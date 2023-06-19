Discover the World of Online Gaming at Crazy Games

Brands and big companies have for years been creating online games in some form or the other, undoubtedly now increasing in complexity and clarity, and certainly detail oriented, but a sought-after form of entertainment nonetheless. And in modern times, methods of learning and socializing too.

Too often there is a negative stigma attached to the world of online gaming with comments about internet addiction, overly competitive natures getting out of hand, or players neglecting real-life responsibilities and regular everyday routines because of hours of sitting in front of PCs or TVs and consoles. But that’s because they aren’t well-versed in all the positivity it brings to the industry and our current and future generations.

Transformational gaming

Who would have considered online gaming as anything more than a means to getting a moment’s peace while the kids play for an hour on the TV, however, it has become a significant option for learning activities. And rightly so. As the world and technology evolve so should we and how we engage with our generation, and if online gaming is all the rage, what better way than to grab their attention with a competitive game that teaches while entertaining, it’s a win.

The learning developments are increasing daily and are seen by educational institutions, forward-thinking teachers, and parents who understand that compromise may well be to their advantage on this one. Not only are children fully engaged and absorbing what is being shown (taught) to them, but they are absorbing the knowledge and skills without realizing it.

Games such as Times Table Rocks Stars for example have captivated the world of learning and have proven to be a perfect learning tool for the classroom and at home. And what’s more, it ticks all the boxes we often look for in a game, such as:

1. Engaging

Learners are already engaged by the bright graphics and user-friendly platform, but they also love to be competitive. Earning virtual currency to upgrade your characters and avatars is highly motivational, and then in turn seeing your name at the top of the leaderboard or climbing up while competing against classmates or friends keeps the game going.

2. Personalized

Players, in this case, students, gain personalized gaming experiences and activities based on their skill levels making it that much more personalized and building their confidence.

3. It works

The results have spoken for themselves. Educators, parents, and even students have seen their improvement since being active in online gaming. And it is because they don’t feel like they are learning but rather playing online, and isn’t that the first thing every kid wants to do when they open their eyes in the morning?

4. Adaptable

You can adapt the game according to the tasks and goals in mind, this way you win and the players (students) win.

If ever there was a way for online gaming to excel, it has certainly lived up to and exceeded the challenge. The online world has shown us that nothing is essentially impossible. We are limited simply by our imaginations and creativity, and online gaming designers have taken gaming to the next level.

But it doesn’t stop there, the list of advantages continues. Although we are always proud of a well-fought battle to come out victorious after countless hours of building armies or designing in-game characters to become a household name the benefits are far outweighing any nay-saying that may have once been in conversation.

Multi-tasking skills of both adults and juniors alike are significantly increased as their cognitive skills and brain development continue to improve with each competition or gameplay. Concentration is a big point that is always mentioned by gamers or those watching online gaming. There is an immense need for focus and hyper-concentration when playing online games, and without thinking it becomes an instinct in real life where you are more aware of your surroundings. Virtual worlds and reality allow players to connect globally, be immersed in what could be a cultural enhancing environment and they can connect on a new cultural level where they may not have had the opportunity before. Players gain new perspectives into lives and traditions, a truly worldwide learning experience. Future career skills aren’t the first thing you would think players would learn, but they are. Online multiplayer games with more complex storylines and challenges teach us how to think more strategically, how to analyze risks and rewards, and what is necessary to obtain the goal. Players more often than not require instant actions and reactions, this flows over into the real world and as they grow up where problem-solving and analytical thinking have become the norm for everyday offices.

Could online BE the future?

It is no secret that virtual reality is a big element in the online gaming world with players often preferring to be immersed in the so-called ‘matrix’ or essentially the metaverse where life becomes somewhat easier and they can bring their dreams to reality. So, would ‘living’, ‘earning’, and’ functioning’ in a virtual reality be such a bad thing?

Online gaming is just one step in the direction the online world is quickly moving towards, and if we have the luxury to do so through online games for our children all the better. Get your digital foot in the door by checking out Crazy Games of Friv5 for online games suited to all personality types, skill levels, and categories of preference, there is something for everyone and all demographics.

Kids now have the opportunity to be immersed in online gaming like never before, to try new things without the hefty price tag of physical equipment or tools, and to create worlds and kingdoms to enter into tournaments with to showcase to the world ‘what you’re made of.’

Final thoughts

From a social perspective, we have nothing much to lose and so much to gain from proximity to cultural awareness, and even building individuals’ confidence. All you need to do is to find the perfect game to get stuck into and start taking over the leaderboard one player at a time.

And to top it all off, be sure to show your support by rocking the gaming or company merchandise and apparel to really show the world what they are installed for and that you mean the gaming business. Now is the time for online gaming to be an industry frontrunner, so get your game face on and hit that play button.