Women’s Harness Is an Accessory Worth Wearing (2024)

Welcome to the fascinating and beautiful world of leather accessories, just touch it and it will absorb you with its uniqueness and seduce you with the beauty of its forms.

The things we will talk about today, not only attractive with their unusual shapes, but also with their versatility – well combined with everyday outdoor clothes and outfits for “going out”, have clear lines and yet are sexy, emphasizing the impeccable taste of the owner.

Discover the perfect blend of sophistication and sensuality at (https://obsessharness.com/), where each piece of harness lingerie is crafted to captivate and elevate your fashion statement.

What is a leather women’s harness

Leather harness for women is a piece of leather straps of different lengths, connected by metal elements (rings, chains, carabiners) in a single ensemble and decorated in some versions with eyelets, rhinestones, studs and other decorations.

The stereotype of the harness as an attribute of rebelliousness and rebelliousness, sexuality and boldness is firmly embedded in our consciousness. That is why many women do not dare to add this bold accessory to their closet.

What is the secret of this seductive and bright accessory can be understood from its history of appearance in the world of fashion.

The history of the appearance of the female harness

Indeed, turning to the origins of fashion history, we can say that the harness has an interesting history – it has undergone a transformation from militaristic style, to BDSM attribute and workwear.

In the 60s and 70s of the 20th century, a sexual revolution took place and leather straps on the body came to be seen as an erotic paraphernalia of the underground bondage and discipline culture.

It was often associated with a symbol of dominance – just think of the robes of the ancient Amazons or the male leather harness as a symbol of sexual dominance and possession. That is why for so long designers did not dare to popularize this accessory, but they still managed to smooth out some of its vulgarity without reducing its sexuality.

On the world’s catwalks, the harness appeared in the 19th century, causing a wave of excitement with its provocative shapes and combinations in clothing styles.

Later, famous fashion designers began to create designs of the harness and added it to their collections by P. Gurung, A. McQueen and others. Designers could not imagine that an accessory with such a controversial history will produce such a resonance, and the game of contrasts – rough masculinity with sexy femininity will be so successfully combined in one product.

The designers could not even think that such a brutal piece would produce such a stunning effect, and the play of contrasts – rough masculinity with delicate femininity – could be so beautiful.

Types of harnesses

Harness lingerie is a captivating and versatile category that adds an alluring edge to intimate wear. Here are some popular types of harness lingerie:

Cage Harness : This style features a web-like design that encases and outlines the contours of the body, creating a visually striking and edgy look.

: This style features a web-like design that encases and outlines the contours of the body, creating a visually striking and edgy look. Bra Harness : Designed to accentuate the bust, this harness style combines the allure of a traditional bra with additional straps or bands that enhance the overall aesthetic.

: Designed to accentuate the bust, this harness style combines the allure of a traditional bra with additional straps or bands that enhance the overall aesthetic. Full-Body Harness : Offering a more elaborate and comprehensive design, a full-body harness extends beyond the bust and waist, often incorporating intricate patterns that adorn the entire torso.

: Offering a more elaborate and comprehensive design, a full-body harness extends beyond the bust and waist, often incorporating intricate patterns that adorn the entire torso. Garter Harness : A sultry variation, the garter harness combines the classic appeal of garters with additional straps that accentuate the hips and waist, providing a seductive touch to lingerie sets.

: A sultry variation, the garter harness combines the classic appeal of garters with additional straps that accentuate the hips and waist, providing a seductive touch to lingerie sets. Thigh Harness : Focused on the lower body, thigh harnesses are designed to wrap around the thighs, adding a provocative element to the overall lingerie ensemble.

: Focused on the lower body, thigh harnesses are designed to wrap around the thighs, adding a provocative element to the overall lingerie ensemble. Collar Harness : This style includes a harness component that extends to create a choker or collar, offering a bold and stylish statement around the neck.

: This style includes a harness component that extends to create a choker or collar, offering a bold and stylish statement around the neck. Body Chain Harness : Blurring the lines between jewelry and lingerie, body chain harnesses feature delicate chains that drape across the body, creating an intricate and glamorous look.

: Blurring the lines between jewelry and lingerie, body chain harnesses feature delicate chains that drape across the body, creating an intricate and glamorous look. Leg Harness: For a unique and daring touch, leg harnesses wrap around the legs, often featuring adjustable straps that allow for a customized fit.

Harness lingerie comes in various styles and designs, allowing individuals to explore their personal preferences and create a look that is both provocative and empowering.

Whether for intimate occasions or as a bold fashion statement, harness lingerie adds an exciting dimension to lingerie collections.

Secrets of the right combination

Women’s harness is not only suitable for girls with an athletic figure or skinny girls, it will emphasize the advantages and successfully hide the flaws.

Therefore, women with lush parameters can look seductive with a plus size harness dressed on underwear or over clothes.

However, for this you need to follow the rules of combination and wearing a harness. It is very important to choose the right size – it should comfortably fit the body, because too large a size will sag and lose the geometry of the straps, and too small – to fit into the body, leaving ugly folds.

Also portupeya should not be combined with other voluminous accessories and clothes with large prints, patches and rhinestones – it overloads the image and makes it tasteless.

One more important important rule – choose a harness for the right occasion, because it is an accessory with character – it can add elegance, and in combination with kink attributes to give the image of eroticism and excessive frankness.

Where to buy

The easiest solution is to seek on the market places inexpensive accessories, but if you want to buy a quality item that will not only give you aesthetic pleasure, but will also last a long time, then it is better to splurge on products from well-known brands that use genuine leather and cast metal hardware.

And even better, if the product is made personally for you, it will be unique and exactly fit your figure, providing a perfect fit.

For any parameters, a handmade product made of Italian genuine leather of original design, for any occasion, whether it is a stylish elegant look or erotic image, can be ordered from anywhere in the world in the online store Obsessharness.com.

Whether you find this style of leather harness bold, crude or overly sexy, it’s hard not to see it as one of the fashionable and unusual elements that blends with different styles and cultures.