Why Setting Fitness Goals Is Important For Long-Term Success – 2020 Guide

Getting fit and healthy involves a lot of hard work and requires a complete lifestyle change. Sacrifices have to be made from finding time to exercise to changing eating habits. Many vowed to make the shift into a healthy life but failed.

Why do some people give up quickly while others succeed? The reasons are many, but the most important one is setting up goals. Realistic goals that are reasonably achievable at a certain time. Your gym trainer can help you out understanding why is it crucial to set up clear goals, not just work out with the objective of losing weight without any firm plan in place. An experienced trainer, like Reda Elmardi, will take into consideration your wishes and lead the way to success. This first and most essential step will make all the difference in the long run.

Why is setting goals so important?

You probably wanted to change for a long time. Once you got the courage to walk into the gym the uncertainty and confusion sets in. Not knowing where to start will most likely make you give up easily convincing yourself that you’ll never cross that bridge of looking and feeling great. Hold on, keep reading, you’re on the right path.

Change might seem more achievable when you set up a realistic goal. It has to be exact, like losing 20lbs in 2 months. Vague targets, like “I want to look better”, are not going to work since you’re not going to see the change any time soon, or at least not that big of a change.

Motivation is often a huge problem, or to be exact, keeping the motivation throughout the process. Everyone is motivated for the first few days, and then the realization that nothing’s going to happen overnight can crush the desire, leaving a person feeling like a failure. You need to remind yourself all the time about the goals you started with and stick to the plan.

When you have pre-set goals your progress is visible, is can be seen and tracked. This will give you a boost to continue to better yourself and move on. Weighing all the time is not advisable, but you can if you need encouragement to stay on the right track. Make a table of the progress and write down your measurements every week, this should build self-confidence to keep exercising and eat healthily.

Having goals in sight will make your workouts more successful. Different targets, like losing weight or getting stronger by gaining more muscle, are going to require different kinds of workout. When you go to the gym you need to know exactly what sorts of exercises you need to do in order to achieve success.

Without clear goals in mind, you’re bound to get somewhere, like lose weight here and there and maybe getting more fit, but you’ll be far away from what you had in mind when started. Clear targets are necessary if you want to change your life, live longer, be stronger, and healthy.

Where to start?

Setting up desired goals can be confusing and tedious. Up until now, you’ve lived a simple life, eating what and when you want it, laying on the couch nibbling on potato chips, and life was heaven on earth. Changing life-long habits is not easy, and it will take a lot of blood, sweat, and tears before you can see any results. But, it’s achievable, and you can do it. Here’s how.

1. Start small

To make life changes happen the best thing would be to set up small goals, like dropping one pants size in 1 month. This is realistic and completely manageable. With ambitious goals, like getting into a dress size 2, disappointment is inevitable. Putting yourself down for not achieving it will most likely make you give up altogether and go back to that couch eating pizza and turning into a blob. On the other hand, small-scale milestones can realistically be accomplished which, in return, will increase your belief in yourself and push you forward.

2. Be specific

Measure yourself before even taking one step on the treadmill. This will give you a starting point and something to compare your success with. Record the weight, girth of arms, chest, waist, thighs, and hips, and don’t get all depressed – it can’t get much worse, from here on you’ll only get better. This will give you an insight into how far you’ve come and how much more you need to do. Further, you can actually see how fast your progress is, whether it took you a month or two, do you need to change something regarding food choices, etc. So, concrete, specific goals are important to keep you motivated and firm in your decision.

3. Do it for yourself

It’s very common that people are attaching their goals to other people or events that are going to happen in the future. For example, if you want to lose weight to look good in your wedding pictures, you might get there, but what happens afterward? Are you going to gain back all that fat once the ceremony is over? The point is, change your life because you love yourself and want to live a quality, happy, and healthy life. Doing it for yourself, and not, for example, because your boyfriend told you that you’re getting a bit chubby, will make you feel more confident in yourself. This is about you, and you only.

4. Set up a time limit

Without a time limit, you probably won’t push yourself as hard. Goals need to be time-constrained. When you don’t have a clear time set, you’ll work out occasionally, seeing some minor changes, and this could drag on for years without achieving any clear goals. Again, the time limit has to be realistic. Losing 50lbs in 2 months is not going to happen, so stop burdening yourself with such nonsense targets. Weight gain probably took years, so logically, the reverse process is going to take some considerable amount of time too.

Every long-lasting change begins with the first small step. Make a decision, then a plan, and stick to it. Brace yourself for a long, hard road that will take you to a better, healthier, and fulfilled life.