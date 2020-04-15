Rosanna Arkle Poses Wearing Nothing But Shells

Instagram model Rosanna Arkle stunned her followers on Instagram with a new nude post, in which she covered herself with nothing but shells she found at the beach.

The bombshell has been spending her quarantine days in New Zealand, where she decided to hit the beach and surprise her 5.2 million fans.

In the amazing snap, she is lying on the white sand with three big white shells covering her breasts and lady parts. Her face is not fully visible, nor are her legs. However, her famous hourglass figure is in focus.

The beautiful post has more than 61,000 likes and nearly 900 comments. Arkle’s breathtaking curves are all her fans talk about in the comments, as they praise her incredible shape and tan.

Her content is usually very similar to this one. She mostly uploads provocative photos with intimidating and sexy poses while wearing skimpy outfits like miniature bikinis and lingerie.