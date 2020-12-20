Comprehensive Guide to the Best Car Insurance Purchase in 2021

Different companies have different plans and features with varying price points that depend on certain factors. We spend so much time researching the right car according to our needs and budget but don’t spend even one hour looking for the right insurance policy. The insurance company with high progressive car insurance ratings have a superior ability to meet insurance obligations. One such sample are companies like www.general.com.

It is crucial to check through several necessary parameters to secure your car and that it matches with the insurance company policies. This article highlights various factors that one should consider before purchasing any car insurance policy.

Types of Car Insurance

1. Comprehensive: This insurance plan includes third-party liability and any expense related to the vehicle’s theft or accident. If the policyholder goes through an injury with the personal accident cover, one can claim compensation. Some benefits of Comprehensive Insurance:

Financial securities for the policyholder

Ensures protection of the policyholder and their vehicles

It also covers lawsuits with legal fees against the insurance policyholder

The insurance will cover damages due to an accident

If the policyholder was at fault for the accident, they could claim incurred loss in the motor insurance.

2. Third-Party Liability: It is a mandatory insurance policy for everyone and protects the policyholder responsible for an accident. This policy lowers the risk and weakness of the insurance policyholder in several situations. Some benefits of Third Party Liability Insurance:

It protects the policyholder when they are liable for the damages

It will help you cover the cost of the accident

When an accident occurs, the policyholder needs to inform the insurance company as early as possible and apprise them of the situation.

What does car insurance cover?

Car insurances cover damages caused by natural disasters like lightning, earthquake, or flood.

Protection against the damage by human-made calamities like theft, riots, strikes, terrorist activities, and it also ensures any damage in transit via Trains or roads.

Personal accident covers secure you and your family from any unfortunate incidents. You get coverage if anything happens to the driver while traveling or mounting. Some insurance policies offer optional accidental covers for the co-passengers.

Covers any damage or death caused by the policyholder to the third party, including any destruction caused to the surrounding environment

How to choose the best Car Insurance Policy?

1. Assess your needs:

Know what type of policy you need according to your requirements. Do you only need insurance as it is mandatory by the law? Or do you need insurance to cover the damage to your vehicle? If you are looking for a basic plan, you can choose Third Party Liability insurance, but it’s better to use comprehensive insurance for people with luxury cars.

2. Compare the plans:

Once you know which plan you want to opt for, compare the insurance policies of different companies. Compare their plans and see which ones are more suitable according to your needs and budget. Look for these terms when you are comparing the policies:

Sum Insured: It is the maximum amount your company can pay if your car is damaged. Any amount above and below this insured sum will go from your pocket.

Inclusions/Exclusions: What does the insurance cover? It should include own car damage, personal accident cover, protection against natural calamities, stolen cars, and man-made disasters like riots, strikes, and fire.

Add ons Offered: The insurance company offers few addons for the policyholders like Engine protection cover Roadside Assistance During emergencies Cost of consumables Returning the original Invoice Value Multi-year policy Cover modifications and mechanical setups

Voluntary Deductibles: If the policyholder thinks buying car insurance is expensive, they can opt to share the cost of repair with deductibles.

3. Look over the Claim Process:

Always choose an insurance that has a quick and easy claim process so that you can get immediate financial assistance after an accident or damage occurs. No one would like to deal with complicated, lengthy procedures to get compensation from the insurance company.

4. Know the CSR:

CSR that is Claim Settlement Ratio is the number of claims settled against the number of filed claims applications in a year. The company with a higher Claim settlement Ratio gives better chances of getting approval of a claim. There is no point availing insurance from a company that rejects the beneficiary’s policy claims.

5. Avoid filling in the wrong information:

Filling wrong information in the insurance papers will create problems when you ask for the claim after a mishappening. If the insurer finds out your information is incorrect and misleading, your insurance will eliminate. Thus, to avoid any costly affairs in the future, do not give incorrect details in the policy.

6. Carefully read the terms and conditions

Read the terms and conditions before signing any policy papers to avoid chaos during the claiming process. Thoroughly check if the policy meets your requirements and needs. While reviewing the terms and condition, check these points:

Capture who is responsible for what, and if something doesn’t happen according to the contract, who will be liable.

The policyholders’ rights and responsibilities are scattered throughout the terms and conditions, so read it carefully.

Check the insurance requirements and determine how they allocate risk to prevent loss.

Always read the incorporated document, even if it is just a reference.

7. Know what the policy doesn’t cover

There are always exceptions that motor insurance policy usually doesn’t cover:

If you are driving someone else’s car

When someone who is not insured drives your car

If the damage occurs because the owner was under the influence of alcohol or drugs

If a driver without any license damages your car

If you deliberately damage your car

Damage due to war or nuclear risk

Normal wear and tear of the car due to aging

If the car is not used by the limitations mentioned in the policy

Conclusion

With these guidelines, one can choose the best-suited motor insurance policy for their vehicle. Follow the guide and get your car secured and protected against any unfortunate incident.