5 Pros and Cons of Using a Dynamic Pricing Strategy – 2021 Guide

Without any doubt, more and more people are becoming aware of the benefits that online technology has brought to the planet Earth. Internet is no longer a place where people only look for fun. It is a place where people can find an opportunity to enjoy their work and ensure financial stability.

Many entrepreneurs realized their business can expand only if they are using online technology. That is the reason why the number of eCommerce businesses is growing daily. Business owners can use different marketing channels to reach their target audience and promote their products in the best possible way.

Yet, will that be enough to succeed? No, it’s not. You will need to use different strategies that will help you defeat your competitors. One of the strategies we would like to talk about in this article is associated with pricing. More precisely, we would like to analyze the dynamic pricing strategy and all pros and cons it has. We are sure you will gain many useful pieces of information below, so let’s find them out together!

Before Everything – What Exactly Is Dynamic Pricing Strategy?

Don’t get confused if you sometimes read terms such as demand pricing, time-based pricing, and surge pricing. All these names refer to the same strategy that is becoming more and more popular among eCommerce owners.

The strategy is actually quite easy to understand. Business owners decide to set flexible prices that are directly connected with the demand of their target audience. In other words, the price constantly changes and adjusts to the market, and the price changes can appear in a few minutes, hours, or days. Of course, this directly depends on the market.

We are sure that things are easy to understand in theory. However, when you need to apply it to your eCommerce store, things may be a bit more difficult (until you get familiar with the strategy itself). That is the reason why you may want to check out some examples of dynamic price strategies at Price2Spy and check out how that looks in the “real world”

Pros of Dynamic Pricing Strategy

Okay, after you understand what dynamic pricing strategy is, we are sure you have more questions and doubts. One of the things you are probably thinking about now is why exactly you should use this strategy. Our goal is not to convince you this is the strategy that guarantees success. Instead of that, we would like to highlight the main advantages of this type of strategy and let you understand whether it deserves your attention or not. Let’s go!

1. Repricing Will Get More Responsive

It doesn’t matter which products you sell on your eCommerce website. There are probably hundreds of stores more that are selling the same products with the same feature and same quality. That is the reason why you need to regularly follow the prices and ensure you are not too expensive or cheap.

The good news for all business owners is that a dynamic pricing strategy makes re-pricing more responsive. Thanks to this business tactic, you will easily follow price-changing trends in your market, internal stock levels as well as competitor data and change your prices adequately. Logically, that will allow you to remain competitive and keep your position in the marketplace.

2. Your Profit Will Go Up

Let’s say that you sell the same product for $10 for around 3 years. After that period, you decided to boost the price for only $5. However, no one guarantees that you will manage to earn more money. On the contrary, your competitors may keep the same price and become more attractive to your target audience. Those $5 can cost you a lot if you do not use the right strategy to recognize the right moment to change the price.

With a dynamic pricing strategy, that type of problem does not exist. It helps you maximize your profit in all circumstances (that depend on the demand). Boosting prices with no good reason can only lead to failure.

3. It Is Money-Saving and Time-Saving Solution

Here comes another reason why a dynamic pricing strategy is a profitable option. First of all, imagine how tough it can be to manually change the prices and follow the latest trends. People that decide on using this strategy will never do that without automation software. The software itself will gain the necessary data and change the price automatically when the demand goes up or down. That is the reason why you will not have to spend a lot of time dealing with this sort of strategy.

On the other hand, being too late can potentially cost you a lot. If you don’t manage to follow the latest trends actively, your competitors will defeat you. We are sure this is enough good reason to try out this strategy.

Are There Any Cons?

It would be unfair to say that everything around this strategy is perfect. There are two cons that we would like to highlight and provide you with a clear explanation that will allow you to make your own conclusions.

4. First of all, frequent price changes may scare all the customers

At least, it can be unusual for them until they get used to “a modern way of purchasing”. For instance, someone’s friend bought the product you sell for $3 less only a week ago. That person may ask “why am I paying $3 more?” However, keep in mind this won’t be a problem for the savvy shoppers that got used to purchasing products with different discounts and offers.

5. Another disadvantage may be the risk of price wars

However, thanks to software solutions that modern eCommerce owners use, there is no chance to go below a certain price. In other words, the programs ensure that sellers never sell below the price and are following the latest trends.

Final Thought

As you see, the positive and negative side of this strategy certainly exists. However, the list of pros is a lot longer, and that is the main reason why we believe you should put this pricing strategy into consideration. It will save you time and help you follow the latest pricing trends in the market. In other words, it will help you remain competitive. That is the goal that all eCommerce owners have, isn’t it?