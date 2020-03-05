Stassie Karanikolaou Shared Stunning Bikini Photos

Instagram model Anastasia Karanikolaou, 22, celebrated teaching 7 million followers on the famous social media platform with an amazing post. The blonde beauty shared steamy green bikini photos in which she is showering.

The bright green, almost fluorescent bikini looks great on her, but what is even better is her sculpted, spotless body. The swimsuit left little to the imagination as she struck sexy poses while water is dripping from her famous curves.

The shower was decorated with eucalyptus, and the water poured from above over her flawless tan. The triangle shaped bikini top barely held everything in, while the miniature thong lower piece did all kinds of wonders for her booty.

In the first photo, she poses in front of the camera with her right arm up, leaning against the shower wall. Her legs are crossed and she is stroking her hair with her left hand. In the other, her back is facing the camera, and her round booty in in full focus.

The two photos have nearly 1 million likes, and almost 2,500 comments, all of which are positive. The fans praise her good looks, stunning shape, and unbelievable curves.