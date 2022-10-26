5 Reasons Why You Need a Man Bag

Women have always been the ones known to carry a bag to carry all of their essentials in. However, men nowadays seem to be carrying more with them. There is a convenience factor to having a man bag and it is becoming more popular and trendy. Jeans and trousers are becoming skinnier with new fashion trends and bulky pockets just don’t match.

This is where having a man bag becomes an essential for every man to have, not only for their personal style but also for convenience. Man bags come in many different forms, sizes and styles, take a look at this link for a variety of man bags on the market today https://firstbtq.com/cy/men/bags.html.

In this blog, we are going to take a look at the history of the man bag, the benefits of carrying a man bag and even take a look at some of the convenient items you can keep in your man bag.

The History of the Man Bag

Men have been using bags for centuries, in many different shapes and forms. In the Middle Ages, before pants had pockets, men used to have a girdle pouch which would hang on their belts. In the Renaissance times, bags became more redundant as they would show off wealth, and overwhelm body aromas. They were made from jewels, beads, linen, and filled with all sorts of spices or sweet-smelling flowers.

At the dawn of the Industrial Revolution and the railroads, the briefcase was introduced. Even modern briefcases are made of leather or suede as they were in the 19th century. Thereafter, the bread bag came about, made from cotton canvas / hemp and was imperative for any military man to have.

Then came our favorite today, the messenger bag. This bag is usually worn across the shoulder, resting on your lower back. They are made from canvas, leather, nylon or hemp. Originally they were for post carriers used by bike messengers over the past 150 years, but in our modern times, has grown into being a must-have fashion item for men.

5 Benefits of Having a Man Bag

There are many benefits to having a man bag and so much that you can do with it. Let’s take a look at some of the benefits.

Eliminates Stuffy Pockets

Jeans and trousers are getting skinnier as the years go by. There is very little room left in your jeans or pants to carry items that you need to use daily. If you’re a man who cares about your personal style and image, then you are sure to be looking for ways to avoid the stuffy pocket look.

Convenience

Do you often find yourself trying to juggle your wallet, keys, mobile phone and whatever else you need to carry with you to run out and do an errand? Then, you need a man bag! Having a place to keep and carry your daily essential items, will certainly bring you convenience and eliminate losing your items or damaging them while you rush about your day.

It’s Trendy

Man bags are trending right now, with men from all walks of life looking for a good quality man bag to carry around their daily essentials. It’s an accessory that will add to your outfit, making you look sleek and trendy.

Makes a Statement About Your Image

Carrying a man bag will give you a more sophisticated image, speaking that you are an organized person or a person with wealth. A good quality, fashionable man bag will add to your personal image.

Safer

Having a man bag that is closed, helps to keep your personal items secure such as your wallet or mobile phone. These could fall out of your pockets at any time while working, shopping or at gym, or worse get pickpocketed while you are walking. A man bag can prevent this from happening.

What Do Men Put In Their Man Bags?

Interesting question, this is what we ask women all the time. Women walk around with massive handbags filled with goods, some necessary and some useless. There are many standing jokes about what women put in their handbags, the same can be said for men and what they put in their man bags. However, jokes aside, let’s discuss 5 essential items that are useful to keep in your man bag.

Your Wallet

Wallets are a lot safer in your man bag than in your pocket. As mentioned earlier, it could fall out of your pocket at any time or even be stolen. A man bag also wraps right around your body, making it difficult to be taken off by a stranger.

Your Keys

Ever been to an event and then can’t find your keys after? Have your keys ever fallen out of your pocket? Well, if you had a man bag, your keys would be safely placed in there and you wouldn’t have to search the whole premises for them, provided you have remembered to put it in your man bag when getting out of your vehicle.

Mobile Phone

Your mobile phone will be a lot safer in your man bag than in your pocket for more reasons than one. Mobile phones are quite sensitive should you have an unexpected fall, and thieves want them. However, if it were in your man bag, it may have slightly more protection from loss, damage and theft.

A Multitool

This is something that usually wouldn’t fit into your pocket, but will definitely fit into a man bag! Having a multitool with you on a daily basis can help you out in tough unexpected situations.

A notebook / diary

Yet another item that can’t fit into your pockets! Having the space to carry a notebook / diary to help keep you organized will be handy to keep in your man bag.

As you can see, there is a solid history of men using bags to carry their essentials. The man bag has been around for centuries. So, what are you waiting for? Go out and get your man bag already!