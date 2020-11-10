Main Differences between Cheap and Expensive Sunscreens – 2020 Guide

It is hard to find a person that does not like to spend summer days on the beach. The beautiful view and relaxing atmosphere are two reasons why people like to do that. Despite that, there are often many people that you can have fun with. Yet, the entertainment must not be a replacement for responsibility. More precisely, you must not forget about the security of your skin.

Protecting your skin from the UV rays needs to be your main priority. Enjoying on the beach or anywhere else during summer is a calming activity. Yet, it can cost you a lot if you don’t use that opportunity in the best possible way. The best “tool” that you can use to reach that goal is sunscreen.

We know this is not a piece of information that you have heard for the first time. Yet, purchasing a good quality sunscreen is not an easy task. In most cases, price is the factor that people will follow the most. That is the reason why we want to determine the main differences between cheap and expensive sunscreens. More precisely, we would like to see if the price differences show the true quality differences between sunscreens.

The Main Difference between Cheap and Expensive Sunscreens

This part of the articles is probably going to seem silly to most of the readers. However, we need to highlight the main difference between expensive and cheap sunscreens is the price. There is one essential thing that you need to know about these products. Before everything, not everyone gets the opportunity to produce them. The company needs to get approval from the FDA. This organization considers sunscreens as a type of drug. Because of that, they need to show efficiency as well as safety. That only means that sunscreen SPF 30 is SPF 30 in every possible way. The price of the products, as well as the brand that produces them, are irrelevant factors. Because of that, spending dozens of dollars more on the sunscreen does not have any sense when we talk about quality.

Yet, there is another thing that we need to say here. There are certain factors that you should follow when purchasing sunscreen. Before everything, you need to purchase a sunscreen that meets your requirements. You can choose between a wide range of products that are SPF 30 to 50. Despite that, water resistance is another crucial feature of the product. The brand that produces sunscreen only follows the standards that the FDA requires. Despite that, it also tries to meet all the requirements that their potential customers could have.

The list of tips that we prepared for you does not end there. We would like to share a few more pieces of advice about sunscreens. There are certain things that each person should know. By knowing all the necessary information, you will manage to protect your skin and enjoy your summer days to the fullest.

How to Determine the Right SPF

The more important thing than price is choosing the right SPF for your needs. Before everything, you should know that SPF stands for sun protection factor. The number that stands next to the acronym SPF determines the level of protection that a person gets from UVB radiation. Many experts and dermatologists will tell you that using SPF 30 is the best option you have. Different researches show it protects you from 97% of UVB rays.

Still, there are additional pieces of advice that we need to add here. Before everything, SPF 50 is also a good choice. Studies have shown that these types of sunscreens protect you from 98% of UVB rays. However, these products are only good for people that have too sensitive skin. People that do not easily burn do not have to go that high. Yet, some suppliers will try to grab your attention dishonestly. There are certain sunscreens out there that come with SPF 100. The creators of those sunscreens claim that their product will protect you from 100% of ultraviolet rays. If you see something like that, be sure it should be a red flag for you. Neither of the sunscreens that you can find on the market is that strong.

The Difference Between UVA and UVB Rays

We explained that SPF only can protect people from UVB radiation. Unfortunately, many people believe that UVB and UVA radiation are the same thing. Indeed, there are certain similarities between the definitions of these two types of sun rays.

For instance, they can both cause skin cancer, and that is the reason why you need to act responsibly. However, SPF is not a relevant factor for UVA radiation. Instead of that, you should focus more on the broad spectrum of the sunscreen you plan to purchase. It is a piece of information that you can find on the package of the product. If you see the phrase “broad spectrum” there, that means that sunscreen can protect you from both types of UV radiation.

As you see, there is a good reason why we said the price is not the main factor you should follow. Cheap as well as expensive sunscreen can provide you with a broad spectrum. The level of protection will be the same independently from the price.

Why Is Water-Resistant Characteristic Essential?

The next “feature” that you should check is the water-resistance of sunscreen. However, there is another thing that you should know before everything. Neither of the sunscreens is completely water-resistant. If you see a product that guarantees something like that, we recommend you do not spend your money.

You will easily notice on the package of the product if the sunscreen is water-resistant or not. If that’s the case, it will protect you from the sun while you are in the water for up to 40 minutes. Yet, you will manage to find the “very water-resistant” phrase on the package of the sunscreen in some cases. If that’s the case, you will get the protection in water for up to 80 minutes. Even if you go to the beach every day, we are sure you do not spend time in the water more than that.

Which Sunscreens Are Good?

There are different sunscreen products that you can find online. Websites like DeListProduct is the place that you should visit after reading this article. You will manage to find the list of sunscreen brands that contain all the characteristics we previously mentioned. Yet, do not forget that price is not the factor you should follow. Purchasing expensive sunscreens can only bring you personal satisfaction in some strange way. However, the protection you get will always remain the same.