase their operating time between use and use, but when used for a long time they end up breaking down, losing their ability to retain the charge, and not fulfilling their function, in many cases due to misuse.

For this reason, it is recommended never to overload them (disconnect them when they have been fully charged) or empty them completely. If there is always energy inside, it will be easier to extend its useful life.

4. Cleaning and Treatments Against Limescale in the Water

In our country, there are areas with high levels of lime in the water that cause electrical appliances that heat the water for their operation to suffer from lime accumulation problems (it makes the resistances that heat the water work worse and worse), such as kettles, steam cleaners, washing machines, and steam irons.

The best option for the prevention and maintenance of this type of electrical appliance is to use specific lime removers for each appliance.

5. Change and Clean the Filters Regularly

Many appliances and household appliances have filters, such as vacuum cleaners, kitchen range hoods, or air conditioning.

For this type of household appliances to work correctly and last longer, it is essential to change or clean the filters every so often.

And it is that a hood full of grease will extract less smoke, a vacuum cleaner with a saturated filter will remove dust less efficiently and an air conditioner with a clogged or dirty filter can cool or heatless and can also carry a health risk.

6. Don’t Overuse your Appliances

If you overload your appliances with too much work, as for example, it may be the case of excessive use of the washing machine in terms of the number of washes per day and the kilos of clothes in each load, it is likely that in the end, you will end up having to call a specialist in repair washing machines or buy a new one.

In addition, energy is wasted in this way, and the device does not efficiently fulfill its work since it has been designed for a certain workload and if this is exceeded, they may not offer the same results.

We hope this post has been illustrative of how to properly maintain appliances in your business, home, or anywhere else.