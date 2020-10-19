6 Secrets On How To Create A Productive Work From Home Space – 2020 Guide

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, most companies instructed their employees to work from home. Except for workers who provide essential services, more employees felt what it is like doing their jobs from the comfort of their houses.

Working from home can be very exciting until your neighbor starts playing loud music or your children continue interrupting you. However, according to a Harvard Business Review research, people who work from home following their usual office schedule get more done.

Why? According to the employees, the quietness of their homes helped them to be more productive. I bet these employees do not have a neighbor who plays loud music.

Another reason why working from home can boost productivity is the freedom to create your working space. In an office setting, you only have your desk to beautify. While at home, you have complete control of what your surroundings should look like.

Also, at the office, your co-workers dropping by your desk to engage you in chit-chats, or asking you out for lunch, can keep you from getting serious work done. While at home, you are your greatest enemy. Since no one is watching you, and there is no pressure to get stuff done, you can get lethargic.

This article will provide employees who are new to working from home with six secrets on how to create a productive workspace at home.

1. Select A Good Location

Working from home does not mean you are restricted to your apartment. If there are too many distractions in your house, you can go to a coffee shop or a library.

If you have a spare room in your apartment, you can convert the room to your workspace. If there is no extra room in your house, you need to get creative in creating a conducive work environment. Convert your garage or attic to your workstation so you can get work done without interruptions.

You can also section off your room with dividers to create that office look. In truth, you can use any space in your house as your office, but that space has to be dedicated only to work. Any area in your home is right, except for your bed or dining room table.

Finally, ensure your location is well lit. Choose a combination of natural lights and ambient lights. Your workspace must be well lit because lighting has a significant impact on your emotional and physical well-being.

2. Get All The Necessary Equipment

It would be best to have a computer and a fast internet connection to achieve your goals of working from home. Buy a laptop with excellent processing speed that is within your budget. Get a Wi-Fi router with a download speed that exceeds five megabytes per second.

Ensure you have a wireless mouse and keyboard. Get at least two monitors, as well as rechargeable batteries for your wireless devices.

You also need a table and chair, if you do not have one already, to set up your office space. Ensure your chair is very comfortable.

You may not have a perfect ergonomic chair at home, so adding a small pillow or layering a blanket on an existing chair can aid lumbar support and add a little bit of softness. This is especially useful if you spend a lot of time sitting to complete your task like content writers on Online Writers Rating do.

If your job requires you to collaborate with your co-workers, get the necessary software to stay connected. Also, ensure you are saving your files and documents to the cloud, and they are easily accessible.

3. Choose A Location With A Nice View

Place your desk in a position that magnifies a view you enjoy, which keeps you productive. If there is a picturesque scene facing your window, positioning your desk to look out to this scenery is excellent to boost your productivity.

However, if your window faces a busy street or another apartment window, it is best to position your desk to face your office. When you face into your office, you are in greater control of what you see and what distracts you.

You can hang a picture on the wall you will face to offer you eye refreshment when you need to look away from your computer screen.

4. Add Plants And Scents To Your Workspace

Adding a desk or floor plant can help you add fresh air to your workspace. These plants provide a breath of fresh air and offer your eyes a visually refreshing break from your computer screen.

A cactus plant or succulent will serve this purpose if you do not have a scenic outdoor view.

Adding a refreshing scent to your workspace can help you get more work done. Some essential oils have been proven to help boost your productivity while you work from home.

A scent with peppermint, for example, can provide you with a boost of energy—other scents like rosemary aid concentration to get your tasks completed faster and more precisely. If you are struggling with anxiety, a sweet orange scent can help you overcome your fear.

5. Ensure Your Desk Is Not Cluttered

You may not make a lot of progress if your desk is cluttered with too many papers, books, and pens. You do not need too many items on your desk while you work except for some necessary paperwork.

If you will need a pen now and then, ensure you have a pen holder close to your workspace that you can easily reach. It would help if you kept your workspace as tidy as possible to help you get your job done.

6. Create A Music Playlist

A playlist with music that motivates you and allows you to focus can completely change how productive you are. There are soundtracks from video games that are designed to help you focus.

These video game soundtracks are usually lyric-free with accompanying instruments like violins that help you focus. Studies have shown that having some form of music while you work offers your subconscious something to help it tune out an occasional sound of a closing door or the hum of your air conditioner.

You must realize that not all music suits this purpose. If you want the best type of music, go for lyric-free soundtracks.

Bottom line

You can become more productive while working from home if you set up your workspace well. Take your time to furnish your workspace with all you need.