20 Crying Quotes That Encourage You to Cry Out Loud – 2021

It is a common fact that we all cried when we were babies. But as growing up and being adults, many of us often attempt to hold back our tears in the belief that crying – specifically in front of other people or in public – is taken as an indication of weakness, or as something to be embarrassed of.

But is it true? Having a good cry is nothing to be ashamed of. First, let’s see what celebrities and genius are saying about it by going through a list of crying quotes collected by Reneturrek for more awareness.

Crying is NOT a weakness. Cry as much as you have to. Don’t be afraid or ashamed to let your tears flow. Crying is a natural part of life. We all have feelings, and sometimes crying is all that we can do. Crying can help relieve the pain, hurt, disappointments, and all of the other things that life can throw our way. Know that it’s okay, and know that you’re going to be okay as well.

1. Wishing You: Peace of mind, Comfort, Happiness, Joy within and Love. –Stephanie Lahart

2. Heaven knows we need never be ashamed of our tears, for they are rain upon the blinding dust of earth, overlying our hard hearts. –Charles Dickens

3. Do not apologize for crying. Without this emotion, we are only robots. –Elizabeth Gilbert

4. God gave us crying so other folks could see when we needed help, and help us. –Joshilyn Jackson

5. If somebody hurts you, it’s okay to cry a river, just remember to build a bridge and get over it. –Taylor Swift

6. When a girl cries over a guy, she really loves him. When a guy cries over a girl, he will never love another girl like her. –Lil Wayne

7. Have a good cry, wash out your heart. If you keep it inside it’ll tear you apart. Sometimes you lose, but you’re gonna win if you just hang in. –Dr. Hook

8. Crying is the best thing in the world! A real man must cry really hard once in a lifetime! –Sulev Nõmmik

9. The soul would have no rainbow had the eyes no tears. –John Vance Cheney

10. It’s okay that we’re not perfect. It’s okay that we all have problems. It’s okay to cry, to show emotions. –Marina Abramovic

11. Crying is never a symbol of weakness. For the time we are born, it has always been a sign that we are alive.

12. Sometimes the strongest people are the ones who love beyond all faults, cry behind closed doors and fight battles that nobody knows about.

13. Crying has been found to bring significant emotional relief. –John Preston

14. My body needs laughter as much as it needs tears. Both are cleansers of stress. –Mahogany SilverRain

15. Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. –Dr. Seuss

16. Crying is the only way your eyes speak when your mouth can’t explain how things made you heartbroken.

17. Invisible tears are the hardest to wipe away. Just let it out, my friend. –Terri Guillemets

18. Cry out loud once. Look at the mirror & shake it off. I’ve cried like that before & others will have times like that too. Cheer up. You’re not alone. –Kim Jong-hyun

19. Crying is not a sign of weakness, and you can still get things done when you’re crying. –John Preston

20. My girlfriend is upset about her new haircut. I don’t understand why she’s crying. I’m the one who has to get a new girlfriend. –Anthony Jeselnik

Crying is not only a normal reflection, it does lots of good to our health as well. Here are five impressive health advantages of crying.

Crying Can Brighten Your Mood

Have you ever before noticed that you generally feel much better after you’ve had a good cry? There’s a factor for that. When we cry we are actually eliminating our body of numerous contaminants and hormones that contribute to elevated anxiety levels. This subsequently can assist people to rest far better, enhance their body immune systems, as well as prevent gaining weight. By lowering our stress levels, sobbing may also help reduced our high blood pressure.

Crying Can Re-hydrating Eyes

Exactly how do you feel after a hectic day when you haven’t had an opportunity to drink much water? Possibilities are you’re pretty dehydrated and also possibly a little bit dried. Our bodies call for water to keep us going and also to assist us to stay hydrated. Our eyes aren’t much different from the remainder of our bodies; they as well, need water to remain hydrated. When we cry we are really aiding to re-hydrate our eyes which can assist increase our ability to concentrate our eyes as well as enhance our total vision.

Crying Can Protect Eyes

Each day we expose ourselves to thousands, if not millions, of bits of dust, dirt, and also other particles. These bits are commonly too small for us to see, nevertheless, they can and also do make their means into our eyes. This can trigger irritability and also potentially damage our eyes and also in turn, our vision. When we cry, our eyes are really cleansing themselves which can assist to remove these irritants as well as protect our eyes. Additionally, tears have lysozyme, a powerful anti-bacterial chemical that aids combat infection.

Crying Can Clean Nose

Really few individuals understand it, yet our tear air ducts are actually linked to the insides of our nose. This implies, when we weep, we get the same benefit of eliminating germs as well as toxic irritants from our noses as we make with our eyes.

Crying Can Boost Connection with Others

Yes, crying does make us feel much more prone and we typically try to prevent crying in front of others whatsoever costs. When we can’t hold it in any longer though, we are commonly left sensation embarrassed or ashamed. However, sobbing before others should not be viewed as a poor thing.

When we cry before others, we are welcoming them to see a different side of us. They can see our sensations and emotions in a manner that no words can depict. This can create a much deeper psychological bond in between the household, close friends, and those around us.

So, next time you feel your lip begin to quiver and your eyes begin to fill, don’t hold it in! Let it all out as well as enjoy all of the wellness advantages those tears provide!