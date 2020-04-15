Top 9 Start-Up Branding Trends to Watch for in 2020

We are living in an ‘I want to be a celebrity era’. Finding the difference real-authentic-legit or fake-scam-untrustworthy takes a few seconds in the modern day digital world of brands.

Branding is like giving an identity to your start up, a visual image, an emotion or a feeling that comes to people’s minds when they think of your company. Your name isn’t sufficient to brand yourself. There need to be certain attributes for which your business is known in the market. Similarly the start ups in today’s era need to have a definite branding plan before getting into the marketing mix of it.

A suggestion here is – to not spend much time on naming your startup rather invest strongly in id-eating an actionable plan for the branding of your start up. A plan must have a goal to get you trending or sensational in the market zone. Unique ways to make your start up trend on various platforms such as the internet, social media handles, in shows and exhibitions. Try leveraging shock value and guerrilla marketing using the key 3 R’s – Research, Relevant, Remember or Recall value.

It is hard at times to find what will make you go trendy because of the changing patterns of the trends every single day. Hence work towards building your brand not only through one route, but have multiple out-of-the-box backup routes as well. Remember branding is not a ‘one post strategy’ but a ‘five year game plan’ that builds a billion dollar brand. Since this is long and hard process sometimes it necessary to have help. Visit Kamilwebsolutions.ae and check some of the solutions which can help in aiming your goals.

Naming techniques are easy to determine and simple to design. But the branding campaigns are equally difficult. Study of the past trends helps us know the future trends to a level of satisfaction if not to the level of delight. Thus, here are some of the latest start up trend ideas that you can follow to make your brand succeed and have focus towards optimizing high engagement levels within a short span of time.

1. Use of art and illustrations

‘A picture speaks more than a thousand words’. This saying has been held true since time immemorial. The potential customers are driven towards compelling ideas which help them with sinc visual demonstration. The brand image generation in the eyes of the public starts from the basic step of illustrative awareness which many brand generators forget to master.

Airbnb illustrations that portray how customers are delighted with what they see virtually, that they would get to experience in the future as a result of the purchase decision is a good example. Google regularly focuses on its doodles and comes up with some novel creatives with respect to any major occasion of the world that go viral. Hence branding through graphics, videos, creative art and illustrations are seen as one of the most trending ideas for 2019, specifically for creating connect with the target audiences through the organic branding approach.

2. Incorporate the culture of minimalism

Minimalism is doing minimum things at minimum costs to maximize brand value. Creating a niche is equally important for branding. ‘Too many cooks spoil the soup’. Similarly too many synonymous choices confuse your customers. Hence be specific to what you want to and will deliver on definite terms. For example, get.tech is a brand which offers and talks about the .tech domain names. It has a vast reach and robust branding for the reason that it has segmented itself and caters to a group of people who are looking out for a solution that they offer. Thus having minimal segments with maximum focus helps build a strong network of opportunities and growth.

Being straightforward, to the point and essential are the three main pillars to being minimalistic and yet being able to generate substantial outcomes. Applying clean colors, basic font, simple graphics and easy-to-understand processes are also some areas on which start-ups should reflect on to be over the charts.

3. Creating millennial’ influence

Brands pay extra attention to influence millennials, for they bring about the same consuming patterns in their next generation. If your start up knows the simple three step procedure to this then it’s already thriving. The steps start with knowing your target audience, second, creating a customer base, third, to shoot them with your brand name consistently, in a way that it gets stuck in their mind always, the same way the bullet entering a mind leaves the impression for years and sometimes, life.

Overlapping your brand initiatives with social issues to solve problems, connect and engage with the younger age has also become a popular branding strategy.

4. Matching up the domain name with the brand name

As aforementioned, being specific leverages the quality of being unique and a master in that particular field for your startup. For example the .tech domains go along very well with the emerging current global trends. They also offer some great name ideas for tech companies on www.get.tech/tech-company-name-generator. The domain clearly speaks about technology and the customers know that the website page or the product more relevant to their needs. When you give direction and transparency to your potential customer, you increase the value of your brand and close more sales.

With increasing number of businesses having an online presence, it is becoming harder for startups to find a desirable match among available .com domains. The .tech domains helps you with the name and the domain in the field of any modern day start-up or a company. We may thus understand that, using exact-match social media handles has been lately trending and has a proven track record to provide good traction to the brand.

5. Focus on personalization and create WOW experiences for customers:

This strategy has the power and influence to set up a solid brand foundation and concretely uplift your start up by creating a unique bragworthy proposition. At times people reading about your startup are laymen and not industry professionals. Thus be more personalized and try to counsel rather than as a corporate who exists only to sell.

6. Express your opinions publicly, take a stand in controversies:

People want to know what you are thinking about. Think about who would you follow? Be it sports, politics, business or celebrities. These are people who express opinions publicly and you need to do the same to get your brand name out there. Write for online blogs, websites, newspapers, infographics, polls, research studies, post videos, podcasts, make some noise about your presence in the market place.

7. Break world records and aim for setting industry benchmarks:

Every once in awhile you need to make a move that shakes the industry and makes your presence felt. For example – break an existing record in the industry, set benchmarks for the local business rivals keep the quality of your business processes, products and services high.

8. Strategic partnerships, Influencer marketing, brand ambassadors

A few more great ways to build and expand a strong brand is to cross pollinate, share clients by creating synergies, seek referrals, build alliances, build sustainable business relationships and constantly add value to your networks.

9. Radiate positivity in you actions and never compromise with core values

This is the secret ingredient due to which your brand be loved by customers and it will help you dominate the industry in the long term.

These are some of the latest brand trends that most of the start ups are following. In case your startup is looking out for something in branding, you can definitely follow these trends.