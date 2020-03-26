Why Los Angeles is Perfect for Business Travel 2020

With more than 45 million tourists from the US and beyond flocking to Los Angeles each year, the City of Angels is not only the perfect destination for vacations but business trips too.

When you take into account that the greater Los Angeles area houses more than 18 million people, this makes it the second-largest metropolitan area across the United States.

As such, it’s packed with amenities, including restaurants, shops, attractions, and more. There’s something for everyone, meaning you’ll be able to find everything you need and a lot that you plain want.

After all, if you’re heading to LA for business purposes, it’s essential that you get the most out of your trip, meaning you can combine work with pleasure. Before you head out to LA, here are a few reasons why it’s the perfect location for business travel.

Ultra-Modern Airport

A technological and architectural marvel, LAX is regarded by many as one of the most modernized airports in the United States. Situated far closer to the city center when compared to many other metro airports, business travelers can hop off the plane and get to their accommodation or meetings within an instant.

There are new international and domestic terminals at the airport, which provide fantastic shopping and cuisine outlets too. No matter where you’re flying from, LAX is known for its excellent customer service and care, meaning your travel plans and getting from A to B will go smoothly and according to plan.

Nonstop Entertainment

All work and no play can make your business trip exhausting and unproductive, so you must make time for recreation. What makes LA stand out from the crowd is its abundance of famous beaches, surprising history, and legendary nightlife, so when you’re not in a meeting or catching up on your workload, there are tons of entertainment options that you can check out when in the city.

Los Angeles also has mild weather 365 days a year, meaning you can get outdoors and explore in pleasant temperatures. No matter what sparks your interest, there are lots of iconic landmarks, heritage sites, shopping malls, and attractions to check out throughout your business trip.

Suitable Accommodation

If you’re going to be in LA for an extended business trip, away on business to LA for an extended period, you must find accommodation that matches your needs. Blueground provides serviced apartments in Los Angeles that you can rent, providing you with a comfortable and suitable home base during your time away. Among the benefits of Blueground apartments is that you have the option to rent you can rent them for a minimum of one month, meaning you can move into a ready and fully-furnished home that is equipped with premium amenities, such as on-demand cleaning and smart TVs. Being away from your loved ones can take its toll, so you must find accommodation that helps you feel right at home.

Tasty Cuisine

LA is widely known for its amazing cuisine, so no matter how long you have in the city on your business trip, there is a wide array of bars, restaurants, and cafés that serve up tasty home-cooked dishes and international food. There are dining options to suit every budget and taste, so whether you like to stick to what you know, or you’re more of the adventurous type, you’re bound to find an eatery that suits your needs.

Plenty of Beaches

After a long day of meetings and conferences, many business travelers love nothing more than to get outdoors and relax on the beach. Home to some of the country’s best beaches, Venice Beach is a must-see when in LA. Santa Monica is also another great LA beach district that is perfect for those who want to chill out and relax in the sun. Each beach offers beautiful scenery, calm waters, and many amenities, such as beachside bars and eateries offering tasty treats and delicious drinks to refresh and revitalize you after a busy day spent combine business with pleasure.

Shopping

If you have some time to kill in LA, why not opt for a spot of retail therapy? Los Angeles is one of the best cities when it comes to shopping, so if you’re a fashion lover and want to pick up a few new staples for your closet, there are dozens of shopping districts and malls that suit every style and budget. Some of the best shopping districts in the city include The Grove, Third Street Promenade, and LA Fashion District. You will also find many eclectic neighborhoods dotted across Los Angeles that house vintage shops, quirky boutiques, and street markets where you can pick up souvenirs and mementos to take home to your loved ones.

The Nightlife

LA is known as the entertainment capital of the world, and when you take into account the lively nightlife scene, this should come as no surprise. From music venues through to quirky themed bars, there’s somewhere for everyone in this vibrant city, so you can find an evening activity that suits your tastes. If drinking is your primary plan, then there’s a range of establishments on offer in LA. Whether you want to enjoy a quiet glass of wine after a hectic day, or head out into the town and enjoy a cocktail, you’re bound to find a club that matches your personality in LA, so you can unwind and enjoy your time in this glorious city.

Whether you’re in Los Angeles for a matter of days, weeks, or even months, with so many exciting attractions and excursions to check out, finding the time to cram everything in can be a challenge. To get the most out of your business trip, it’s advised to create an itinerary beforehand and work out when you have some downtime, which you can use to see and do as much as you can. This article should help you to identify the opportunities you have for relaxation and fun in LA so that you can have as much fun as possible during your business trip.