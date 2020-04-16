If you have been thinking about changing your eating habits into more healthy ones, then getting a broiler pan is a good choice for you. The basic goal of a broiler pan is to cook your food in the best way so that all of the vitamins and nutrients don’t disappear after it’s done. For many people who are into cooking, broiler pans are a favorite.

If you are currently looking to buy a broiler pan for your household we are here to help you out. Here are some of the advantages you will get by making this purchase. Firstly, using a brolier pan makes the time of cooking go down and the amount of oil you use when cooking meat is minimal. Just by this you can already see two big reason why this pan is a good investement.

To make this move easier for you, we have gathered the top 8 choices when it comes to broiler pans:

1. Granite Ware Bake, Broil and Grill Pan

Important features:

– It has great heat retention, the material is made from is carbon steel, which is the best choice for the purpose intended, It has an enamel layer that makes food not stick to it, it has a perforated tray meant for fish and vegetables, it can fit in all ovens.

Just seeing the name tells you a lot about the product, Granite Ware Bake Broil and Grill Pan gives you a lot of options for preparing your food. You can roast chicken, bake lasagna, barbeque or broil meat. It also comes with the perforated tray that make sit possible to cook fish and vegetables. It gives you the opportunity to a variety of food and make it healthy.

This product is safe to wash in in the dishwasher, but our suggestion is to wash it by hand so that they would last you longer. Our opinion is that it is still worth it compared to how much time it will save you while cooking. If you are interested in what size this comes in, it’s 117 square inches. This makes it a good size for all general ovens and makes is possible for you to cook hard and tender meat in them.

2. Range Kleen Broiler Pans for Ovens

Important features:

– This product features a surface that won’t stick to your food, and it’s made from great quality steel that is super durable, plus it it’s dishwasher safe.

This product has a broiler pan and a broiler rack to make cooking as easy as possible for you. If we talk about the material we all agree that it is made from a quality material. The material in hand is a heavy-duty porcelain-coated black steel which makes it possible for it to be non-sticky and the toughness needed for a great broiler pan. You can also wash this product in the dishwasher which makes it even less of a hassle for you. The size of it is also a big plus, it is a medium sized pan so it can fit into all types of ovens. This broiler pan makes it possible for you to cook both vegetables and fish and meat on it.

One downside is the versatility of the product, however. Why? We tried out preparing veggies in the broiler but it doesn’t provide a good enough level of preparing veggies. Cooking fish in the broiler is okay but not the best. But it is great for cooking meat in it.

3. Nordic Ware Toaster Oven 2-Piece Broiler

Important features:

– Very good for outdoor cooking, features a non-sticky surface, it can be used in a camping stove and toaster ovens, it’s meant for light meal making, the size and weight of this product makes it very easy to transport.

The Nordic Ware Toaster Oven 2-Piece Broiler Set is a great product for those who are fans of the outdoors and are into cooking while camping. You can use this set in your RV stoves or toaster ovens or even camping stoves. So, if you too a fan of this type of cooking, and travel often, this might be a good choice for you.

This product is made from such materials so that it makes it light weight, non sticky but yet high quality. Its weight makes it very easy to transport and carry around when you’re travelling. It is great for making food like fries, shrimp, fish chips, small pizzas and such.

4. Norpro 273 Stainless Steel Broil/Roast Pan Set

Important features: The top takes away extra fat from food, good for small cooking areas, made from durable steel, great for cooking meat, bread shell-fish, chicken and fish.

If your top priority is making your food healthy we think this broiler pan should be your first choice. The materials are such that they make healthy a must. Norpro 273 Stainless Steel pan set is conctructed of stainless steel and it has a perforated top which makes the surface is non-sticky. You will need a small amount of oil when cooking which makes it one of the healthy choices for broiler pans.

The perforated top makes the grease basically drain off. This means that a good amount of meat fat is taken away from the food. You can cook food like chicken, fish, meat, bread and even shell-fish as the core ingredient with this broiler pan. The materials are good to wash in the dishwasher and very durable actually.

The product is small so you can’t really make large meals in it, the average amount is two servings.

5. Range Kleen BP106X 2 PC Porcelain Broil and Bake Pan

Important features:

– Super high quality material, suitable for indoor and outdoor cooking, good for cooking meat, vegetables and fish.

A broiler plan for broiling any meat or baking is Range Kleen BP106X 2 PC Porcelain Broil. It includes two pieces, specifically the pan and the grill rack. This product gives you the chance to do some outdoor cooking as well. The way this product was made and material are such that the broiler pan is great for both indoor and outdoor cooking.

The materials are close to other broiler pans of the brand Range Kleen with heavy-duty porcelain steel. Be it meat, vegetables or fish, the product is made to cook all of it. It also has a grill grate that takes out the extra fat from meat. What is healthier than that? Also, you can use the broiler pan for baking to bake any of the baking dishes you love.

Other than being versatile you can clean the product easily and convenience because they can be washed in a dishwasher. But that being said, with broiler pans, we always advise to hand wash them so they can last you longer. The size is 12.75 by 8.5 inches, a pretty middle ground size for preparing medium sized meals.

6. Frigidaire 5304442087 Range/Stove/Oven Broiler Pan

Important features: Modern looking, good size, smooth surface, you can make many different dishes with it.

A good choice for all the kitchen tool lovers is Frigidaire. This exact model of broiler pan didn’t disappoint any of us when it comes to utility and great features. The surface has a layer of porcelain. Yes, you are not wrong. What this means is that the surface won’t stick and it is great for cooking some quality meat. That’s not all. This gives you a smooth cooking surface. In fact, this specific feature makes it quite easy to clean the product appropriately. Therefore, you have less to worry about with maintaining it.

We were not happy with the durability of the product. It is seen that after a couple of months of use, the coating of the porcelain wears off and it might get less easy to use. The product might lose color after a year but that’s not a big deal if it still provides a good service.

7. Nordic Ware Nonstick Broiler Pan Set

Important features:

– Carbon core between two aluminium layers, absorbs heath quckly, good heat management, gets out excess fat, good for cooking many meats.

Nordic Ware Nonstick Broiler Pan Set provides you a two piece set for broiling meat, vegetables and chicken. To facilitate more versatility when cooking, it has a broiling rack that is ribbed and a baking/drip pan for many different dishes. We were impressed with its tri-ply construction. To be specific about the details, it has a carbon steel core that is in between two layers of aluminum. Now why is this needed?

This feature makes the product to quickly heat your food, evenly heat up the dish and effective heat retention of the whole process. The two piece set makes it quite versatile in making your favorite food in a small time compared to other cooking appliances. What you can do is bake, grill and broil with this product. Cleaning is very quick as well. In fact, because the product is dishwasher safe, it only takes a few minutes to clean the product.

It also has handles so it is easy to transport and very convenient. The products dimensions are 15 by 10 by 1 inches. This makes it medium sized.

8. General Electric WB48X10056 Large Broiler Pan and Rack

Important features:

– A protective layer, safe for the dishwasher, large surface for cooking, good ventilation.

No, we did not pick this product just because of its brand value. When we looked at the features of the product, we can confirm that the company very much lives up to its name and hype. When you are planning to purchase this product, make sure that you don’t get the name of the model wrong.

With a big choice of general electric broiler pans, it is very common to get confused. The material is made such that you can heat up to a level of 500 Fahrenheit with no problem. This product works best with General Electric ovens to be specific. However, we see nothing wrong in using it with other ovens too.

The cleaning process is quite hassle free for this product. It is dishwasher safe and you do not have to use your hand to wash it. The size and structure is good but it will not fit in every oven out there. You would at least require medium sized or bigger oven to make it fit.