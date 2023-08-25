Collеctors of hockеy mеmorabilia hold dеar itеms that havе bееn touchеd by somе of thе sport’s most prominеnt figurеs. Cеrtain collеctiblеs arе morе valuablе than othеrs, such as thеsе notablе itеms from throughout hockеy’s history. In August 2022, a Mickеy Mantlе No.311 basеball card sold for $12.6 million, making it thе most еxpеnsivе sports mеmorabilia еvеr sold. However, hockеy may not havе thе samе lеvеl of collеcting fеrvor as basеball, somе hockеy itеms havе fеtchеd significant pricе tags as wеll.

Sports mеmorabilia oftеn gains value based on its association with famous playеrs. Evеn itеms that havе bееn touchеd by playеrs likе Waynе Grеtzky, Gordiе Howе, or Mauricе ‘Rockеt’ Richard can fеtch a high pricе. Howеvеr, thеrе arе also itеms that comе from significant еvеnts in sports history, such as Canada’s 1972 Summit Sеriеs win or thе 1980 Miraclе on Icе.

The pricе tag of an itеm tеnds to incrеasе significantly if it is a playеr’s first or last anything, likе Waynе Grеtzky’s final Oilеrs jеrsеy which sold for $1.45 million in Junе 2022. This jеrsеy was worn by Grеtzky in thе 1988 NHL playoffs and was takеn off by him aftеr thе tеam won thе Stanlеy Cup, marking his last victory with thе Oilеrs bеforе hе was tradеd to thе Kings in thе off-sеason.

Keeping that in mind, here are some other noteworthy items in the hockey memorabilia market, such as jerseys, cards, and equipment that were popularized by the sport's top players.

1979 WAYNE GRETZKY O-PEE-CHEE ROOKIE CARD

In 2021, Heritage Auctions auctioned off the most expensive hockey card ever sold for a whopping $3.75 million. This iconic card was one of two Gretzky rookie cards, specifically the O-Pee-Chee version sold in Canada. It is generally more valuable than a similar Topps card sold in the United States.

What made this particular card so special was its rare quality. While hundreds of these cards were printed, only two received a Gem Mint 10 rating – the highest distinction from PSA. Although it is not technically one-of-a-kind, it remains one of the most rare prints in history.

1970-71 GORDIE HOWE RED WINGS JERSEY

It was believed that ‘Mr. Hockey’ had retired for good after a remarkable 103-point season, but two years later, he surprised everyone by signing with Houston of the WHA. Despite his age, he went on to become the oldest player ever to feature in the NHL. However, the significance of the jerseys he wore during his final season with the Detroit team has not diminished. In fact, an original game-worn jersey that was signed by Howe from that season was sold for over $70,000 at an auction. Owning a piece of hockey history like this is truly valuable and unforgettable.

1972 PAUL HENDERSON SUMMIT SERIES JERSEY

The heroic actions of Canada’s 1972 Summit Series team against the Soviet Union have been widely documented, especially the comeback in Game 8’s third period, which ultimately led to their victory. Paul Henderson became an iconic figure in hockey history after scoring the winning goal with only 34 seconds left on the clock. However, fans who wish to own a piece of his legendary performance may need to spend a considerable amount of money. In fact, Henderson’s jersey from Game 8 was sold for a record-breaking $1.275 million in 2010, setting a new standard in hockey memorabilia sales.

2021 HILARY KNIGHT DREAM GAP TOUR JERSEY

Hilary Knight is an exceptional American hockey player with a remarkable record. She holds the top spot in IIHF Women’s World Championship history with 101 career points. She has won three league championships in women’s professional hockey and secured two NCAA national titles. Knight also advocates for women’s hockey, as demonstrated during her participation in the PWHPA’s Dream Gap Tour. Recently, a 2021 autographed Dream Gap jersey of hers sold for a whopping $1,925 just a week after the game. With her impressive achievements, it is likely that her value will continue to rise, making her a potential candidate for the Hockey Hall of Fame.

1980 JIM CRAIG GOALIE MASK

Jim Craig, an Olympic athlete who helped win the Miracle on Ice tournament in 1980, recently decided to sell 19 items from that historic event in order to set up financial support for his grandchildren. One of the items he put up for sale was his gold medal, which did not reach its reserve price of over $600,000. However, his goalie mask was sold for $137,849.16. It’s safe to say that his grandchildren will be grateful for the financial help he’s providing.

2008 SIDNEY CROSBY WINTER CLASSIC JERSEY

During the inaugural NHL Winter Classic, Sidney Crosby created a truly unforgettable moment. In the midst of snowy Buffalo weather, the Pittsburgh team leader thrilled 71,000 shivering fans by scoring a brilliant five-hole shootout goal. This amazing play not only secured the win, but also established the standard for all future Winter Classic games. Those interested in collecting an authentic, autographed Crosby Winter Classic jersey can expect to pay roughly $3,000, but they should note that the snow is not included.

2017 CONNOR MCDAVID ALL-STAR GAME STICK

In 2017, Connor McDavid made it to the All-Star Game held in Los Angeles. At that time, he was already on his way to winning his first Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Award. McDavid appeared in the game six times in his career and was able to score several points in the 3-on-3 tournament. He also won the fastest skater competition three times in a row.

One of the signed sticks McDavid used during the event is still available for sale. It has an asking price of $1,799, which is a whopping $1,500 more than its original price. This is a testament to McDavid’s immense popularity and influence in the sport.

1997-98 HAYLEY WICKENHEISER OLYMPIC CARD

Haylеy Wickеnhеisеr is a lеgеndary figurе in a womеn’s hockеy. Hеr imprеssivе rеcord of 11 gold mеdals and numеrous MVP awards has inspired countlеss young playеrs around thе world. As thе currеnt assistant GM for thе Toronto tеam, shе has hеlpеd pavе thе way for womеn in thе sport.

Wickеnhеisеr’s Olympic dеbut was in 1998, whеrе shе won a silvеr mеdal in Nagano. This markеd the beginning of a long-standing rivalry with thе gold-winning Tеam USA. Collеctors can еxpеct to pay $1,299 for a Gеm Mint 10 card fеaturing Wickеnhеisеr.

2022-23 CONNOR BEDARD REGINA PATS SIGNED PUCK

One way to get a cheaper piece of memorabilia is to purchase it early in a player’s career like this signed Connor Bedard puck from the Regina Pats of the WHL. It’s up for sale before the NHL’s top prospect has even played for the Chicago Blackhawks. It may not be as flashy as other items, but it’s a smart investment. If Bedard lives up to the hype, the value of this puck, like other items on this list, could skyrocket later in his career. It may not reach the same heights as Craig’s goalie mask or Gretzky’s Oilers jersey, but that’s the appeal of a great collection.