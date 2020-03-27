Top 7 Video Gaming Room Setup Ideas – 2020 Gamer’s Guide

Well, because you opened this article, we believe that you are a gamer. In that case, we do not need to talk about the passion that you feel about games. Yet, there is one other thing that we need to say.

For a long time, people were considering gaming as a way of fun. After many years, gaming became a profitable profession. Many gamers around the world have decent earnings. No one ever believed that gaming is going to develop in that direction. This especially counts when we talk about the older generations.

Yet, gaming is not just a profession or an entertaining way to spend your time. A lot of people do not understand that this is a way of life. Gamers are aware of that very well. That’s why you can often hear them saying that they want to create a gaming room. This is the environment where they feel happy and satisfied.

Yet, there is one small problem when we talk about video gaming designs. A gamer usually starts with one idea. Yet, by the end of the day, he gets dozens of them. In the end, he becomes desperate because he can’t decide on a single one.

Fortunately, your problem is solvable. In this article, you will see the top video gaming room setup ideas. We believe that our tips will help you a lot. Some items will make your room more attractive and practical.

Let’s find them out together.

1. Get Good Speakers

Do we even need to say how important is to have good speakers in your room? These items raise tension and excitement while playing. So, for more entertaining playing, we suggest you get ones.

Well, the good thing is that you can choose between 4 types of speakers. These four types are – 2.1 channel, 5.1 channel, 7.1 channel, and 9.1 channel. You can also pick those that provide a cordless connection.

2. Gaming Reclining Chair is Unavoidable

As we said, gaming is not just a way of fun. That’s why you can find a huge number of gamers playing games for 16 hours per day. However, that doesn’t mean there are no consequences. Sitting in one position for a long time will cause back pain. Because of that, getting a recliner chair is a must-have thing. It will ensure you a more comfortable playing.

The important thing is to adapt the design of the chair to your room. For instance, it should be in the same color as the room walls.

3. Use TV Alternatives

Indeed, gamers do not spend a lot of time in front of a TV. His place is in front of a computer. However, it is hard to believe that you won’t have a TV in your room. Still, getting that item can be quite expensive. If you want to save money, we suggest you use some of the TV alternatives. For example, live streaming is one of the good alternatives to cable TV. We suggest you visit thegigcity.com to see which solution you have.

4. Cool Lighting

Okay, you are probably watching live streams of some of the most popular gamers on YouTube. You have probably noticed that all of them have some cool lighting in their room. Well, that is something you should do as well.

At first glance, it maybe seems like a less important aspect. Still, that is far away from the truth. We do not want to say that the room should be too bright. Still, medium moody lighting will make things more elegant.

Despite that, you need to install additional lights in particular parts of your room. Still, keep in mind that the room needs to be completely dark if you are using a projector while playing.

There is one recommendation that we would like to give. Many gamers are using purple lighting for their room. It is a color that you can often see in the games. In this way, you will start feeling like you are a game character (in some strange way).

5. Get a Wi-Fi Router

Being a good gamer without a proper Internet connection is impossible. It is like driving a car without a driver’s license. We have noticed that many gamers make the same mistake. They are usually connected to the Wi-Fi connection. Because of that, they are not capable to be effective in some moments.

Always connect your computer device directly with a router. In that way, you will ensure a stable Internet connection. Still, we suggest you get out of the box. You can find routers that come with some amazing designs. Pick the one that is suitable for your room. Do not put the router on the desk surface because you are fulfilling the space in that way without any reason.

6. Get a Proper Mouse

We believe that your mouse is in your hands for at least 10 hours a day. This is an item that gamers use the most. Because of that, you should get one that is durable and has a nice design. You can find some options if you visit the site freeholidaywifi.com.

Logically, the design of a mouse should be matched with the design of the keyboard. If your keyboard is black, then getting a black mouse would be a perfect choice.

7. Don’t Forget the Size of Your Room

Well, this is the first thing that each gamer needs to have on his mind. The point of setting up a video gaming room is to use it to make it more comfortable for playing. This doesn’t only mean that you should use proper lightings or match the colors of the items. You mustn’t get more stuff than your room can handle.

In other words, our recommendation is not to overdo it. We know very well that gamers want to put different items in their room. However, it is not the point to fulfill each inch of your room. Instead, get those things that are truly necessary. We already gave you one suggestion on how to save your space. If a TV is unnecessary, then you should use alternatives that we mentioned. In that way, a lot of space can be saved.