India is a country known for its traditional values and rich culture. Families in India are big and the need for a bigger car has grown. Considering that no other car can adjust the whole family, automakers realized the necessity for a bigger vehicle to satiate the need for an all-purpose family car. So, throughout the years, we’ve seen the rise of plenty of full-size SUV and minivan vehicles.

7-seater family cars are nowadays a huge hit in India. If you’re considering to purchase one for yourself, you’re probably faced with the countless options. To make the whole process easier for you, we’ve decided to list the best 7-seater cars in India 2020 which are worth considering. Each of these vehicles features a spacious cabin which can accommodate the average Indian family and offers the necessary comfort and style we all strive for.

1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The first SUV on our list is our top picks as it has it all. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a vehicle based on the extended Swift platform and the company has worked very hard to get this masterpiece. It features 2 power options: 1.4-liter petrol (94 bhp, 130 Nm) and a 1.3-liter diesel (89 bhp, 200 Nm) engine.

Petrol might seem smoother, but the efficiency of the diesel makes it a better variant. Moreover, it comes with a negligible body roll, light-weight monocoque chassis, an A-pillar, and a very car-like driveability. This MPV offers additional space for the passengers in the third row. A lot of people find the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga quite similar to the Swift, especially in the features. What’s probably best about this vehicle is the beige interior which gives an attractive look.

2. Toyota Innova

This MPV is among the best cars made in the last decade. It features a powerful engine and plenty of space you’ll love. The Toyota Innova is a champion for a reason and it’s powered by a 2.5-liter hulk of an engine which churned out 101 bhp of power & 200 Nm of torque.

Additionally, it comes with three rows of air conditioner vents which are very convenient for the third row passengers, especially in the summer. This compact MPV has undergone an almost complete renovation with the Innova Crysta. This new vehicle features 2 diesel variants (2.4 L – 148 bhp, 343 Nm & 2.8 L – 172 bhp, 360 Nm) and a petrol option (2.7 L- 164 bhp, 245 Nm).

3. Mahindra Marazzo

If you want an MPV which has the most powerful diesel engines ever, then you should definitely consider Mahindra. This vehicle is powered by two diesel engines: a 2.2-liter MDI CRDe engine (94 bhp, 218 NM) and a 2.5-liter mHawk engine (118 bhp, 280 Nm). Its design is breathtaking and very attractive.

This MUV is extremely comfortable and the passengers won’t feel unpleasant driving on bumpy roads. Furthermore, the homey beige interiors and the organized and clean dashboard make this vehicle very desirable. The Mahindra Marazzo also comes with cruise control, ABS, EBD, responsive 7.0-inch infotainment system, dual airbags and all-wheel disc brakes.

4. Renault Lodgy

If you are a fan of the boxy look, you won’t find a better MPV than the Renault Lodgy. This vehicle provides plenty of space for its third-row passengers and is a bit shorter in length than the Toyota Innova. This MPV is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine and offers 2 variants: 84 bhp & 108 bhp mated to a 5-speed & 6-speed manual transmission respectively.

It also has an exceptional reversing camera and a great touchscreen multimedia system. The Renault Lodgy is an outstanding seven-seater which provides the ultimate driving experience.

5. Tata Hexa

The Tata Hexa was launched in 2016 and became one of the most reliable and sturdiest models made from Tata Motors. Since its launch, it has become and remained one of the best MPV which can be found in India. It is powered by the 2.2-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged VARICOR diesel engine that makes 148 bhp and 320 Nm of torque.

Just like in all seven-seaters on this list, the Tata Hexa offers the luxury of space in the third row which makes the journey enjoyable for all passengers. It also features a lush interior which comes with a 10 speaker JBL audio system controlled by a small 5” touchscreen interface. Moreover, it comes with dual airbags, ABS, automatic climate control, and both fog lamps. The Tata Hexa offers a smooth and comfortable ride and it’s like no other vehicle you’ve driven before.

6. Ford Endeavour

This flagship SUV is another best MPV you can get in India this year. The new Ford Endeavour comes with new fog lamps, new HID headlamps, new bumpers, and a new grille. It is powered by two diesel engine options. One is a 2.2-liter, 4-cylinder unit and the other 3.2 liter.

The Ford Endeavour features a silver skid plate and alloy wheels at the front and a very attractive interior. Additionally, it also has a kmph top speed, adjustable driver seat, sunroof, adjustable front passenger seat, and heated/cooled seats. You can drive this vehicle both on and off the road and it is available in three variants: Titanium MT, Titanium+ AT 4X2 and Titanium+ AT 4X4.

7. Datsun Cross

This 2019 model comes with a stylish look and is made to provide the ultimate driving experience. The Nissan’s low-cost auto brand is based on the GO+ MPV but will feature some aggressive styling elements, including an integrated roof spoiler, higher ground clearance, and body cladding.

It is under 4 meters long and it comes with ABS with EBD, brake-limited slip differential, touch-screen infotainment system, dual front airbags, and traction control system. The Datsun Cross is powered by a 1.2 liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine and 140 Nm of torque.

8. Mahindra Xylo

Last but not least, the Mahindra Xylo is one of the most spacious MPVs on our list and it’s a suitable vehicle for large Indian families. It is available in seven, eight and nine seat layout and offers plenty of space for all passengers, including the ones in the third row. Additionally, there is some extra storage space in the luggage compartment and there are bottle holders on the doors, glove box in front and cubby hole.

It features power steering, individual AC vents, 2 DIN music system, voice command technology, power windows with express up/down with anti-pinch, steering mounted controls, dual airbags and keyless entry. The Mahindra Xylo is powered by two diesel engine options and the 2.5-liter, MDI CRDe engine with 4-cylinders, 16 Valves and DOHC valve configuration develops a maximum power of 93.7bhp at 3600rpm with a peak torque of 218Nm.