Rihanna Stuns the Fans and Media in a New Purple Outfit

Inquisitr – 02/02/2020 Barbadian singer, songwriter, and businesswoman Rihanna, 31, is famous for breaking the internet with her incredible musical talents, but she does not shy away from an occasional photoshoot or an amazing outfit.

The latter was the case when she posed for the Savage X Fenty photoshoot, showcasing her flawless figure and the her newest line of purple lingerie.

In the photos, she can be seen sporting a purple bra and panty set from the brand new collection, as well as a pair of thigh high purple lace stockings. Striking a provocative pose, she treated the 78.8 people following her Instagram page with this amazing new look.

The background on the set was floral and matched perfectly with her outfit. She was all smiles as she rocked a matching purple bob wig, as flower petals were scattered around the set.

To complete the look, she wore some amazing jewelry, including a pearl choker necklace, two beautiful bracelets, and several rings. An anklet can also be seen through her see-through purple stockings.

The caption read, “Spring bout to be real Savage and I’m here for it! Head to savagex.com for new styles AND an Xtra VIP Box curated by ya girl. #SavageXFenty”.

The new collection is available now on her website, and numerous fans expressed their delight and fascination with the singer, as well as her new lingerie. The post almost has 40,000 comments.

“Why you gotta do em like that sis?” asks one amazed fan. “Come onnnn purple wigggg! Lemme go pull mine out the closet,” added another.