What Are These Two “Baywatch” Stars Doing in 2020?

The cult classic “Baywatch” TV series was a fan-favorite mostly because of the beautiful, handsome, and fit actors who portrayed the lifeguards. During the nineties, it was one of the most popular things on television and viewers flocked to the screens to experience the next adventure in the characters’ lives.

While Pamela Anderson is by far the most favorite beauty on the show, the public also loved her on and off screen colleagues, Yasmine Amanda Bleeth and Donna D’Errico.

Yasmine was on the show for five seasons, and her blue eyes, dark hair, and fit figure made all of the guys go crazy. Her career was supposed to be long and successful, but she never lived up to the expectations.

The paparazzi snapped her in Los Angeles during her causal dog walk.

While they recognized her, the same cannot be said for the rest of the public. The actress has weight problems and she looks nothing like her former self. Still her wide smile is still there and she seems to enjoy her life.

D’Errico is 51 years old now, and she was married to musician Nick Stix for 11 years and they have a daughter together. She has had some plastic surgery done, and said the following about it in one interview:



“My body changed during pregnancy. I was left with excess skin on my belly and later I gained and lost weight, so I also had extra skin on my arms. I wanted to look nice again.”

She regularly posts provocative and incredible pictures on her Instagram account, and proudly states she is a vegan and an animal rights activist.