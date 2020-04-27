Why Puzzles Are the Go-To Activity During Stay-At-Home Periods

During the recent coronavirus outbreak and the resulting spread of COVID-19 around the world, numerous individuals and societies have responsibly distanced themselves physically and socially to prevent disease spread. Many of those who can have transitioned to working from home and people around the globe are staying home more frequently to help keep each other safe.

Naturally, this has led to an increasing need for at-home entertainment and activities for those who are not used to spending so much time cooped up.

Several industries have risen to meet this challenge in recent weeks and months, and a notable one within this realm is the puzzle industry. Jigsaw and other puzzle formats have exploded in popularity during this stay-at-home period, with industry leaders like Dowdle Folk Art and others stepping up to provide puzzle materials and all the latest and most significant themes.

Whether you’re a longtime puzzle-builder looking to conquer some large projects during the quarantine or a first-timer just getting into puzzles initially, they have become a go-to outlet for many who seem to not only fight boredom but also stay fulfilled daily in helpful, organic ways. Here are some basics on how their sales are increasing during this period, plus the numerous benefits puzzles offer at this time.

More Than Just Beating Boredom

If you’re interested in puzzles to help you pass the time and fight some of the boredom that might be creeping in during this time, no one will blame you one bit. At the same time, though, it’s essential to recognize that for many, they are far more than just a time-filler.

For one, puzzles offer a centralizing social activity for families or confined groups who might not otherwise interact too often. Everyone loves a good puzzle, and spending a couple of hours a day with a few close family members working on one together brings valuable social interaction that many of us are missing out on while we stay at home. These social connections keep us from being overwhelmed by stress and anxiety, plus feelings of hopelessness or frustration due to the situation many of us are in. They actually have a broad impact on mental health, an area that’s very important for many during this period in history.

Stress and Hormones

We mentioned stress above, and it can show itself in several different forms. Many are currently stressed or feeling anxiety based on concerns they or family members will become sick, or wondering whether society and the economy will ever restart and reach the points they were at prior to the outbreak.

Luckily, puzzles and other similar activities that trigger mental activity are enormously helpful here. Significant research has shown that various puzzle types – also including elements like sudoku, crosswords, and others – reduce the body’s fight-or-flight response, one that’s triggered during periods of stress and anxiety. These kinds of activities force the mind to look for patterns and make connections, which fires off different parts of the brain and triggers different hormones.

In particular, such activities tend to lower cortisol in the brain. Cortisol, as some may be aware, is the brain’s stress hormone, one that increases endorphins, which also helps regulate mood and happiness. When the brain is focused on other activities that keep it working in organic ways, it does not produce as much of these hormones, and stress levels are lowered.

Focus and Success

For many, puzzles also serve as a fantastic way to not only motivate oneself but also feel a great sense of accomplishment at the end of the road. Many of the outlets we have down these lines have been at least temporarily removed – those who aren’t working can’t crest an occupation-related mountain, for instance, and things like organized sports or other inherent forms of accomplishment are also mostly out of the question for now.

Luckily, areas like puzzle-building and related themes serve as a fantastic replacement here for many people. Those engaged in a multi-day project building a huge jigsaw puzzle with the family have something to motivate them for at least part of the day, and they can work collectively toward a common goal in ways that are otherwise limited in recent weeks and months.

And finally, when the entire puzzle comes together, the sense of accomplishment and fulfillment is nothing to gloss over. We’re all looking for little wins wherever we can get them these days, and the pride that comes with finishing off a detailed, difficult puzzle absolutely counts along these lines. You might be surprised just how much finishing up a puzzle can brighten your day and make you feel like you’ve accomplished something, even if it’s not a life-altering accomplishment necessarily.

Puzzle Sales Exploding

Due to these reasons and others, the puzzle industry has seen a legitimate explosion in sales and orders over recent weeks and months. Even as of the start of April, some of the world’s leading puzzle manufacturers were seeing massive increases in organic year-over-year sales, with some even looking for ways to ramp up production to meet the incredible demand they’re now facing. Many top producers, such as Dowdle, have re-opened their facilities in recent weeks and are manufacturing puzzles in safe, efficient ways, so all customers have access to them.

These increases have translated to consumer purchase centers such as shopping marts and similar locations. Dowdle reported seeing an absurd 800% increase in puzzle sales over the same time period from the previous year. These same trends are reflected up and down the industry and are also present in several other items often found at home – computer monitors, kitchen appliances, and many others.

So whether you’re a longtime puzzle-builder or someone just getting into it for the first time during recent stay-at-home periods, this is a fantastic outlet during self-quarantine periods.