Kilimanjaro must be one of the most popular mountains for people who are enchanted with climbing. Everyone who is even partially invested in hiking wants to conquer this place. There’s something in the fact we’re talking about a dormant volcano that attracts people to this mountain.

But, how hard is it to reach the end goal when it comes to this treasure of Tanzania? This is the question that bothers those who are going down to Africa for the first time. Most people who plan on going there start goggling about the good and bad sides of this mountain.

So, is it hard for beginners to climb Kilimanjaro must be what you’re wondering if you fit into this group? It can be and it doesn’t have to be like that. It all comes down to your definition of hard. Also, you have to count on various factors that come into giving a solution to this question.

It is never to same for any two individuals, but there’re some things that are the same for all of us who head down to Kilimanjaro. To give you a clearer picture of what you might be needing we’re going to stroll through a few things that might be essential for this adventure.

Find The Right Guides

If your trip to Kilimanjaro needs to start somewhere this is it. Whatever you do in life, surrounding yourself with the right people is vital. Trying to climb a dangerous mountain such as this one, you owe yourself to be led by experienced guides who spent years on the mountain.

It is all about reaching the summit in the best way possible, healthy, safe, and with great excitement. There are many things that can go wrong on an endeavor of this sort, and you need to make sure that people around you are good at what they do. An amateur climbing to reach Kibo, the mountain’s tallest peak, will be under a lot of stress.

This is why confidence in your guides is essential. Being able to communicate with them how are you feeling, and can you push forward or you need a rest is only a part of a successful mountaineering attempt.

If you want to do things the right way, it is best to contact professionals such as people from Altezza Travel. With the help of people who know their way around this mountain, you’re already halfway there.

Try To Be Fit

Now, we’re going, to be honest with you here. No, you don’t need to be a professional climber to dare and visit Kilimanjaro. But some requirements of being fit are needed. When it comes to hiking on famous mountains such as this one, many people believe that it takes some sort of superhuman strength or years of training. No, amateurs can climb Kilimanjaro too.

But, don’t think that you can do it under any conditions. You need to be at least reasonably fit to go through this journey without meeting major issues. You’ll hear many examples of unfit people completing this task but don’t really of the stories that are not substantiated by evidence.

For your well being make sure that you’re fit, and that you gave your best into preparing to go to Africa and visit Tanzania’s most famous site.

Look Out For The Weather

Weather can play a great role in the enjoyment of this mountain. Big peaks can be tricky and not every part of the year is ideal for a visit, especially when it comes to Kilimanjaro. Luckily, there are two periods when it is almost ideal for the planned visit.

The ideal time to visit is during the dry season in this region. You’ll be glad to hear that you can go right now if you’re fit for it, as it’s best to go there from late December and it’s good to go all up until the beginning of April. The second period is during the summer starting from July and going all up to October.

Of course, it all comes down to the route you take, but generally, you should be fine during these periods. Going there when the rainy season starts causes many issues for everyone involved so it’s better to miss out on the wet season.

Think About The Clothes

We’re going to assume that you truly are an amateur. As such, even if the people you have next to you are professional guides, and are fully prepared for this endeavor, you are still not entirely aware of what to bring. If you want to have at least a partially good time in Africa you’ll be careful what to wear.

Climbing this place requires a lot of equipment. This mountain is positioned in such a place and it reaches such height that you’re going to experience a few of the four seasons. At one moment you’ll be in the desert while in another one you’ll be feeling like you’re on the South Pole. Between those two you’ll have a trip through a rain forest and humid climate. This is why your clothes need to be the kind to keep you warm and dry.

It also needs to be light during the long hot days which are tied to the start of the journey. Whatever you do make sure that you have a very good pair of shoes, insulated and waterproof clothes, and sleeping bags. In most cases, your guides provide the tents.

Mental Attitude

This could be what amateur mountaineers could need the most. You need to prep your brain the right way for this. It’s not too much about the mental gymnastics of professional athletes. No, what you need to focus on is being positive, and having your eyes on the prize.

Physical fitness matters when it comes to climbing, and Kilimanjaro for one certainly requires it to some degree. But, you should also make sure that you’re mentally prepared. The challenge is there, it’s real, and you need to be able to face it head-on. Kilimanjaro doesn’t take quitters lightly. Once you’re there, make sure that you complete the mission. If Ethan Hunt can do it, so can you!